Datatec Ltd (DTCJ.J)

Name Description

Stephen Davidson Mr. Stephen James Davidson is an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Datatec Ltd. Stephen is Chairman of Actual Experience plc and Deputy Chairman of Jaywing plc. He is also a non-executive director of Inmarsat plc, EBT Digital Communications Retail Group and Restore plc. He was previously Vice-Chairman, Investment Banking at WestLB Panmure and Chief Executive and Finance Director of Telewest Communications plc. He has a first-class honours degree in Mathematics and Statistics from the University of Aberdeen.

Jens Montanana Mr. Jens Peter Montanana is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Datatec Ltd. Between 1989 and 1993, Jens served as Managing Director and Vice-President of US Robotics (UK) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of US Robotics, Inc. which was acquired by 3Com in 1997. In 1993 he co-founded US start-up Xedia Corporation in Boston, Massachusetts, an early pioneer of network switching and one of the market leaders in IP bandwidth management, which was subsequently sold to Lucent Corporation in 1999. In 1994 Jens became Chairman and CEO of Datatec. He has previously served on the boards and subcommittees of various public companies, and currently serves as Chairman of Corero plc, an AIM-listed network security business.

Ivan Dittrich Mr. Ivan Phillip Dittrich has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Director of the Company, effective 30 May 2016. He was Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Datatec Ltd., with effect from 1 June 2012. He has been with Datatec for the past 13 years and was appointed as Chief Financial Officer on 1 May 2008. Ivan has given notice that he will leave Datatec in order to take up an appointment as CFO of Vodacom. He resigned from the Board of Datatec on 1 June 2012.

Robert Evans Mr. Robert Price (Rob) Evans has been Chief Operating Officer - Logicalis, Chairman - Consulting Services Division of Datatec Limited and no longer Executive Director effective 10 September 2015. Rob is Chairman of Analysys Mason and Mason Advisory and was appointed COO of Logicalis Group, effective 1 March 2015. Rob has also held senior commercial and operational positions within Datatec between 1996 and 2000 and again from 2008 to present, as well as within divisions of other listed groups including Proudfoot and Data Translation. He qualified as a UK Chartered Accountant with KPMG, where he worked in London and Melbourne.

Mfundiso Ntabankulu Njeke Mr. Mfundiso Johnson Ntabankulu Njeke has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective September 1, 2016. Mr Njeke brings a wealth of experience, having served in a non-executive capacity on a number of prominent boards including MTN and MMI. A chartered accountant and past Chairman of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants, he will also serve as a member of Datatec’s Audit, Risk & Compliance Committee and as Chairman of its Social and Ethics Committee.

Olufunke Ighodaro Ms. Olufunke (Funke) Ighodaro is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Datatec Limited. Funke is Chief Financial Officer and an executive director of Tiger Brands Limited. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (FCA).

John McCartney Mr. John F. McCartney is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Datatec Limited. John served as a non-executive director of Datatec from May 1998 to September 2002 and was then reappointed in July 2007. He was formerly President and COO of US Robotics, Inc., which he joined in 1984, as well as President of 3Com Corporation’s Client Access Unit. John is currently non-executive Chair of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ) and serves on the board of Rice Energy, Inc.

Christopher Seabrooke Mr. Christopher Stefan Seabrooke is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Datatec Limited. Chris has been a director of over 25 stock exchange-listed companies. He is currently CEO of Sabvest Limited, Chairman of Metrofile Holdings Limited and Transaction Capital Limited, Deputy Chairman of Massmart Holdings Limited and a director of Torre Industries Limited (all JSE listed). He is also a director of Net1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq/JSE) and Brait S.E. (Luxembourg/JSE). Chris is a former Chairman of the South African State Theatre and former Deputy Chairman of the inaugural board of the National Arts Council of South Africa. Chris has Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Accountancy degrees from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, an MBA from the University of the Witwatersrand and is a Fellow of the UK Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.