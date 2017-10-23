Medical Facilities Corp (DR.TO)

Name Description

Seymour Temkin Mr. Seymour Temkin, CPA, Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is Independent Chairman of the Board of Medical Facilities Corporation. Mr. Temkin is a consultant. From 2002 to 2011, he was a member of Goodmans LLP’s REITs and Income Securities Group where he provided strategic and business advisory services to public and private companies. Prior to joining Goodmans, Mr. Temkin headed the Canadian real estate practice of Deloitte & Touche LLP for 15 years and has over 30 years of public accounting experience. Mr. Temkin is a member of the board of directors and chair of the audit committee of Terra Firma Capital Corporation (TSX-V:TII), a full service, publicly traded real estate finance company. Mr. Temkin has previously served as a chair of the board and a member of the audit committee of GT Canada Medical Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and a director of First Capital Realty Inc., TSX listed company. Mr. Temkin holds an ICD.D designation with the Institute of Corporate Directors and is a Chartered Accountant with an FCMA designation and has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa.

Jeffrey Lozon Mr. Jeffrey Clifford Lozon is Interim Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. Mr. Lozon brings with him valuable experience as a highly respected and accomplished executive in the health care and senior housing industries. Prior to his retirement in April, 2014, he held the position of president and chief executive officer of Revera Inc., a leading provider of senior accommodation, care and service. Prior to joining Revera, he was president and chief executive officer of St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto for 18 years. Mr. Lozon currently serves on the boards of Sunrise Senior Living, Voalte Inc., Ontario Brain Institute and CD Howe Institute. He holds a master's degree in health services administration from the University of Alberta and is a recipient of the Order of Canada.

Tyler Murphy Mr. Tyler Murphy serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Finance of the Company. He was Executive Vice President - Finance of the Company. Mr. Murphy has over 15 years experience in senior financial management in the health care industry and prior to joining the corporation he served as vice-president and treasurer with one of the largest publicly traded health care companies in the United States. Prior to this he was with another large investor-owned organization as senior vice-president, responsible for treasury, risk management and investor relations. He holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Auburn University and an MBA from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Robert Horrar Mr. Robert O. Horrar serves Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Mr. Horrar is a seasoned health-care leader with more than 25 years of experience in health plan and hospital operations. He was formerly with Community Health Systems, Inc. which he joined in 1998 as vice-president of business development, ultimately reaching the position of division president responsible for overseeing the operations of affiliated hospitals in Indiana, Tennessee and West Virginia. Before Community Health Systems, Mr. Horrar was with Humana, Inc. for over 11 years and held several key management positions, including executive director for Nevada operations. Mr. Horrar holds a bachelor of science degree in economics from centre college in Kentucky and a master of science degree in health-care administration from Trinity University in Texas.

Marilynne Day-Linton Ms. Marilynne E. Day-Linton, CPA., has been promoted as Lead Independent Director of the Company., effective January 1, 2016 Independent Director of Medical Facilities Corporation. Ms. Day-Linton is a Chartered Accountant with senior management experience in the travel and travel-related service industries and board experience on reporting issuer and not-for-profit boards. She held senior financial management roles at Signature Vacations Inc., Wardair International and The Gemini Group LP, an electronic distribution company servicing travel service providers. Prior to that she worked for KPMG as an auditor with clients in several industries, including telecommunications, construction and hospitality. Ms. Day-Linton previously served as a member of the board of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, which operates Toronto Pearson International Airport, and chaired its board and audit committee. In November 2014, Ms. Day-Linton stepped down as Chair of the board of St. Joseph’s Health Centre Foundation in Toronto but remains on the board.

Stephen Dineley Mr. Stephen F. Dineley is Director of the company. He is a recently retired partner who specialized in assurance services at KPMG. An expert in his field with 30 years as a partner, his expertise and knowledge served him well as he has worked closely with clients from a multitude of sectors, which include health care, real estate, financial institutions, natural resources, transportation and industrials. From 1998 to 2000, he held the position of chief financial officer at Extendicare Inc., one of the leaders in Canada's senior housing sector. During his tenure at the company, he oversaw the integration of one its most significant nursing centre acquisitions, as well as the sale of its institutional pharmacy business.

Reza Shahim Dr. Reza Shahim is Director of the company. He is a board-certified neurosurgeon specializing in all aspects of neurosurgical care and minimally invasive spine surgery. He practices at Arkansas Surgical Hospital and Neurological Surgery Associates. Dr. Shahim is a vice-president and a member of the board of managers of Arkansas Surgical Hospital. Dr. Shahim brings to the board a hands-on understanding of the U.S. healthcare system and specifically specialty hospitals.

David Bellaire Mr. David R. Bellaire is Independent Director of Medical Facilities Corporation. Mr. Bellaire is a senior advisor to Bain & Company, a global management consulting firm. He was a senior partner until 2013 and held leadership roles in Bain Healthcare. He has counseled provider, insurer, bio-pharmaceutical, medical product, distributor and health IT organizations on business unit and corporate strategy, M&A, and partnership arrangements. Prior to Bain, Mr. Bellaire was NDC Health EVP for health solutions, Booz Allen Hamilton lead partner, APM, Inc. (Computer Sciences Corp) SVP, and faculty member of Northwestern University Medical School. Mr. Bellaire is also on the board of directors of Kinney Drugs and Therapeutics Research Center, both US-based and privately held. He received his MBA and Master’s degrees from Northwestern University and was a Northwestern, National Science Foundation, Rehabilitation Services Agency, and Kellogg Foundation Fellow.

Gil Faclier Dr. Gil Faclier, M.D. is an Independent Director of Medical Facilities Corporation. Mr. Faclier is the Consultant Anaesthesiologist at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre (“Sunnybrook HSC”) and Pain Medicine Consultant at Sunnybrook HSC and Women’s College Hospital, University of Toronto. Dr. Faclier was previously the Anaesthetist-in-Chief and Director of Pain Management at Sunnybrook HSC and has over 37 years of experience in general, intensive care, multidisciplinary pain management and anaesthesiology practices and has authored medical publications. Dr. Faclier is an assistant professor, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto. Dr. Faclier was elected to the board of directors of Sunnybrook and Women’s College Health Sciences Centre in 1993 and served as a board member until 1998. Dr. Faclier was consultant for intensive care from 1980 to 1991. Dr. Faclier received his M.B., Ch.B from the University of Cape Town, South Africa and his FRCP(C) from the University of Toronto.

Irving Gerstein Mr. Irving R. Gerstein is an Independent Director of Medical Facilities Corporation. Mr. Gerstein is a retired executive. Mr. Gerstein is chair of the board of directors of Atlantic Power Corporation (TSX:ATP, NYSE:AT) and lead director of Student Transportation Inc. (TSX:STB, NASDAQ:STB). He previously served as a director of other public issuers, including CTV Inc., Traders Group Limited, Guaranty Trust Company of Canada, Confederation Life Insurance Company, Scott’s Hospitality Inc. and Economic Investment Trust Limited, and as an officer and director of Peoples Jewellers Limited. Mr. Gerstein is a Member of the Order of Canada and a Member of the Order of Ontario and was appointed to the Senate of Canada in December 2008. He is an honorary director of Mount Sinai Hospital (Toronto), having previously served as Chairman of the Board, Chairman Emeritus and a director over a period of 25 years, and is currently a member of its Research Committee. Mr. Gerstein received his BSc. in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton School of Finance and Commerce).

Dale Lawr Ms. Dale Lawr, CPA., is an Independent Director of Medical Facilities Corporation. Ms. Lawr has executive experience in a broad range of organizations, including public and private professional services companies and a crown corporation. Until March 2015, Ms. Lawr was Chief Risk Officer at Infrastructure Ontario, which she joined in 2011 as Chief Financial Officer. Previously, Ms. Lawr was with Altus Group Limited (TSX:AIF), where she initially served as Chief Financial Officer and then as EVP Finance, Strategic Initiatives. Previously, Ms. Lawr lived in Chicago, where she served as Chief Financial Officer of RTC Industries Inc., a retail design firm; Vice President Finance of Frankel & Co., a national marketing services agency and a business unit of Publicis SA; and as a Senior Manager and Director of Finance for Accenture in the firm’s Chicago and Toronto offices. Ms. Lawr holds an MBA from Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto and an ICD.D designation with the Institute of Corporate Directors. Ms. Lawr is on the Board of Directors and the Audit and Executive Committees of the Board for the Scarborough Hospital in Toronto.