De La Rue PLC (DLAR.L)
DLAR.L on London Stock Exchange
671.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
671.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
671.00
671.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
98,408
98,408
52-wk High
711.50
711.50
52-wk Low
547.00
547.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Philip Rogerson
|72
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Jitesh Sodha
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Bryan Gray
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Edward Peppiatt
|2009
|General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Martin Sutherland
|44
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Nick Bray
|51
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Sabri Challah
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Maria Da Cunha
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Andrew Stevens
|57
|2015
|Senior Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Lili Huang
|2016
|Head of Investor Relations
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Philip Rogerson
|Mr. Philip G. Rogerson is a Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of De La Rue Plc. Philip was formerly chairman of Aggreko plc and Carillion plc. He was an executive director of BG plc (formerly British Gas plc) from 1992 to 1998, latterly as deputy chairman.
|
Jitesh Sodha
|Mr. Jitesh H. Sodha is a Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of De La Rue Plc. Mr. Jitesh is a CIMA qualified accountant and has worked in a range of businesses with an international footprint, most recently Greenergy International, one of the largest private companies in the UK, where he served as chief financial officer from 2008 until May 2015. His previous roles included chief financial officer of Mobilestreams Plc, where he played a key role in the IPO, and chief financial officer of T-Mobile International UK.
|
Bryan Gray
|Mr. Bryan Gray is appointed as Chief Operating Officer of the company effective 19 June 2017. He joins from Johnson Controls International (JCI), a global technology and multi-industrial company where he was the Group Vice President for Europe, responsible for 39 plants across Russia, EMEA and South Africa. He brings with him over 20 years' international experience in manufacturing, with a focus on the automotive sector. He previously held a number of senior management positons in South Africa, the UK and Europe during his career at JCI. Bryan will be a member of the Executive Leadership Team and report to Martin Sutherland, Chief Executive Officer. He will assume responsibility for the operations of all De La Rue's manufacturing facilities and for driving efficiency across the Group.
|
Edward Peppiatt
|Mr. Edward H. D. Peppiatt is a General Counsel, Company Secretary of De La Rue PLC. Mr. Edward has many years of experience as a general counsel and company secretary in publicly quoted businesses and his roles in the past have included responsibility for risk, security, insurance, HSE and HR. He was previously general counsel and corporate secretary of Christian Salvesen PLC and prior to that practised as a corporate lawyer at Stephenson Harwood. He is a qualified solicitor and holds an MBA from Cranfield School of Management.
|
Martin Sutherland
|Mr. Martin Sutherland is a Chief Executive Officer , Executive Director of De La Rue Plc. Mr. Martin joined De La Rue from BAE Systems Applied Intelligence, where he was managing director since its acquisition by BAE Systems in 2008. At BAE Systems Applied Intelligence (formerly Detica), Martin was responsible for the strategic expansion of the business internationally through both organic growth and acquisitions. Prior to joining Detica in 1996, Martin worked for Andersen Consulting (now Accenture) and British Telecom.
|
Nick Bray
|Mr. Nick Bray is a Non-Executive Independent Director of De La Rue Plc. Nick has extensive international experience in the technology and information security industries and for the last six years has been chief financial officer of security software firm, Sophos Group plc. Before joining Sophos, he was chief financial officer at Micro Focus International plc, Fibernet Group plc, and Gentia Software plc. Prior to that, he held various senior financial positions at Comshare Inc. and Lotus Software.
|
Sabri Challah
|Dr. Sabri Challah is a Non-Executive Independent Director of De La Rue Plc. Dr. Challah, was a Partner at Deloitte from 1991 to 2013, where he had a varied career. He served as a member of both the Deloitte UK board, where he acted as chairman of the remuneration committee, and the Deloitte Global board, where he was chairman of the succession planning committee. Sabri was also chairman of Igneus UK Limited, a leading provider of welfare to work services. Sabri has significant and wide ranging experience in organisational design, change management, strategy, and corporate development.
|
Maria Da Cunha
|Ms. Maria Da Cunha is a Non-Executive Independent Director of De La Rue Plc. Ms. Da Cunha has spent her career in a range of legal roles as a solicitor and in-house at Lloyds of London and since 2000, with British Airways where she is director of people and legal and is a member of the executive board, corporate security board and pensions strategy board. Maria is experienced at working with international regulators and governments and has a deep understanding of operational risk, including cyber security, data and mobile risk. She also has significant geo-political, multi-channel distribution, acquisition and post-merger integration experience.
|
Andrew Stevens
|Mr. Andrew Stevens is a Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of De La Rue plc. Mr. Stevens has extensive international experience in the technology and engineering sectors, having spent over thirty years operating across the globe, including in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. He was a director of Cobham plc between 2003 and 2012, where he held a range of positions, becoming chief executive in 2010 until stepping down from that role in June 2012. Before that he held senior positions in Rolls Royce, Messier Dowty International and Spirent plc.
|
Lili Huang
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Philip Rogerson
|189,000
|
Jitesh Sodha
|552,000
|
Bryan Gray
|--
|
Edward Peppiatt
|--
|
Martin Sutherland
|888,000
|
Nick Bray
|40,000
|
Sabri Challah
|57,000
|
Maria Da Cunha
|49,000
|
Andrew Stevens
|57,000
|
Lili Huang
|--
As Of 25 Mar 2017
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Philip Rogerson
|0
|0
|
Jitesh Sodha
|0
|0
|
Bryan Gray
|0
|0
|
Edward Peppiatt
|0
|0
|
Martin Sutherland
|0
|0
|
Nick Bray
|0
|0
|
Sabri Challah
|0
|0
|
Maria Da Cunha
|0
|0
|
Andrew Stevens
|0
|0
|
Lili Huang
|0
|0
- Should you buy Entertainment One Ltd, Big Yellow Group plc and De La Rue plc on today's news?
- Should You Buy AstraZeneca plc, WH Smith Plc & De La Rue plc Today?
- Can You Beat The Market With Out-Of-Favour Stocks Lloyds Banking Group PLC, Marston's PLC & De La Rue plc?
- Should You Buy Big Payers BHP Billiton plc, De La Rue plc & Soco International plc?
- Five 5%+ Yielders You Can't Afford To Ignore: Centrica PLC, De La Rue plc, KCOM Group PLC, Ashmore Group plc, DX (Group) PLC
- Is There Any Way Back For Standard Chartered PLC, Anglo American plc And De La Rue plc?