Duerr AG (DUEG.DE)

Name Description

Klaus Eberhardt Mr. Klaus Eberhardt is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Duerr Aktiengesellschaft since April 26, 2013. He was Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from April 27, 2012. He is Member of the Executive Committee and Personnel Committee, the Mediation Committee and the Nomination Committee at the Company. He is former Chairman of the Board of Management of Rheinmetall AG. He has been on the Board of ElringKlinger AG and MTU Aero Engines AG (Chairman).

Ralf Dieter Mr. Ralf W. Dieter is Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Duerr Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2006. Prior to this, he was active as Member of the Management Board as of January 1, 2005. He is responsible for Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Woodworking Machinery and Systems division (since January 1, 2017), Application Technology, Measuring and Process Systems (until December 31, 2016), Corporate Communications, Human Resources (Employee Affairs Director), Research and Development, Quality Management, Corporate Compliance and Internal Auditing at the Company. Mr. Dieter is Chairman of Carl Schenck AG and Member of the Supervisory Board of Koerber AG. Furthermore, he has served as Chairman of the Board at Duerr Systems GmbH and as Member of the Board at Andritz AG (until March 30, 2016), among others.

Heinz Duerr Dr. Ing. E.h. Heinz Duerr is Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Duerr Aktiengesellschaft since April 26, 2013. Prior to that, he was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company. In addition, he served as Member of the Executive Committee, Personnel Committee, Mediation Committee and Nomination Committee at the Company. He also has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Dussmann AG & Co. KGaA since July 3, 2008, at Dussmann Verwaltungs AG since October 30, 2008, at ADC Krone GmbH and at Duerr Systems GmbH. Furthermore, he has served as Member of the Supervisory Board at Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg.

Hayo Raich Mr. Hayo Raich is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Duerr Aktiengesellschaft since 2007. Before that, starting on May 24, 2006, he occupied the position of Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Duerr AG. In addition, he also acts as Member of the Executive Committee, Personnel Committee and the Mediation Committee at the Company. Mr. Raich serves as Full-time Chairman of the Group Works Council of Duerr AG and Full-time Chairman of the Works Council of Duerr Systems GmbH.

Karl-Heinz Streibich Mr. Karl-Heinz Streibich is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Duerr Aktiengesellschaft since April 30, 2014. Prior to that, he was Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from May 6, 2011. He is Member of the Executive Committee and Personnel Committee, the Mediation Committee and the Nomination Committee at the Company. He is Chairman of the Board of Management of Software AG, ad has served on the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom AG and Deutsche Messe AG.

Carlo Crosetto Mr. Carlo Crosetto is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board of Duerr Aktiengesellschaft since March 1, 2017. He is responsible for Finance / Controlling, Investor Relations, Risk Management, Legal Affairs / Patents / Insurance, Global Sourcing, Corporate Social Responsibility. He serves at Carl Schenck AG, Darmstadt1 (since February 2, 2017), Dürr Systems AG, Stuttgart1 (since March 1, 2017).

Jochen Weyrauch Dr. Jochen Weyrauch is Member of the Management Board of Duerr Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2017. He is responsible for Information Technology, Corporate Development, Measuring and Process Systems division, Clean Technology Systems division.

Mirko Becker Mr. Mirko Becker is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Duerr Aktiengesellschaft since August 1, 2007. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He also has been full-time Member of the Group Works Council of Duerr AG, Stuttgart and full-time Member of the Works Council of Duerr Systems GmbH, Stuttgart, at the Bietigheim- Bissingen site.

Alexandra Duerr Prof. Dr. Alexandra Duerr is Member of the Supervisory Board at Duerr Aktiengesellschaft since May 24, 2006. She is Member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee at the Company. She also works as Professor of Medical Genetics at the University Pierre et Marie Curie (UPMC) and senior physician in the Departement de Genetique, Groupe Hospitalier Pitie-Salpetricre, Paris, France.

Gerhard Federer Mr. Gerhard Federer is Member of the Supervisory Board of Duerr Aktiengesellschaft since May 4, 2016. He is a Independent consultant. He serves at HOMAG Group AG. From 2003 to 2013, he served at Schunk-Group, Schoeller & Hoesch, Gernsbach and/or Glatfelter Company (1989-2003), Head of Business Planning at Heinrich Heine(1988-1989), among others.

Carmen Hettich-Guenther Ms. Carmen Hettich-Guenther is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee representative of Duerr Aktiengesellschaft since May 4, 2016. She is a Full-time Chairwoman of the Group Works Council of HOMAG Group AG, serves at HOMAG GmbH.

Thomas Hohmann Mr. Thomas Hohmann is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Duerr Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2008. He is Head of Personnel at Duerr Systems GmbH, Stuttgart.

Anja Schuler Dr. Anja Schuler is Member of the Supervisory Board of Duerr Aktiengesellschaft since February 3, 2016. She serves at HOMAG Group AG. Between 2003 to 2016, she was Self-employed psychiatrist and psychotherapist, FMH specialist qualification in Psychiatry and Psychotherapy (Swiss Medical Association(2002), Resident physician working in different departments at hospitals in Schaffhausen and Basel(1994 - 2004).

Martin Schwarz-Kocher Dr. Martin Schwarz-Kocher is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Duerr Aktiengesellschaft since May 6, 2011. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is General manager of IMU Institut GmbH, Stuttgart.