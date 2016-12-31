Dream Global REIT (DRG_u.TO)

Name Description

Detlef Bierbaum Mr. Detlef Bierbaum is an Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Company. Mr. Detlef Bierbaum is a corporate director with extensive experience in the banking and financial services industry. Prior to his retirement in March 2010, Mr. Bierbaum was a Member of the Supervisory Board with Bankhaus Sal. Oppenheim jr. & Cie and from 1991 to 2008, he held the position of Managing Partner with responsibility for asset management. In addition, from 2002 to 2008, he was also responsible for investment banking of Bankhaus Sal Oppenheim jr. & Cie. Prior to 1991, he was the Chief Financial Officer of the Nordstern Insurance Companies based in Cologne. He is a member of the Board of Directors of a number of companies in the asset management and banking sectors based in Germany, England, Luxembourg and the U.S. Mr. Bierbaum is a graduate of the Universities of Cologne and Munich where he studied commercial banking and business administration.

P. Jane Gavan Ms. P. Jane Gavan is a President, Chief Executive Officer, Trustee of the Company. She is also President, Asset Management of Dream and Chief Executive Officer of Dream Office REIT where her responsibilities include Canadian real estate investments. Since joining Dream in 1998, Ms. Gavan has played a key role in numerous transactions including the acquisition of Lehndorff Properties, the 2003 business restructuring that resulted in the creation of Dream Office REIT, Dream Office REIT’s $2.3 billion portfolio sale to GE Real Estate, and the initial public offering of Dream Global REIT. Prior to joining Dream, Ms. Gavan served as legal counsel for numerous companies including Oxford Properties Group, and Denison Mines Corp., and began her career in private law practice with Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, specializing in real estate and corporate finance. She earned an Honours Bachelor of Commerce degree from Carleton University and a Bachelor of Laws degree from Osgoode Hall, York University. Ms. Gavan currently sits on the board of directors of Dream Unlimited Corp., Dream Global REIT, the Women's College Hospital Foundation, and is on the Patron's Council for Community Living Toronto.

Michael Cooper Mr. Michael J. Cooper is a Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Company. Mr. Michael J. Cooper is the President and Chief Executive Officer of DREAM and founder of DAM and has an extensive track record in the real estate industry dating back to 1986. He is also the Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dundee REIT. He helped found DAM (formerly Dundee Realty Corporation) in 1996 and continues to hold the office of Chief Executive Officer. Under his leadership, the business has grown to more than $13 billion of commercial real estate, residential development and renewable energy infrastructure assets under management. Among his accomplishments, Mr. Cooper is responsible for the formation of three TSX-listed real estate investment trusts: Dundee REIT, Canada‘s largest office REIT; Dundee International REIT, a Canadian REIT investing in commercial real estate assets exclusively outside of Canada; and, most recently, Dundee Industrial REIT, a pure-play industrial REIT in Canada. He earned a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Western Ontario and a Master of Business Administration from York University. Mr. Cooper currently sits on the board of directors of Dundee Corporation, Dundee Industrial REIT, Dundee International REIT, Dundee REIT and DREAM Unlimited Corp.

Tamara Lawson Ms. Tamara L. Lawson is a Chief Financial Officer of the company. effective May 16, 2016. Ms. Lawson joins us from Starlight Investments Ltd. where she has been the CFO since 2012 and brings over 25 years of financial management, operational and executive experience to Dream Global REIT.

Alexander Sannikov Mr. Alexander Sannikov serves as Senior Vice President - Commercial Properties of the Company. He is responsible for portfolio management for Dream Global REIT. Previously, Mr. Sannikov oversaw investment analysis and due diligence for all acquisitions completed by Dream Global REIT. Mr. Sannikov joined Dream in 2008 and has held various positions in areas of research and analysis, acquisitions and investments. Prior to joining Dream, Alexander was with American Appraisal in Moscow, Russia. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Mathematics degree from the Moscow State University and a Master of Finance degree from the University of Toronto.

Bruce Traversy Mr. Bruce Traversy is a Senior Vice President of the Company. He is Head of Investments for Dream Global REIT as well as asset management on behalf of overseas clients. Bruce is also a Senior Vice President of Dream Asset Management and has over 25 years of experience in the real estate industry. Since joining the company in 1997, Mr. Traversy‘s functional responsibilities have included running the research and analysis team, overseeing Canadian asset management, and heading up Canadian commercial property acquisitions. Since 2003, Mr. Traversy has played a key role in property acquisitions and dispositions on behalf of clients including Dream Office REIT, Dream Industrial REIT and Dream Global REIT, totalling approximately $10 billion. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Traversy was a senior consultant with an international property advisory firm. Bruce earned an Honours Bachelors of Arts degree in urban development from the University of Western Ontario.

Anne Braun Ms. Anne Braun is a Managing Director - Strategic Asset Management of the Company. She is the Head of Strategic Asset Management of Dream Global Advisors Germany GmbH, Dream Global REIT’s German asset management platform. Anne oversees Dream Global’s asset strategy, capital expenditure strategy as well as budgets and analytics. Prior to joining Dream, Ms. Braun was a Partner at Cushman & Wakefield where she was responsible for property and asset management in Germany. Prior to C&W, Ms. Braun worked for GE Real Estate in Germany. During her 15 years in the real estate sector, Anne has been involved in major real estate transactions in Germany covering all aspects from transaction, underwriting and operations. Ms. Braun studied business administration and holds an MBA from the European Business School in 2001.

Michael Schwobel Mr. Michael Schwobel is a Managing Director, Head of Real Estate of the Company. Michael oversees the Trust’s real estate platform in Europe, including operations, leasing, repositioning and value-add initiatives. Prior to joining Dream, Michael was Head of Leasing, Germany of Fortress Investment Group for 6 years and was in charge of several assignments at Deutsche Bank’s Corporate Real Estate division for more than 8 years. Michael holds a degree in Business Administration and a postgraduate degree in Real Estate Economics from the European Business School.

Johann Koss Mr. Johann Olav Koss is Independent Trustee of the Company, since, February 26, 2014. Mr. Johann Koss is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Right To Play, a global organization that uses the transformative power of play - playing sports, playing games - to educate and empower children facing adversity. He is a Norwegian speed-skating legend who made world headlines when he won three Gold Medals at the 1994 Lillehammer Olympic Games, breaking a total of 10 world records over the course of his career. Mr. Koss donated a large portion of his winnings to Olympic Aid, a fundraising organization created at Lillehammer, and challenged the Norwegian people to support him in this cause by donating to Olympic Aid. After witnessing the potential of sport to effect change in the lives of children, Mr. Koss founded Right To Play in 2000 and has pioneered the Sport for Development movement worldwide. Mr. Koss has won numerous accolades, including honorary doctorates from the University of Calgary and Brock University, and was named “One of 100 Future Leaders of Tomorrow” by TIME Magazine and a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum. Mr. Koss completed his undergraduate medical training at the University of Queensland, and completed his executive MBA at the Joseph L. Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto. Recently Mr. Koss completed the ICD-Rotman Directors Education Program. He currently serves on the board of directors at Gates Corporation and Secunda Canada, an offshore supply vessel company. In May 2013 he completed his term serving on the board of directors at GNC Holdings, Inc. where he sat on the audit committee for two years.

R. Sacha Bhatia Dr. R. Sacha Bhatia is an Independent Trustee of the Company. Dr. Bhatia is the Director of the Institute for Health System Solutions and Virtual Care (WIHV) at Women's College Hospital, a newly launched innovation laboratory that develops and tests new ideas, new programs and new policy approaches in the world of ambulatory care, and then helps to scale them up across Ontario and beyond. Dr. Bhatia is also a staff cardiologist at Women's College Hospital and at University Health Network. In addition, Dr. Bhatia serves as Assistant Professor in the Department of Medicine at the University of Toronto and at the Institute for Health Policy Management and Evaluation and is an adjunct scientist at the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences.

Duncan Jackman Mr. Duncan N. R Jackman is an Independent Trustee of the Company. Mr. Duncan Jackman is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of E-L Financial Corporation Limited, an investment and insurance holding company. Mr. Jackman oversees the company’s investments by sitting on the boards of directors of the subsidiaries and the other companies in which the company has significant shareholdings, including by serving as Chairman of Algoma Central Corporation and Chairman and President of Economic Investment Trust Limited and United Corporations Limited, two closed-end investment companies. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from McGill University.

J. Michael Knowlton Mr. J. Michael Knowlton is an Independent Trustee of Dream Global REIT. Mr. Knowlton is a corporate director and has 25 years of experience in real estate. He retired from Dream Asset Management Corporation (formerly Dundee Realty Corporation) ("DAM"), the REIT's asset manager, in 2011 where he held the position of President and Chief Operating Officer of Dream Office REIT (formerly Dundee REIT). He joined DAM in 1998, holding various positions with DAM and Dream Office REIT, before becoming President of Dream Office REIT in 2006. Prior to that, he worked at OMERS Realty Corp. from 1990 until 1998 as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Knowlton also serves on the boards of Crombie REIT, Tricon Capital Corp. and Dream Industrial REIT and is a former trustee of True North Apartment REIT and Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT. Mr. Knowlton holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering and a Master of Business Administration from Queen's University. Mr. Knowlton is qualified as a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.