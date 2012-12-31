Devoteam SA (DVTM.PA)

Edition:
Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Michel Bon

72 2006 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Godefroy de Bentzmann

Co-Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Stanislas de Bentzmann

Co-Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Gregoire Cayatte

42 Corporate Finance Director

Sebastien Chevrel

2013 Chief Operating Officer

Marie-Odile Crinon

Executive Vice President France Solutions, Consulting and North Africa

Osama Ghoul

Executive Vice President Middle East

Jurgen Hatzipantelis

Executive Vice President Central Europe

Niels Korsholm

Executive Vice President Northern Europe

Regis Tatala

Executive Vice President France Solutions, Consulting and North Africa

Roland de Laage de Meux

54 2004 General Secretary and Member of the Supervisory Board

Bertrand de Bentzmann

80 2005 Member of the Supervisory Board

Elisabeth de Maulde

2012 Member of the Supervisory Board

Patrice de Talhouet

47 2004 Independent Member of the Supervisory Board

Yves de Talhouet

55 2005 Member of the Supervisory Board

Vincent Montagne

54 2008 Member of the Supervisory Board

Philippe Tassin

70 2004 Member of the Supervisory Board
Biographies

Name Description

Michel Bon

Mr. Michel Marie Bon has served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Devoteam SA as of May 18, 2006. He is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee. He was Managing Director and then Chairman of the Board of Carrefour from 1985 to 1992, Managing Director of the French National Employment Agency (ANPE) from 1993 to 1995 and Chairman of France Telecom from 1995 to 2002. Mr. Bon currently works as an Independent Consultant and holds several mandates, including Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Les Editions du Cerf and Director of Lafarge, Sonepar, Sonepack, SONAE and de Myriad.

Godefroy de Bentzmann

Mr. Godefroy de Bentzmann has served as Co-Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer at Devoteam SA. He is in charge of Innovation and Offer Development. He is also Chairman of Devoteam Consulting SA and Devoteam Consulting AS, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Devoteam Netherlands, Director of Devoteam Belgium, Genesis AG and Devoteam Guidance Luxembourg, among others.

Stanislas de Bentzmann

Mr. Stanislas de Bentzmann has served as Co-Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of Devoteam SA. He is in charge of Operations. He is also Chairman of Devoteam Belgium, Devoteam AuSystems Spa, Devoteam Quaint, Devoteam Teligent, Member of the Supervisory Board of Devoteam Netherlands and Director of Devoteam Consulting SA, Devoteam Spain, Devoteam Consulting AS, Devoteam DaVinci Consulting, Devoteam Tertio, Devoteam Integra and Devoteam Secura, Wola Info and Voxpilot Ltd.

Gregoire Cayatte

Sebastien Chevrel

Marie-Odile Crinon

Osama Ghoul

Jurgen Hatzipantelis

Niels Korsholm

Regis Tatala

Roland de Laage de Meux

Mr. Roland de Laage de Meux has served as General Secretary and Member of the Supervisory Board at Devoteam SA as of June 4, 2004. He holds several other mandates, including Director of DV Outsourcing, DV Belgium, DV Spain and DV Quaint, Secura, Integra, Guidance Lux, DV au Systems Italie, Member of the Supervisory Board of DV Nederland and Manager of Hotel Gril du Parc and SNC Imbelaage, among others.

Bertrand de Bentzmann

Mr. Bertrand de Bentzmann has served as Member of the Supervisory Board at Devoteam SA as of June 10, 2005. He is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee. From 1985 to 1998, he was Chairman of Beraud-Sudreau, then Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Bordeaux until 2001 and Chairman of the Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Aquitaine until 2002. He was also Director of Abzac until 2010. Mr. de Bentzmann is also Appointed Vice Chairman of CCI de Bordeaux.

Elisabeth de Maulde

Patrice de Talhouet

Mr. Patrice de Talhouet has served as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board at Devoteam SA as of June 4, 2004. He is also Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He also worked as Director of Finance at Alcatel.

Yves de Talhouet

Mr. Yves de Talhouet has served as Member of the Supervisory Board at Devoteam SA since June 10, 2005. He was notably Chairman of Oracle France from 2004 to 2006, and prior to that, Vice President, in charge of Consulting and System Integration for EMEA region, at Atos from 2002 to 2004. Mr. de Talhouet is now Chairman of Hewlett-Packard France, as well as Member of the Board of Tinubu and Manager of Tabag SARL.

Vincent Montagne

Mr. Vincent Montagne has served as Member of the Supervisory Board at Devoteam SA as of June 6, 2008. He is also Member of the Company's Remuneration Committee. He also works as Chairman at Media Participations and Mage Invest, Member of the Board of SITC, Secom and Club Siparex, as well as Vice Chairman of Sages.

Philippe Tassin

Mr. Philippe Tassin has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Devoteam SA since June 4, 2004. He was notably Director of IT Systems and Telecommunications of Michelin from 1987 to 1997. He works as an Independent Consultant.

