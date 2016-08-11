Derwent London PLC (DLN.L)

Name Description

Robert Rayne The Hon. Robert A. Rayne serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Derwent London Plc. He joined the board in February 2007. The Hon R.A. Rayne was Chief Executive Officer of London Merchant Securities plc and has been on the boards of a number of public companies, including First Leisure Corporation plc and Crown Sports plc. He is Non-executive Director of LMS Capital plc and Chairman of Weatherford International Inc.

John Burns Mr. John D. Burns serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Derwent London Plc. Mr. Burns is a chartered surveyor and founder of Derwent Valley Holdings in 1984, John has overall responsibility for Group strategy, business development and day-to-day operations. He is Member of the strategic board of the New West End Company Limited.

Damian Wisniewski Mr. Damian Mark Alan Wisniewski serves as Finance Director, Executive Director of Derwent London Plc. Damian is a chartered accountant and, prior to joining Derwent London, he held senior finance roles at Treveria Asset Management, Wood Wharf Limited Partnership and Chelsfield plc. He has overall responsibility for financial strategy, treasury, taxation and financial reporting. He is a Trustee and member of the governing body at the Royal Academy of Music and non-executive Director at the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music.

Nigel George Mr. Nigel Q. George serves as Executive Director of Derwent London Plc. Nigel is a chartered surveyor who joined the Group in 1988. His responsibilities include acquisitions and disposals and investment analysis. He is Director of the Chancery Lane Association.

Simon Silver Mr. Simon P. Silver serves as Executive Director of Derwent London Plc. He is Co-founder of Derwent Valley Holdings, Simon has overall responsibility for the Group’s development and regeneration programme. He is an honorary fellow of the Royal Institute of British Architects.

David Silverman Mr. David G. Silverman serves as Executive Director for Derwent London plc. David is a chartered surveyor who joined the Group in 2002. His responsibilities include overseeing the Group’s investment acquisitions and disposals. David is a past Chairman of the Westminster Property Association.

Paul Williams Mr. Paul M. Williams serves as Executive Director for Derwent London Plc. Paul is a chartered surveyor who joined the Group in 1987. His responsibilities include portfolio asset management, major leasing transactions, supervision of refurbishment and development projects and sustainability. He is a Chairman of The Paddington Partnership and Director of Sadler’s Wells Foundation.

Richard Baldwin Mr. Richard Baldwin serves as Head - Development of Derwent London Plc. Richard, a chartered quantity surveyor by background, joined Derwent London in 2011 to take up the Head of Development role. He has over 30 years' experience in the central London office market and is responsible for the successful delivery of our refurbishment and development projects.

Celine Thompson Ms. Celine Thompson serves as Head - Leasing of Derwent London Plc. She joined Derwent London in 2006 as Head of Leasing. She is a member of the RICS and manages the leasing team together with advising on letting strategies for pipeline projects.

David Westgate Mr. David Westgate serves as Head - Tax of Derwent London Plc. David is a chartered tax advisor and accountant and joined Derwent London in 2008. He is responsible for all aspects of taxation for the company.

David Lawler Mr. David A. Lawler is Company Secretary of the Company. David has considerable experience, most recently as Company Secretary at Berendsen plc for twelve years.

Claudia Arney Ms. Claudia I. Arney serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company effective May 18, 2015. Claudia was Group Managing Director of Emap until 2010. Prior to that she held senior roles at HM Treasury, Goldman Sachs and the Financial Times. She is Chair of the Remuneration Committee of Halfords PLC, Chair of the Governance Committee of Aviva PLC. Non-executive Director of the Premier League.

Richard Dakin Mr. Richard D.C. Dakin serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Derwent London Plc., effective August 6, 2013. Richard has been Managing Director of Capital Advisors Limited, part of CBRE, since 2014. Previously, he had been employed at Lloyds Bank since 1982 where he undertook a variety of roles including commercial and corporate banking and leveraged finance, gaining extensive knowledge of property finance and the real estate sector. He is a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and an Associate Member of Corporate Treasurers.

Simon Fraser Mr. Simon W. D. Fraser serves as Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Derwent London Plc. Simon started his career in the City in 1986 and, from 1997 to his retirement in 2011, worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch where from 2004 he was Managing Director and co-head of corporate broking. Here he led a variety of transactions including equity raisings and advised company boards on a range of issues. He is a Non-executive Director of Lancashire Holdings Limited and of Legal and General Investment Management Holdings. He is also a non-executive Director of Cathedral Underwriting Limited, a subsidiary of Lancashire Holdings.

Cilla Snowball Ms. Cilla D. Snowball, CBE, serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company effective September 1, 2015. Cilla is Group Chairman and Group CEO at AMV BBDO and a past Chairman of the Advertising Association. She is Director of BBDO Worldwide and Chairman of the Women’s Business Council.