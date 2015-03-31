Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd (DPFE.NS)

Name Description

Parul Mehta Smt. Parul S. Mehta is Non-Executive Director of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. Her Qualification : B.Com.; Date of Appointment : 20th October, 2005; Experience : Experience in the areas of corporate public relations and social welfare activities; Directorships as on 31st March, 2012 : Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited; Nova Synthetic Limited; Chairman / Member of the Audit Committee as on 31st March, 2012 : Nil; Chairman / Member of Shareholders’/ Investors’ Grievance Committee as on 31st March, 2012 : Nil; Chairman / Member of the Remuneration Committee as on 31st March, 2012.

Partha Bhattacharyya Shri. Partha Sarathi Bhattacharyya has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, with effect from January 22, 2016. He was Executive Director of Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. He is the former Chairman & Managing Director of Coal India Ltd.

Mahesh Chhabria Mr. Mahesh R. Chhabria has been appointed as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 7111 July, 2017. Mahesh has a firm belief in the emerging market growth story and corporate India's push to go global. To fructify his belief, he joined Actis, an organization which is recognized as a longstanding investor in India with an emerging market sector-based approach of investing both in minority and controlling deals. Mahesh previously worked at 3i India, where he was a partner in the firm's Growth Capital Group and the lead partner globally for the Healthcare sector, heading up and contributing to 3i investments in India and international markets. Before making the move to private equity in 2006, Mahesh was co-head of investment banking at Enam, one of the leading domestic investment banks in India. Mahesh is a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Mumbai, and is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Since joining Actis in 2010, Mahesh has been actively involved in expanding the existing investment portfolio and infuse value in Actis's India-based portfolio.

Berjis Desai Mr. Berjis Minoo Desai has been appointed as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company effective July 7th, 2017. Mr. Desai includes several executive and non-executive board positions with leading financial institutions, FlIs and broking firms not only in India but also with International organizations. Some of these companies include Centrum Investments Ltd., Man Infraconstruction Limited, Centrum Capital Limited, Sabre Partners, Lodha Developers International Limited, Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, Greatship (India) Limited, Wockhardt Hospitals Ltd., The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, Praj Industries Ltd., BPL Mobile Communications Ltd., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited, Solicitor Capricorn Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., Capricorn Plaza Pvt. Ltd., Capricorn Residency Pvt. Ltd., Cashtech Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., Chanhill Studfarm Pvt. Ltd., Centrum Finance Ltd., Centrum Fiscal Pvt. Ltd. and Vadhavan Port Private Limited. Ferrari Express India Pvt. Ltd., Isagro (Asia) Agrochemicals Pvt. Ltd., Jakari Express Pvt. Ltd., Jakari Holdings Pvt. Ltd., Seafreight Pvt. Ltd., Vadhvan Port Pvt. Ltd., Watson Wyatt India Pvt. Ltd., 3D PLM Software Solutions Ltd., 63 moons technologies limited (Former name Financial Technologies (India) Limited), Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd., Adani Enterprises Limited, DCW Limited, Reliance Asset Reconstruction Company Limited, Pyramid Retail Limited, CI Schneider Engineering Co. Inc., USA, Jsa Law Limited (Dubai), Jsa Lex Holdings Limited (Mauritius), Biocnergy Europa By (formerly, Aker Kvaerner, Praj Bt B.V. (The Netherlands), Centrum Fiscal Private Limited, Capricorn Studfarm Private Limited, Capricorn Agrifarms & Developers Private Limited, Jakari Express Private Limited, Himatsingka Seide Ltd., IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited, Deepak Nitrite Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., Centrum Capital Limited.

U. Jhaveri Shri. U. P. Jhaveri is Independent Non-Executive Director of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. since 21st October, 2004. He qualified : B.E. (Chemical) and he has experience in project management, plant operation, optimisation, reliability, productivity improvement etc. in fertiliser and chemical plants; Directorships as on 31st March, 2010 : Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited; Promantec Consultants Private Limited; Chairman / Member of the Audit Committees as on 31st March, 2010 ; Nil; Chairman / Member of the Shareholders'/ Investors' Grievance Committees as on 31st March, 2010: Nil; Chairman / Member of the Remuneration Committees as on 31st March, 2010: Nil; Shareholding in the Company.

Ashok Purwaha Shri. Ashok Kumar Purwaha has been appointed as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company effective July 7th, 2017. Mr. Purwaha has played an integral role in the hydrocarbon sector for over 38 years, with more than 14 years in Board level positions. He has held several important positions with leading PSUs in India as well as abroad and has been a member as well as chaired many empowered committees. Some of the positions held include, Chairman, Certification Engineers International Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of EIL), Chairman, TEIL (EIL JV with Tata Projects), Chairman, Jabal EILIOT Co Ltd, Saudi Arabia, GAIL India Limited, Natgas, Egypt, Brahmaputra Cracker & Polymer, Assam, Ratnagiri Gas and Power Private Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Limited, GAIL China Gas Global Energy Holdings Ltd. And EIL Asia Pacific Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia etc. Mr. Purwaha has been instrumental in imbibing a culture of continuous improvement and upgradation of company's systems and processes to make them more efficient and effective to compete in Global market. He strongly believes in Research & Development and commercialization of technologies. This belief has contributed in EIL being granted with 10 patents over a period of 5 years. It was during his tenure when EIL status was upgraded from "Miniratna" to "Navratna" and he also spearheaded 2 disinvestment processes of Engineers India Limited in 2010 and 2014. Winner of many reputed awards, Mr. Purwaha actively participates as Panel Speaker / Key Note Speaker / Session Chair for number of convention and seminars including high profiled events like World Petroleum Congress, PETROTECH, Indo-Africa Hydrocarbon Conferences, R&D Conclaves, PSU Summits, CORCON, Leadership Talks etc.

Anil Sachdev Shri. Anil Sachdev has been appointed as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd., with effect from 7111 July, 2017. Anil Singhvi, regarded as the person who chiseled the success of Ambuja Cement, is currently the founder director of IIAS, a proxy advisory firm and Chairman of lcan Investments Advisors, an investment banking and corporate advisory firm. Mr. Singhvi comes with over 30 years of rich experience in the corporate sector, of which 22 years were with Ambuja Cements Limited, including as its managing director & CEO. During his association with Ambuja Cement, the company grew organically and inorganically, from being less than a million tonne to 17 million tonnes, spread over 10 locations. He has been the person responsible for crafting the Ambuja Cement success story. Mr. Singhvi was instrumental in conceptualizing and advising merger of ENAM with Axis Bank. Mr. Singhvi holds several Boards positions, which include companies like Hindustan Construction Co., HCC Infrastructure Ltd., Subex Ltd., Investor Advisory Services India Ltd., Greatship (India) Ltd. And Lavasa Corporation. Along with rich corporate background, Mr. Singhvi is also closely associated with education and society welfare. SAMPARC, an NGO that helps over 700 destitute children; provides them shelter and a complete way of life. He is also on the Indian advisory board of Habitat for Humanity, an NGO involved with construction of Houses for needy and poor people. He has also been involved with the Foundation for Liberal and Management Education (FLAME) since its inception.

Rajendra Shah Shri Rajendra A. Shah serves as of the Following. He has rich and vast experience of over 60 years in the field of Corporate Laws and Corporate Governance. He is also director of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare Limited, Pfizer Limited, BASF India Limited, Godfrey Phillips India Limited, The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Limited, Abbott India Limited, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, Lupin Limited, Atul Limited, Precision Value (India) Private Limited, Preval Pumps and Accessories (India) Private Limited, ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions (India) Private Limited, Jumbo World Holdings Limited (Foreign Company), Firm - M/s. Crawford Bayley & Co. (Senior Partner).

Madhumilan Shinde Shri. Madhumilan P. Shinde serves as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Shri. Madhumilan P. Shinde has completed Executive General Management Programme for Senior Executive from JIM Bangalore and holds Post Graduate qualification in Science and Industrial Safety & Environment Science and has experience of three cycles as a Certified Examiner from Ramakrishna Bajaj National Quality Award. He has more than 25 years of experience in managing Safety, Health and Environment in Petrochemicals, Fertilisers, Pharmaceuticals and Oil fields. Well acquainted with Act & Rules applicable to Industries & hand on experience in setting up the system. He has retired in April 2015 from Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (DFPCL) as Executive Vice P,resident (Operations), was responsible for plants K-7 K-8 & JNPT operation for about 6 years. He is a Director on Board of Smartchem Technologies Ltd (STL), subsidiary of DFPCL since last 3 years. He is also an Occupier under Factories Act & Ammonium Nitrate Rules of STL since last 3 years. He has also been providing consultancy services in the areas of Safety Management System, Safety Audit to reputed Companies.

Naresh Singhal Shri. Naresh Chand Singhal is Independent Non-Executive Director of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd.. Qualification : M.A. (Economics); M.Sc. (Statistics), P.G. Diploma in Public Administration; Experience : Experience in the field of Banking and Finance; Directorships as on 31st March, 2011 : Max India Limited; Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Limited; SCI Forbes Limited; Tolani Shipping Limited; Binani Industries Limited; Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited; Ambit Holdings Pvt. Limited; Mahagujarat Chamunda Cement Company Pvt. Limited; Samalpatti Power Company Pvt. Limited; Amal Limited; Future Capital Holdings Limited; Forbes Bumi Armada Offshore Limited; Gati Asia Pacific Pte Limited; Chairman / Member of the Audit Committee as on 31st March, 2011 : Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited – Chairman; Ambit Holdings Pvt. Ltd. – Chairman; Tolani Shipping Limited – Chairman; Max India Limited – Chairman; Amal Limited – Chairman; Chairman / Member of the Shareholders’ / Investors’ Grievance Committee as on 31st March, 2011 : Max India Limited – Member; Binani Industries Limited - Member; Amal Limited - Member; Chairman / Member of the Remuneration Committee as on 31st March, 2011 : Samalpatti Power Company Pvt. Limited - Chairman; Max India Limited - Member; Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Limited - Member; Shareholding in the Company : Nil.

Pranay Vakil Shri. Pranay Vakil is Independent Non-Executive Director of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd since 25th May, 2010. Directorships as on 31st March, 2012: Knight Frank (India) Private Limited; Praron Consultancy (India) Private Limited; Dignity Lifestyle Private Limited; Rutley Real Estate Investment Management (India) Private Limited; Godrej Properties Limited; Muthoot Hotels and Infrastructure Ventures Private Limited; Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited; Chairman/ Member of the Audit Committee as on 31st March, 2012 : Godrej Properties Limited - Member; Chairman/ Member of the Shareholders’/ Investors’ Grievance Committee as on 31st March, 2012 : Nil; Chairman / Member of the Remuneration Committee as on 31st March, 2012.