Derwent London PLC (DLN.L)
DLN.L on London Stock Exchange
2,710.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
2,710.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
2,710.00
2,710.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
285,681
285,681
52-wk High
3,021.00
3,021.00
52-wk Low
2,341.00
2,341.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Robert Rayne
|68
|2007
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
John Burns
|72
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Damian Wisniewski
|55
|2010
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Rick Meakin
|Group Financial Controller
|
Nigel George
|53
|Executive Director
|
Simon Silver
|66
|2011
|Executive Director
|
David Silverman
|47
|Executive Director
|
Paul Williams
|56
|Executive Director
|
Quentin Freeman
|2015
|Head - Investor & Corporate Communications
|
Richard Baldwin
|52
|2011
|Head - Development
|
John Davies
|Head - Sustainability
|
Katy Levine
|Head - Human Resources
|
Mark Murray
|Head - Information Technology
|
Ben Ridgwell
|Head - Asset and Property Management
|
Celine Thompson
|2006
|Head - Leasing
|
David Westgate
|Head - Tax
|
Jennifer Whybrow
|Head - Financial Planning and Analysis
|
David Lawler
|53
|2017
|Company Secretary
|
Claudia Arney
|46
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Richard Dakin
|53
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Simon Fraser
|53
|2015
|Senior Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Cilla Snowball
|58
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Stephen Young
|61
|2010
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Robert Rayne
|The Hon. Robert A. Rayne serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Derwent London Plc. He joined the board in February 2007. The Hon R.A. Rayne was Chief Executive Officer of London Merchant Securities plc and has been on the boards of a number of public companies, including First Leisure Corporation plc and Crown Sports plc. He is Non-executive Director of LMS Capital plc and Chairman of Weatherford International Inc.
|
John Burns
|Mr. John D. Burns serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Derwent London Plc. Mr. Burns is a chartered surveyor and founder of Derwent Valley Holdings in 1984, John has overall responsibility for Group strategy, business development and day-to-day operations. He is Member of the strategic board of the New West End Company Limited.
|
Damian Wisniewski
|Mr. Damian Mark Alan Wisniewski serves as Finance Director, Executive Director of Derwent London Plc. Damian is a chartered accountant and, prior to joining Derwent London, he held senior finance roles at Treveria Asset Management, Wood Wharf Limited Partnership and Chelsfield plc. He has overall responsibility for financial strategy, treasury, taxation and financial reporting. He is a Trustee and member of the governing body at the Royal Academy of Music and non-executive Director at the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music.
|
Rick Meakin
|
Nigel George
|Mr. Nigel Q. George serves as Executive Director of Derwent London Plc. Nigel is a chartered surveyor who joined the Group in 1988. His responsibilities include acquisitions and disposals and investment analysis. He is Director of the Chancery Lane Association.
|
Simon Silver
|Mr. Simon P. Silver serves as Executive Director of Derwent London Plc. He is Co-founder of Derwent Valley Holdings, Simon has overall responsibility for the Group’s development and regeneration programme. He is an honorary fellow of the Royal Institute of British Architects.
|
David Silverman
|Mr. David G. Silverman serves as Executive Director for Derwent London plc. David is a chartered surveyor who joined the Group in 2002. His responsibilities include overseeing the Group’s investment acquisitions and disposals. David is a past Chairman of the Westminster Property Association.
|
Paul Williams
|Mr. Paul M. Williams serves as Executive Director for Derwent London Plc. Paul is a chartered surveyor who joined the Group in 1987. His responsibilities include portfolio asset management, major leasing transactions, supervision of refurbishment and development projects and sustainability. He is a Chairman of The Paddington Partnership and Director of Sadler’s Wells Foundation.
|
Quentin Freeman
|
Richard Baldwin
|Mr. Richard Baldwin serves as Head - Development of Derwent London Plc. Richard, a chartered quantity surveyor by background, joined Derwent London in 2011 to take up the Head of Development role. He has over 30 years' experience in the central London office market and is responsible for the successful delivery of our refurbishment and development projects.
|
John Davies
|
Katy Levine
|
Mark Murray
|
Ben Ridgwell
|
Celine Thompson
|Ms. Celine Thompson serves as Head - Leasing of Derwent London Plc. She joined Derwent London in 2006 as Head of Leasing. She is a member of the RICS and manages the leasing team together with advising on letting strategies for pipeline projects.
|
David Westgate
|Mr. David Westgate serves as Head - Tax of Derwent London Plc. David is a chartered tax advisor and accountant and joined Derwent London in 2008. He is responsible for all aspects of taxation for the company.
|
Jennifer Whybrow
|
David Lawler
|Mr. David A. Lawler is Company Secretary of the Company. David has considerable experience, most recently as Company Secretary at Berendsen plc for twelve years.
|
Claudia Arney
|Ms. Claudia I. Arney serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company effective May 18, 2015. Claudia was Group Managing Director of Emap until 2010. Prior to that she held senior roles at HM Treasury, Goldman Sachs and the Financial Times. She is Chair of the Remuneration Committee of Halfords PLC, Chair of the Governance Committee of Aviva PLC. Non-executive Director of the Premier League.
|
Richard Dakin
|Mr. Richard D.C. Dakin serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Derwent London Plc., effective August 6, 2013. Richard has been Managing Director of Capital Advisors Limited, part of CBRE, since 2014. Previously, he had been employed at Lloyds Bank since 1982 where he undertook a variety of roles including commercial and corporate banking and leveraged finance, gaining extensive knowledge of property finance and the real estate sector. He is a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and an Associate Member of Corporate Treasurers.
|
Simon Fraser
|Mr. Simon W. D. Fraser serves as Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Derwent London Plc. Simon started his career in the City in 1986 and, from 1997 to his retirement in 2011, worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch where from 2004 he was Managing Director and co-head of corporate broking. Here he led a variety of transactions including equity raisings and advised company boards on a range of issues. He is a Non-executive Director of Lancashire Holdings Limited and of Legal and General Investment Management Holdings. He is also a non-executive Director of Cathedral Underwriting Limited, a subsidiary of Lancashire Holdings.
|
Cilla Snowball
|Ms. Cilla D. Snowball, CBE, serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company effective September 1, 2015. Cilla is Group Chairman and Group CEO at AMV BBDO and a past Chairman of the Advertising Association. She is Director of BBDO Worldwide and Chairman of the Women’s Business Council.
|
Stephen Young
|Mr. Stephen G. Young serves as Independent Non-Executive Director Derwent London PLC. Stephen is a chartered management accountant and Chief Executive of Meggitt PLC. Previously he has held a number of senior financial positions including Group Finance Director at Meggitt PLC, Thistle Hotels plc and the Automobile Association.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Robert Rayne
|194,000
|
John Burns
|1,353,000
|
Damian Wisniewski
|836,000
|
Rick Meakin
|--
|
Nigel George
|842,000
|
Simon Silver
|1,169,000
|
David Silverman
|836,000
|
Paul Williams
|840,000
|
Quentin Freeman
|--
|
Richard Baldwin
|--
|
John Davies
|--
|
Katy Levine
|--
|
Mark Murray
|--
|
Ben Ridgwell
|--
|
Celine Thompson
|--
|
David Westgate
|--
|
Jennifer Whybrow
|--
|
David Lawler
|--
|
Claudia Arney
|54,000
|
Richard Dakin
|62,000
|
Simon Fraser
|71,000
|
Cilla Snowball
|51,000
|
Stephen Young
|62,000
As Of 31 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Robert Rayne
|0
|0
|
John Burns
|0
|0
|
Damian Wisniewski
|0
|0
|
Rick Meakin
|0
|0
|
Nigel George
|0
|0
|
Simon Silver
|0
|0
|
David Silverman
|0
|0
|
Paul Williams
|0
|0
|
Quentin Freeman
|0
|0
|
Richard Baldwin
|0
|0
|
John Davies
|0
|0
|
Katy Levine
|0
|0
|
Mark Murray
|0
|0
|
Ben Ridgwell
|0
|0
|
Celine Thompson
|0
|0
|
David Westgate
|0
|0
|
Jennifer Whybrow
|0
|0
|
David Lawler
|0
|0
|
Claudia Arney
|0
|0
|
Richard Dakin
|0
|0
|
Simon Fraser
|0
|0
|
Cilla Snowball
|0
|0
|
Stephen Young
|0
|0
