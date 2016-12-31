Dom Development SA (DOMP.WA)

Name Description

Grzegorz Kielpsz Mr. Grzegorz Kielpsz has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Dom Development S.A. since 2008. He served as Vice Chairman of the Management Board of the Company form 2006 to 2008 and as Member of the Management Board and General Director from 2003 to 2006, as well as Member of the Management Board and Director of Real Estate between 1998 and 2003. He began his career in 1985 as a sanitary specialist in a Social Column of Sanitary Transport. In 1987, he joined Social Industrial Union LIBELLA, initially serving as a chief specialist of building investment and then, since 1998, as Head of transport section. From 1988 to 1991, he worked in GESTOR Sp., first as a sales specialist and subsequently as a Director of Supply. From 1992 to 1997, he worked for the development company, Gres Investi Sp. z o.o., where he was appointed the Vice Chairman of the Management Board and then General Director since 1996 to 1997. From 1996 to 2002, he worked as an independent adviser on residential property development.

Jaroslaw Szanajca Mr. Jaroslaw Szanajca has been Chairman of the Management Board of Dom Development S.A. since 1996. He initially worked as the assistant of General Director in Social Industrial Union, LIBELLA in Warsaw from 1985 to 1987. In 1987, he was promoted to the position of the Deputy Director and then Director of LIBELLA's textile plant. From 1988 to 1991, he served at Gestor Sp. z o.o. as Director. Between 1991 and 1992, he served as Director at Przedsiebiorstwo Handlowe Gres sp. z o.o. From 1992 to 1996, he served at Przedsiebiorstwo Budowlane GRES-Investi Sp.z o.o. He graduated from Uniwersytet Warszawski.

Markham Dumas Mr. Markham Dumas has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Dom Development S.A. since April 1, 2012. Until then, he was Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company. From 1969 to 1992, he served as the Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of ED & F Man. Since 1992, he has run charity actions and was engaged in the investment in real estate and risk management. He held a position of Director in PDS (Sales) Ltd.

Marek Moczulski Mr. Marek Moczulski has been Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Dom Development S.A. since May 19, 2011. He is Chairman of the Company’s Remuneration Committee and Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He began his career in 1989 as Teaching Assistant and Ph.D. student at Katolicki Uniwersytet Lubelski. Between 1992 and 1994 he worked for Price Waterhouse Sp. z o.o. as Assistant and subsequently Senior Assistant in Audit Department. Between 1994 and 1998 he served as Finance controller, then Finance Manager and finally Member of the Management Board of Shell Gas Polska, Shell Group of Companies. In 1998 he was appointed Supervisory Board Member and later Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of the Management Board of JTT Computer SA. Between 1998 and 2001 he became Co-founder and Supervisory Board Member of MCI Management. Between 1998 and 2003 he worked also at Agros Group, Pernod Ricard Group, initially as Chief Financial Officer of Agros Holding SA and since 1999 also as Management Board Member. Between 2000 and 2003 he served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board at Agros Fortuna Sp. z o.o. Between 2005 and 2007 he served as Independent Member of Supervisory Board of BGZ Bank (Rabobank Group). Between October 2003 and March 2009 he served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board at ZPC Mieszko SA. Since 2009 he has been working as independent consultant in the scope of business strategy, investment advisory, and business processes improvement. Mr. Moczulski graduated from Katolicki Uniwersytet Lubelski.

Janusz Zalewski Mr. Janusz Zalewski has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer of Dom Development S.A. since December 2008. He served also Vice Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer of the Company between 2006 and 2007. Moreover, he was Member of the Company's Management Board and Chief Financial Officer from 2000 to 2006. He also held the position of the Company's Chief Financial Officer from 1999 to 2000. He began his career in Institute of Electronic Materials Technology in Warsaw from 1978 to 1980. From 1980 to 1983, he served in STOLBUD in Warsaw as the organization and internal audit specialist. In 1983, he joined Mostostal Warszawa SA, where he worked on various positions in economic and finical departments until 1993. From 1993 to 1999, he was appointed Financial Director in Kauko Metex Sp. z o.o. in Warsaw. Simultaneously, he was Financial Director in Metex Huber Sp. z o.o. from 1995 to 1998. He graduated from Economics department of Szkola Glowna Handlowa and also completed Master of Business Administration studies at University of Minnesota.

Malgorzata Kolarska Ms. Malgorzata Kolarska has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board and General Director of Dom Development S.A. since October 1, 2014. She has worked for the Company since 2006. She started as Real Estate Purchase Expert, then in 2007 she became Vice Director of the Real Estate Department. In 2013 she was appointed Director of the Real Estate Department. She has over ten years of experience in the development market and real estate trading. She holds a Masters Degree obtained at Uniwersytet Marii Curie-Sklodowskiej, Department of Law and Administration. She has also completed post-graduate studies in Property Valuation at Politechnika Warszawska, Department of Geodesy and Cartography. In her professional career she has worked for Budimex Nieruchomosci, Military Property Agency, Capital City of Warsaw Hall, Warsaw District Governor’s Office, and Warsaw-Wawer Community Council.

Janusz Stolarczyk Mr. Janusz Stolarczyk has served as Member of the Management Board and Business Development Director at Dom Development S.A. since 2007. He served as Member of the Management Board Director of Customer Service of the Company from 2002 to 2007. He was Member of the Management Board and Director of Sales in the Company from 1999 to 2002. From 1996 to 1998, he was Commercial Proxy and Organization and Development Director of the Company. He initially worked in Warsaw housing co-operative, WSM-Zoliborz, from 1978 to 1979. Subsequently, he served in LIBELLA from 1979 to 1987. Then he moved to Natolin housing association in 1987, where he finally was appointed the Chairman of the Management Board. From 1991 to 1992, he was entrusted with the responsibilities of the member of the Management Board in Agro-System and then was promoted to the Chairman position. From 1992 to 1995, he worked as Sales Director in Multisystem Sp. z o.o. and then as Sales Director for Eastern Markets in Ostrana-Bis sp. z o.o. from 1995 to 1996. He joined Dom Development in 1995, initially taking responsibility for the research and development. He graduated from Economics department of Szkola Glowna Handlowa.

Terry Roydon Mr. Terry R. Roydon has been Member of the Management Board of Dom Development S.A. since 2006. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of Dom Development SA from 1998 to 2006. He served as the Chairman of the Management Board in Comben Group plc and Prowting plc from 1971 to 1998. Since 1998, he held various positions in the Management Boards in British and international residential property development companies, serving also as a consultant. He graduated from Estate Management department with Bachelor of Science degree in 1967 at the University of London. He also completed Business Administration studies receiving Master's degree in 1968 from University of Pittsburgh.

Wlodzimierz Bogucki Mr. Wlodzimierz Bogucki serves as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Dom Development S.A. He is Chairman of the Company’s Audit Committee. In addition to his duties at the Company, he has served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Leonardo Holding since 2010. He began his career in 1979 as an accountant and finance analyst in textile industry machinery plant Fabryka Maszyn Wlokienniczych WIFAMA in Lodz. In 1987, he joined a Swedish company Cebest Plast AB and he remained there until 1989. Subsequently, he held various financial positions in several companies, including A.N. QuickStitch in Republic of South Africa, Standard Bank of South Africa, Standard Trust Limited and Henry Ansbacher SA from 1990 to 2000. In 2000, he was appointed the Vice Chairman of the Management Board I and Director in Citigroup Private Bank in Switzerland. From 2003 to 2006, he served in MC Trusto as a specialist of investment management. From 2006 to 2010 he served as an owner and Managing Partner in a business consulting company, Vindigo Capital Partners. He graduated from Uniwersytet Lodzki with Master's degree in Cybernetics.

Michael Cronk Mr. Michael Cronk serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Dom Development S.A. He was Member of the Company’s Audit Committee. From 1971 to 1994, he served as Divisional Director in ED & F Man Ltd. From 1996 to 2006, he was Director in Pacol in the United Kingdom.

Krzysztof Grzylinski Mr. Krzysztof Grzylinski has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board at Dom Development S.A. since May 19, 2011. He is Member of the Company’s Remuneration Committee. He began his career in 1982 as Resident, Registrar at Wojewodzki Brodnowski Hospital with specialization in anesthesiology and intensive therapy. Between 1985 and 1988 he served as Senior Registrar with specialization in cardiac anesthesiology at National Institute of Cardiology. Between 1989 and 1994 he served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Management Board of Inter–Spes, Polish–Finnish Joint Venture Company. Between 1994 and 1997 he served as Marketing & Sales Manager at Polisa–Zycie SA, Direct Life Insurance Company. Since 1998 he has served as Managing Director and Chairman of the Management Board of GenRe Warsaw Sp. z o.o., A Berkshire Hathaway Company and Chairman of the Management Board of the Polish Association of Insurance Medicine. Since 2001 he has served as Chairman of the Management Board of Central Eastern Europe Committee for Life Disability and Health Assurance Medicine. Since 2002 he has been Honorary Member of the Hungarian Association for Life Assurance Medicine and Deputy Chairman and Chairman of the Health Insurance Committee at the Polish Insurance Chamber. Mr. Grzylinski graduated from Akademia Medyczna w Warszawie (currently Warszawski Uniwersytet Medyczny).