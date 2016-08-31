Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM.L)
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Stephen Hemsley
|59
|2010
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
David Wild
|62
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Colin Halpern
|2008
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Rachel Osborne
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Adrian Bushnell
|2016
|Company Secretary
|
Stephen Barber
|64
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Kevin Higgins
|53
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Ebbe Jacobsen
|68
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Helen Keays
|51
|2016
|Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Stephen Hemsley
|Mr. Stephen Glen Hemsley serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Domino's Pizza Group Plc. Mr. Stephen joined the Board as Finance Director in 1998, was appointed as Chief Executive in 2001 and as Executive Chairman in 2008 and finally became non-executive Chairman in March 2010. He also chairs the Nomination Committee. Stephen is also chairman of AIM-listed Franchise Brands plc and its subsidiary companies. He is a chartered accountant by profession.
|
David Wild
|Mr. David Wild serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Domino's Pizza Group plc. Mr. David was appointed to the Board as a non-executive Director in November 2013, became Interim Chief Executive Officer in January 2014 and was appointed as Chief Executive Officer on 30 April 2014. David is a non-executive director of Bankers’ Investment Trust. Previously, David was chief executive officer of Halfords Group plc and held senior roles within Walmart Stores Inc., Tesco Stores plc and RHM Foods Limited and was a non-executive director of the multi-channel consultancy Practicology Limited.
|
Colin Halpern
|Mr. Colin Halpern serves as Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Domino's Pizza Group Plc. Mr. Colin acquired the Domino’s Pizza Master Franchise Agreement for the UK and ROI in 1993 through International Franchise Systems Inc. In 1999, with Colin as Chairman, the Company was taken public and listed on AIM and subsequently moved to the Main Market in 2008. Colin is the managing director of HS Real Company LLC and Dayenn Limited and non-executive director of several other companies.
|
Rachel Osborne
|Ms. Rachel Osborne serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Rachel was appointed Chief Financial Officer in October 2016. She joined the Group from Vodafone, where she was CFO for Group Enterprise. Prior to this she was finance and strategy director for John Lewis and also held senior roles at Sodexo, Kingfisher and PepsiCo. Rachel is a chartered accountant and also currently non-executive director of HM Courts and Tribunals Service, an agency of the Ministry of Justice.
|
Adrian Bushnell
|
Stephen Barber
|Mr. Stephen D. (Steve) Barber serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Domino's Pizza Group Plc., effective 1 July 2015. Mr. Steve was appointed to the Board as a non-executive Director in July 2015. He is the Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee. He is currently a non-executive director of Next plc, where he also chairs the audit committee. He has almost 30 years’ experience in accountancy, principally with PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he was a senior partner, and also with Ernst & Young. He has also worked in industry, and was formerly the chief operating officer of Whitehead Mann and the finance director of Mirror Group plc. He is a founder of The Objectivity Partnership, a member of the steering group of the Audit Quality Forum and a director of Fenwick Limited.
|
Kevin Higgins
|Mr. Kevin Higgins serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Kevin was appointed to the Board in September 2014. He is Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee. His career spans more than 20 years in branded consumer foods in both Europe and the United States. Kevin is non-executive chairman of Lunch Garden, a Belgian restaurant chain, and has previously served as president of Burger King Europe, Middle East and Africa. Prior to his role with Burger King, Kevin served as general manager of Yum! Brands (Pizza Hut, KFC and Taco Bell) Europe and Russia Franchise Business Unit based in Switzerland. Earlier in his career he held executive roles with PepsiCo and Mars.
|
Ebbe Jacobsen
|Mr. Ebbe Pelle Jacobsen serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Domino's Pizza Group PLC. He Ebbe was appointed to the Board in January 2014 and is a member of the Nomination Committee. He has wide experience of operating in Germany and other European countries, most recently with Delsey. He has been in retail all his working life and has pan-EU retail knowledge with significant experience in franchising, multi-site and single brand retail. He pioneered the introduction of US fast food chain Burger King into the Nordic countries in the 1970s and held the position of director and operating partner when the franchise was sold in 1985. Other significant retail experience includes having been CEO of IKEA in Germany, CEO of Delsey and CEO of Habitat.
|
Helen Keays
|Ms. Helen Margaret Keays serves as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Domino's Pizza Group Plc. Ms. Helen was appointed to the Board in September 2011 and is a member of the Company’s Audit, Nomination and Remuneration Committees and was appointed as the Senior Independent Director on 20 April 2016. Helen has over 20 years’ experience in travel, retail, consumer markets and telecoms. She is currently a non-executive director of Communisis plc and a trustee of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust and has held a number of other non-executive directorships, including most recently at Majestic Wine. The majority of her executive career was spent at GE Capital and Vodafone, where she held various senior marketing roles.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Stephen Hemsley
|232,000
|
David Wild
|4,477,000
|
Colin Halpern
|212,000
|
Rachel Osborne
|148,000
|
Adrian Bushnell
|--
|
Stephen Barber
|57,000
|
Kevin Higgins
|57,000
|
Ebbe Jacobsen
|47,000
|
Helen Keays
|52,000
As Of 25 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Stephen Hemsley
|0
|0
|
David Wild
|0
|0
|
Colin Halpern
|0
|0
|
Rachel Osborne
|0
|0
|
Adrian Bushnell
|0
|0
|
Stephen Barber
|0
|0
|
Kevin Higgins
|0
|0
|
Ebbe Jacobsen
|0
|0
|
Helen Keays
|0
|0
