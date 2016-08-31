Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM.L)

Name Description

Stephen Hemsley Mr. Stephen Glen Hemsley serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Domino's Pizza Group Plc. Mr. Stephen joined the Board as Finance Director in 1998, was appointed as Chief Executive in 2001 and as Executive Chairman in 2008 and finally became non-executive Chairman in March 2010. He also chairs the Nomination Committee. Stephen is also chairman of AIM-listed Franchise Brands plc and its subsidiary companies. He is a chartered accountant by profession.

David Wild Mr. David Wild serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Domino's Pizza Group plc. Mr. David was appointed to the Board as a non-executive Director in November 2013, became Interim Chief Executive Officer in January 2014 and was appointed as Chief Executive Officer on 30 April 2014. David is a non-executive director of Bankers’ Investment Trust. Previously, David was chief executive officer of Halfords Group plc and held senior roles within Walmart Stores Inc., Tesco Stores plc and RHM Foods Limited and was a non-executive director of the multi-channel consultancy Practicology Limited.

Colin Halpern Mr. Colin Halpern serves as Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Domino's Pizza Group Plc. Mr. Colin acquired the Domino’s Pizza Master Franchise Agreement for the UK and ROI in 1993 through International Franchise Systems Inc. In 1999, with Colin as Chairman, the Company was taken public and listed on AIM and subsequently moved to the Main Market in 2008. Colin is the managing director of HS Real Company LLC and Dayenn Limited and non-executive director of several other companies.

Rachel Osborne Ms. Rachel Osborne serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Rachel was appointed Chief Financial Officer in October 2016. She joined the Group from Vodafone, where she was CFO for Group Enterprise. Prior to this she was finance and strategy director for John Lewis and also held senior roles at Sodexo, Kingfisher and PepsiCo. Rachel is a chartered accountant and also currently non-executive director of HM Courts and Tribunals Service, an agency of the Ministry of Justice.

Stephen Barber Mr. Stephen D. (Steve) Barber serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Domino's Pizza Group Plc., effective 1 July 2015. Mr. Steve was appointed to the Board as a non-executive Director in July 2015. He is the Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee. He is currently a non-executive director of Next plc, where he also chairs the audit committee. He has almost 30 years’ experience in accountancy, principally with PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he was a senior partner, and also with Ernst & Young. He has also worked in industry, and was formerly the chief operating officer of Whitehead Mann and the finance director of Mirror Group plc. He is a founder of The Objectivity Partnership, a member of the steering group of the Audit Quality Forum and a director of Fenwick Limited.

Kevin Higgins Mr. Kevin Higgins serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Kevin was appointed to the Board in September 2014. He is Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee. His career spans more than 20 years in branded consumer foods in both Europe and the United States. Kevin is non-executive chairman of Lunch Garden, a Belgian restaurant chain, and has previously served as president of Burger King Europe, Middle East and Africa. Prior to his role with Burger King, Kevin served as general manager of Yum! Brands (Pizza Hut, KFC and Taco Bell) Europe and Russia Franchise Business Unit based in Switzerland. Earlier in his career he held executive roles with PepsiCo and Mars.

Ebbe Jacobsen Mr. Ebbe Pelle Jacobsen serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Domino's Pizza Group PLC. He Ebbe was appointed to the Board in January 2014 and is a member of the Nomination Committee. He has wide experience of operating in Germany and other European countries, most recently with Delsey. He has been in retail all his working life and has pan-EU retail knowledge with significant experience in franchising, multi-site and single brand retail. He pioneered the introduction of US fast food chain Burger King into the Nordic countries in the 1970s and held the position of director and operating partner when the franchise was sold in 1985. Other significant retail experience includes having been CEO of IKEA in Germany, CEO of Delsey and CEO of Habitat.