Delta Property Fund Ltd (DLTJ.J)

Johannes Magwaza Mr. Johannes Bhekumuzi Magwaza is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Delta Property Fund Limited. Previous Chairman of Tongaat Hulett Limited, Hulamin Limited, KAP International Holdings Limited, Rainbow Chicken Limited, Motseng Investment Holdings Proprietary Limited, MPI Property Asset Management and various other non-listed entities. As a Board representative, Board Chairman and Remuneration and Nomination Committee Chairman for various JSE-listed entities and non-listed entities, JB brings a wealth of fiduciary experience to the Delta Board.

Sandile Nomvete Mr. Sandile Hopeson Nomvete is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Delta Property Fund Limited. He has been Delta International Chairman, KAP International Limited NonExecutive Director and member of the Audit Committee, MPI Property Asset Management Proprietary Limited, and a number of non-listed entities, including the Black Association of Commercial Property Owners. Born and raised in KwaZulu-Natal, Sandile’s inspired entrepreneurial and forward-thinking persona has propelled him into becoming one of South Africa’s leading business executives. Sandile is the founder and Chief Executive Offi cer of Delta Property Fund, a REIT listed on the JSE with a portfolio of assets valued at R8.4 billion. At listing Delta Property Fund comprised assets to the value of R2.1 billion. He co-founded Motseng Investment Holdings which eventually became the empowerment partner to Marriot Property Group. A series of mergers and acquisitions within the sector provided the opportunity for Motseng to become the largest 100% blackowned property management company in South Africa.

Shaneel Maharaj Mr. Shaneel Maharaj is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Delta Property Fund Limited. Shaneel is a seasoned CA (SA) and also has a B Com(Hons), B Com (Acc), H.Dip Tax, Adv Cert in Auditing, Shaneel has over fifteen years solid work experience and joins Delta Property Fund from Cargo Carriers Limited where he has spent the last six years as the Chief Financial Officer of the Group. Prior to this appointment he was in the role of Group Financial Manager of Cargo Carriers for 3 years. He brings with him a wealth of experience and excellent track record of stakeholder engagement and relationship building, effectively managing the treasury function and raising finance, achieving results within budget and implementing new systems. He is well versed and has a solid knowledge of IFRS, King III, Companies Act, JSE Listings Requirements, Tax Act, Mergers and Acquisitions.

Otis Tshabalala Mr. Otis Tshabalala has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer and an Executive Director of the Company. Otis is a graduate of the Property Development Programme from the University of Cape Town and has completed several certificates in real estate including the Certificate for Commercial Property Practitioners (CCPP) from the University of Pretoria, one of South Africa’s premier qualifications for real estate practitioners.

Paula Nel Ms. Paula Nel is Company Secretary of Delta Property Fund Limited. She holds BCom (Majoring in Economics and Business Administration), Associate of the South African Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Bronwyn Corbett Ms. Bronwyn Anne Corbett is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She also served as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Executive Director of Delta Property Fund Limited. She has been Delta International Non-Executive Director, various non-listed entities. Bronwyn was born and raised in KwaZulu-Natal and articled at BDO, the fifth largest accountancy network in the world, while simultaneously completing her BCom (Honours) degree at the University of Natal. In 2004, on completion of her CA (SA) qualification, Bronwyn relocated to Johannesburg where she joined Universal Property Professionals in 2005 as a financial manager. Her role was subsequently extended to include asset and development management. During this time Bronwyn gained extensive knowledge in various facets of the commercial property sector before joining Motseng Investment Holdings as CFO, where she played a pivotal role in establishing and growing the Company’s property fund to R1 billion in four years. Bronwyn played an integral part in acquiring additional properties which were combined with some existing assets in the Motseng Investment Holdings portfolio and taken to market through the successful listing of Delta on the JSE on 02 November 2012. Delta listed with a portfolio valued at R2.1 billion. Bronwyn currently serves as Delta’s COO where she applies her in-depth knowledge of the property sector with her experience in optimal funding strategies and deal making abilities. She handed over the position as CFO to Greg Booyens on 01 July 2015.

Nooraya Khan Ms. Nooraya Khan is Non-Executive Director of Delta Property Fund Limited. She is a Chartered Accountant and a highly – experienced and successful private equity transactor. She has vast experience in negotiating, implementing and managing private equity and black economic empowerment transactions across South Africa which was obtained during a combined 13-year tenure at Rand Merchant Bank, a division of FirstRand Bank Limited, and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC). Nooraya also gained exposure to project fi nance transactions and risk management as a manager in the Project Finance and Risk Management divisions of the Industrial Development Corporation, and as a member of the CIBC credit committee of FirstRand Limited.

Nombuso Afolayan Ms. Nombuso Afolayan is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Afolayan is currently a non-executive director of Umngeni Water and Ithala Development Corporation and General Manager : KZN Port Operations of Transnet. Ms Afolayan has a MBA - Finance (Masters in Business Administration) from The Regent College (University of Luton) and has completed the Global Executive Leadership Programme at the University of Pretoria: GIBS as well as the Executive Leadership Programme at University of Cape Town, The Graduate School of Business.

Ian Macleod Mr. Ian Macleod has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of Delta Property Fund Limited., with effect from 6 November 2014. He has 41 years of experience with fi nancial institutions, including Standard Bank and Nedbank, with specifi c focus on Real Estate Credit Risk. He has extensive knowledge of Real Estate’s key role players, business sectors and geographic nodes. Ian’s experience includes the managing of portfolios during changing economic cycles and particularly managing problematic properties in economic downturns.