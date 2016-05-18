Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)
DPLM.L on London Stock Exchange
1,094.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
1,094.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
1,094.00
1,094.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
108,778
108,778
52-wk High
1,187.00
1,187.00
52-wk Low
876.50
876.50
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Nicholas
|60
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Bruce Thompson
|59
|1996
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Nigel Lingwood
|55
|2012
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Anthony Gallagher
|2012
|Group Company Secretary
|
Andrew Smith
|56
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
|
Anne Thorburn
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
|
Charles Packshaw
|2015
|Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
John Nicholas
|Mr. John E. Nicholas is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Diploma PLC., Since June 2013. He is Chartered Certified Accountant with a Masters degree in Business Administration from Kingston University. John has a wealth of business and commercial experience and spent much of his early career in technology-focused international manufacturing and service companies involved in analytical instruments, fire protection and food processing. He has been Group Finance Director of Kidde plc (on its demerger from Williams Holdings) and of Tate & Lyle PLC. John is currently non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committees of Mondi plc and Hunting PLC. John is Senior Independent Director of Rotork plc.
|
Bruce Thompson
|Mr. Bruce M. Thompson is no longer Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Diploma PLC., effective September 2018. He started his career in the automotive industry, first as a design engineer and then in product marketing. He then spent three years in international marketing with a construction materials company, developing new markets in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. Prior to joining Diploma, he was a Director with Arthur D Little Inc., the technology and management consulting firm, initially in the UK and then as Director of the firm’s Technology Management Practice based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
|
Nigel Lingwood
|Mr. Nigel P. Lingwood is Group Finance Director, Executive Director of Diploma PLC. Prior to joining the Company, Nigel was the Group Financial Controller at Unigate PLC where he gained experience of working in a large multinational environment and on a number of large corporate transactions. Nigel qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Price Waterhouse, London.
|
Anthony Gallagher
|Mr. Anthony J. Gallagher is an Group Company Secretary of Diploma PLC., effective 21 September 2012. He has held a number of senior company secretarial roles in FTSE companies, including most recently as Company Secretary of Axis-Shield PLC.
|
Andrew Smith
|Mr. Andrew P. Smith is Non-Executive Director of Diploma Plc., He is Managing Director, Severn Trent Business Services with responsibility for the company’s non-regulated businesses. He has many years of plc Board level experience having previously served on the Boards of The Boots Company PLC as Group HR Director and Severn Trent PLC as Water Services Director. Andy is a Mechanical Engineering graduate and has significant operational and HR experience. He has worked in the UK and overseas previously with global businesses including BP, Mars and Pepsi.
|
Anne Thorburn
|Ms. Anne Thorburn has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company. She was Chief Financial Officer of Exova Group plc until 30 November 2015 and has many years of experience at Board level in listed international groups. Anne was previously Group Finance Director at British Polythene Industries PLC. Anne is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Scotland.
|
Charles Packshaw
|Mr. Charles Packshaw is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Diploma PLC. He is Head of UK Advisory and Managing Director in HSBC’s global banking business. He has over 30 years of City experience, including 18 years at Lazard in London, where he was Head of Corporate Finance, prior to joining HSBC in 2002. Charles has been a non-Executive Director of two listed companies and he is also a Chartered Engineer.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
John Nicholas
|137,000
|
Bruce Thompson
|1,634,000
|
Nigel Lingwood
|982,000
|
Anthony Gallagher
|--
|
Andrew Smith
|52,000
|
Anne Thorburn
|52,000
|
Charles Packshaw
|52,000
As Of 30 Sep 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
John Nicholas
|0
|0
|
Bruce Thompson
|0
|0
|
Nigel Lingwood
|0
|0
|
Anthony Gallagher
|0
|0
|
Andrew Smith
|0
|0
|
Anne Thorburn
|0
|0
|
Charles Packshaw
|0
|0
