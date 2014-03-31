Dish TV India Ltd (DSTV.NS)

Name Description

Jawahar Goel Mr. Jawahar Lal Goel has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Dish TV India Limited., October 27, 2015. Mr. Goel is actively involved in creation and expansion of Essel Group of Industries. He has been an oracle in pioneering the Direct to Home (DTH) services in India and instrumental in establishing Dish TV as a prominent brand with India’s most modern and advanced technological infrastructure. Mr. Goel has held the position of President of Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) for three successive terms which takes up various issues relating to Broadcasting industry at various forums. He has also been an active member on the Board of various committees and task force, set up by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB), Govt. of India which takes care of several critical matters relating to the industry. Mr. Goel introduced the CATV Network concept. He is the architect in establishing India’s most modern and advanced technological infrastructure for the implementation of Conditional Access System (CAS), Direct to Home (DTH) and Head End-in-the Sky (HITS) which has bought revolution in the distribution of various entertainment and electronic media products in India, which has enormously benefited consumers (TV viewers) in terms of value proposition. Apart from the Company, Mr. Goel holds directorship in seven other Indian Public Limited Companies viz., Asian Sky Shop Ltd., Chiripal Industries Ltd., East India Trading Co. Ltd., Essel International Ltd., Essel Infraprojects Ltd., Rankay Investment and Trading Company Ltd. and Zee- Turner Limited.

Rajeev Dalmia Mr. Rajeev Kumar Dalmia is Chief Financial Officer of Dish TV India Limited. He is responsible for maintaining finance and accounts of the Company. He is a qualified fellow chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Mr. Dalmia has an overall work experience of 20 years. Prior to joining the Company on September 1, 2005, he was employed with South Asian Petrochem Limited as the senior vicepresident, finance.

Rajiv Khattar Mr. Rajiv Khattar is President - Projects of Dish TV India Limited. He is responsible for strategic tieups and technology upgrades of the DTH platform. He also handles the regulatory aspects of the business. Mr. Khattar holds a diploma in business management from Rajendra Prasad Institute of Communications and Management, New Delhi and a diploma in products engineering from G.B. Pant Polytechnic, New Delhi. He holds a diploma in materials management from National Productivity Council, Faridabad. Mr. Khattar has an aggregate work experience of 20 years and experience of 12 years in the telecom industry. Prior to joining the Company on September 1, 2005, he was employed with Reliance Infocom Limited as the president for Netway.

Amitabh Kumar Mr. Amitabh Kumar is President - Technology of Dish TV India Limited. He is responsible for broadcasting operations of Dish TV India Limited. Mr. Kumar holds a professional certificate in electronic data interchange from All India Management Association and Deakin University, Australia. He also holds a bachelor degree in electronics and telecom from Birla Institute of Technology, Pilani. He has also been a council member of the Commonwealth Telecom Organisation, London. Mr. Kumar has an aggregate work experience of 31 years in the telecom industry. He was acting chairman-cum-managing director of Tata Communications Limited (formerly known as Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited). Prior to joining the Company on January 19, 2007, he was previously employed with NEENL as the director - corporate and Mr. Kumar joined Dish TV India Limited under the Scheme of Arrangement.

Ashok Kurien Mr. Ashok Mathai Kurien is Non-Executive Director of Dish TV India Limited. Mr. Kurien has been in the business of building brands for over 35 years, particularly in the fields of media and communications. An early bird, Ashok Kurien has the keen eye of driving start-ups in emerging businesses and guiding them to size and scale, such as TV, Lottery, PR and dot coms, where he invested and mentored, which have been resounding success stories. Mr. Ashok Kurien, a well known personality in the Advertising world, founded Ambience Advertising, one of the most formidable creative powerhouse in its first decade. Ambience has come a long way, and was later sold to the Publicis Groupe. As a special advisor to the U.S$ 5 billion Publicis Groupe, he leads their mergers and acquisitions for India. He is founder and promoter of various business ventures including Hanmer & Partners, one of India’s topthree Public Relations agencies, Flora2000, one of the global flower distribution services on the web, as well as a few other internet ventures. Despite the great heights he’s achieved in his career, Ashok Kurien has his feet firmly rooted to the ground. He believes in commitment to society and is involved with a number of charities, NGOs and social service organizations.

Arun Duggal Shri. Arun Kumar Duggal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Dish TV India Limited. Shri. Duggal is a Mechanical Engineer from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, and holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. Shri.Duggal is a visiting Professor at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad where he teaches a course on Venture Capital & Private Equity.Shri. Duggal is a Senior Advisor to TPG Capital, a Private Equity firm headquartered in San Francisco. He is an experienced international Banker and has advised companies and financial institutions on Financial Strategy, M&A and Capital Raising. He is a U.S National and Overseas Citizen of India. Shri. Duggal had a 26 years career with Bank of America, mostly in the U.S., Hong Kong and Japan. His last assignment was as Chief Executive of Bank of America in India from 1998 to 2001. In 1995, he moved to Tokyo as the Regional Executive, managing Bank of America’s business in Japan, Australia and Korea. From 2001 to 2003 he was Chief Financial Officer of HCL Technologies, India. Shri. Duggal is involved in several initiatives in social and education sectors. He is a Trustee of Centre for Civil Society, New Delhi, which focuses on improving the quality and access of education to students especially for the poor. He is a Founder Director of Bellwether Microfinance Fund which provides equity capital to promising Micro Finance organizations. Apart from the Company, Shri. Duggal holds directorship in ten (10) other Indian Public Limited Companies viz., Patni Computer Systems Ltd., Shriram EPC Ltd., Shriram City Union Finance Ltd., Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd., Shriram Properties Ltd., Shriram Capital Ltd., Manipal Acunova Ltd., Info Edge (India) Ltd., Mundra Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd., and Zuari Industries Ltd.