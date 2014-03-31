Eclerx Services Ltd (ECLE.NS)

Name Description

Vijay Mundhra Mr. Vijay Kumar Mundhra is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Eclerx Services Limited. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata. Mr. Mundhra has over 35 years of varied business experience having run and looked after manufacturing units in the field of steel, engineering and chemicals. During the 1960s and 1970s, he was a director of Turner Morrison and Company Limited, which had several manufacturing and industrial units under its fold such as Shalimar Tar Products Limited, Lodna Colliery Company Limited, Angelo Brothers Limited, Shalimar Works Limited etc. He converted Globe Steel from a mild steel manufacturing unit to an alloy steel manufacturing unit when they were hardly any such units in the private sector.

Rohitash Gupta Mr. Rohitash Gupta is Chief Financial Officer of Eclerx Services Limited. He manages the Corporate Finance, Financial Systems and Reporting, Risk Management, Treasury, Corporate Planning, Cost Management, M&A and Investor Relations of eClerx Services Limited. He has about 16 years of experience in the manufacturing, power, automotive, IT and ITeS industry in presales, engineering, operations, supply chain, corporate planning and consulting roles. He joined eClerx Services Limited in November 2003 and has managed client delivery operations for Sales and Marketing Services vertical before moving to shared services. Prior to joining eClerx, he has worked with ABB, Tata AutoComp Systems and Siemens Information. He has received his Bachelors of Technology degree from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (India) and a Master of Management degree from the School of Management, Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (India).

Priya Mundhra Mr. Priya Darshan Mundhra is Whole Time Director of Eclerx Services Limited. He is the executive director of eClerx Services Limited. Mr. Mundhra has over 18 years experience in the manufacturing and financial services industries, ten years in capital markets and the KPO / BPO sector. PD Mundhra, brings with him an experience from his tenure in Lehman Brothers' investment banking division and the corporate treasury at Citibank. Prior to his finance experience, he ran a number of entrepreneurial ventures including setting up a joint venture with Amco Veba of Italy for manufacturing and marketing mobile cranes in India, and a consumer products packaging plant for Unilever. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree in finance from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania (USA) and a Bachelors of Commerce from St. Xavier's College, Calcutta (India).

Anjan Malik Mr. Anjan Malik is Non-Executive Director of Eclerx Services Limited. He is the director of eClerx Services Limited and the executive director of its on-shore subsidiaries. He has over 21 years experience in investment banking, capital markets, consulting and technological solutions. Nine of those 21 years have been devoted to capital markets and the KPO / BPO sector. Prior to his involvement with eClerx, which he co-promoted in 2000 along with PD Mundhra, Anjan Malik ran the credit trading department for Lehman Brothers in London. Prior to Lehman, he worked in Europe as a senior consultant with Accenture’s capital markets practice. He has Bachelors Degree in Physics, with honours from the Imperial College of Science and Technology, London (UK) and he holds a Masters of Business Administration degree in Finance from the Wharton School of Pennsylvania (USA).

Biren Gabhawala Mr. Biren Gabhawala is Non-Executive Independent Director of Eclerx Services Limited. He joined company's Board in May 2011. He has been in practice for 27 years. He is a Senior Partner of M/s. C. M. Gabhawala& Co. Chartered Accountants and specialises in Direct and Indirect Taxation, FEMA, International Taxation, Mergers and Acquisitions. He provides consultancy both to national and international companies, as well as Audit and Assurance Services. Biren Gabhawala graduated from H. R. College of Commerce & Economics with a Bachelor of Commerce Degree, Mumbai and he is qualified Chartered Accountant and is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Anish Ghoshal Mr. Anish Ghoshal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Eclerx Services Limited. He joined compnay's Board in August, 2007. He has been involved in legal practice since 1990, specializing in corporate, regulatory laws, acquisitions, joint ventures, labor laws, real estate and intellectual property laws. He is currently a partner in PDS & Associates, Advocates and Solicitors. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in commerce with honours from St. Xavier’s College, Calcutta, thereafter he obtained bachelor’s degree in law from University of Bombay.

Alok Goyal Mr. Alok Goyal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Eclerx Services Limited. He is the Chief Operating Officer (COO), SAP India and has been associated with SAP since 2004 in various leadership roles. Prior to his appointment as the COO, Mr Goyal was the Vice President, Strategic Accounts at SAP India. He played a critical role in conceptualizing and developing go–to-market programmes that contributed significantly in driving the company’s revenues and customer satisfaction index. Amongst his other assignments, he was also responsible for setting up field facing Value Engineering practice for the company. Mr Alok Goyal is a veteran in the industry with nearly 20 years of experience. He began his career as software engineer in Cadence Design Systems followed by his tenure in organizations like McKinsey & Company, The McKenna Group and Siebel Systems. Mr. Goyal has done his MBA from INSEAD (France), M.S in Computer Sciences from University of Texas, Austin and his B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT Delhi.

Deepa Kapoor Ms. Deepa Kapoor is Non-Executive Independent Director of Eclerx Services Limited. She joined the Board with effect from March 11, 2014. Ms. Deepa Kapoor holds Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and Majors in Computer Science and Mathematics from Smith College, Northampton, MA. Ms. Kapoor has an overall experience of 23 years and has held various positions in companies viz. Broadview Associates, Oracle Corporation, Lucent Technologies, Genpact, etc. and that she is currently working with Punj Llyod as Vice President Corporate Social Responsibility and Skill Development.

Pradeep Kapoor Shri. Pradeep Kapoor is Non-Executive Independent Director of Eclerx Services Limited. He joined the Company in August 2007. He has been associated with the infrastructure industry, especially engineering, manufacturing and construction industry for approx. 45 years. Under his leadership a number of cement plants, mineral processing plants, and infrastructure projects have been constructed. He has been the Managing Director and CEO of Trafalgar House Construction Limited, Managing Director and CEO of FL Smidth Limited, Vice-chairman/Managing director/CEO of ABG Cement Limited and of ABG Energy Limited. He also has been the Chairman of Fuller Infotech Private Limited, Director of FLS Automation Private Limited. He also has been the CEO of Dosdal Limited and of Sanghi Industries Limited. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Regional Engineering College, Bhopal.

Shailesh Kekre Mr. Shailesh Kekre serves as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was a Partner at Mckinsey and Company in India.