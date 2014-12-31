Diversified Royalty Corp (DIV.TO)

Name Description

Lawrence Haber Mr. Lawrence P. Haber is the Executive Chairman of the Board of Diversified Royalty Corp. Prior to that Mr. Haber served as President and Chief Executive Officer of DIV from June 29, 2011. Mr. Haber was a securities lawyer and a senior partner in a Toronto law firm from 1985 to 2000. He then spent 10 years as a senior executive in the financial industry with National Bank Financial and Dundee Wealth.

Sean Morrison Mr. Sean Morrison is President, Chief Executive Officer of Diversified Royalty Corp. Mr. Morrison is a co-founder and Managing Partner of the Maxam Opportunities Funds – private equity funds investing in debt and equity of private and public companies. In July 2008 Maxam raised a $100 million of committed capital and in April 2014 raised a second fund with $57 million of committed capital. Mr. Morrison was previously a partner at Capital West Partners, a Vancouver-based investment banking firm. For over 12 years at Capital West, Mr. Morrison advised companies across Canada with respect to capital raising, IPOs, debt restructurings, asset sales, acquisitions, valuations and fairness opinions. Mr. Morrison advised over 70 companies, including: lululemon athletica, Keg Restaurants Ltd., Colliers International, Canadian Home Income Plan (Home Equity Bank), Sierra Systems Group Inc. and Aritzia LP. Mr. Morrison is a graduate of the University of British Columbia with a degree in Commerce and holds a Chartered Accountant designation. Mr. Morrison currently serves on the board of directors of Easyhome Ltd.

Greg Gutmanis Mr. Greg Gutmanis is Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Acquisitions, Corporate Secretary of the Diversified Royalty Corp. Mr. Gutmanis rejoins Diversified from Maxam Opportunities Fund II LP, a private equity firm that focuses on structured investments in both publicly traded and private companies, where he served as chief financial officer and vice-president since early 2009. At Maxam, Mr. Gutmanis was responsible for transaction execution, due diligence, structuring and monitoring of portfolio investments (including previous appointments as a director and chair of the audit committee on portfolio investments). Prior to joining Maxam, Mr. Gutmanis worked at Capital West Partners, a mid-market investment banking firm, for over three years. At Capital West Partners, Mr. Gutmanis was actively involved in advising public and private companies with respect to acquisitions, restructurings, divestitures, mergers, financings and fairness opinions. Previously, he worked with KPMG Corporate Finance as a manager, focusing on private company divestitures and valuations. Mr. Gutmanis is a graduate of the University of British Columbia with a degree in commerce. He also holds a chartered accountant designation and a chartered business valuator designation.

Johnny Ciampi Mr. Johnny Ciampi is the Director of Diversified Royalty Corporation from 14 November 2014. Mr. Ciampi is a co-founder and managing partner of private equity firm, Maxam Capital, which focuses on structured investments in both publicly traded and private companies. Prior to forming Maxam, Mr. Ciampi was the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Gibralt Capital and a partner of Second City Capital Partners, Vancouver-based private equity groups. Mr. Ciampi also serves on the board of directors of Premium Brands Holding Corporation. Mr. Ciampi is a graduate of the University of British Columbia with a degree in Commerce and holds a Chartered Accountant designation.

Murray Coleman Mr. Murray Coleman is the Director of Diversified Royalty Corporation since September 2014. Mr. Coleman is a senior partner with Bennett Jones LLP, a full-service law firm based out of Calgary, Alberta, and acts as co-head of the firm’s corporate commercial practice group and head of the firm’s franchise practice group. For franchisors and franchisees, Mr. Coleman advises on matters relating to franchise structures, compliance with franchise legislation, negotiation and preparation of franchise agreements, and franchise litigation and disputes.

Paula Rogers Paula Rogers is the Director of Diversified Royalty Corporation since 2015. Ms. Rogers has over 20 years of experience working for Canadian-based international public companies and has a strong background in corporate governance, treasury, mergers and acquisitions, financial reporting and tax. Ms. Rogers is currently a Corporate Director and is Chair of the Audit Committee of Timmins Gold Corp. and NeutriSci International Inc., and a Volunteer Director of Take a Hike Youth at Risk Foundation. Paula was recently the Chief Financial Officer of Castle Peak Mining Ltd., a gold exploration company in Ghana, West Africa. From 2004 to 2010, she was the Vice-President, Treasurer of Goldcorp Inc., Treasurer of Wheaton River Minerals Ltd. and Treasurer of Silver Wheaton Corp. and was responsible for the financing and tax structuring of several significant transactions during the companies’ significant growth. Ms. Rogers is a graduate of the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Commerce degree and holds a Chartered Accountant designation.