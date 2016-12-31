Edenred SA (EDEN.PA)

Name Description

Bertrand Dumazy Mr. Bertrand Dumazy serves as the Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of Edenred S.A. since September 11, 2015. Mr. Dumazy began his career as consultant at Bain & Company, first in Paris and later in Los Angeles. He then worked as the Investment Director of BC Partners before founding Constructeo, a collaborative online platform dedicated to project management for the construction industry. In 2002, he joined the Neopost group, which specializes in mail handling and digital communication solutions. Initially head of Marketing and Strategy, he was appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Neopost France in 2005 and then Chief Financial Officer for the Neopost group in 2008. Three years later he became Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Deutsch, world leader in high performance connectors, a position he held until the group was acquired by TE Connectivity. In 2012, he joined Materis, a subsidiary of Wendel, as Senior Vice-President and CEO of Cromology (formerly Materis Paints), a global player in the decorative paint sector. Over the past three years, Mr. Dumazy has implemented a number of major initiatives to boost sales, foster innovation and increase profitability at the company, where he currently serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. He is a graduate of ESCP Europe with an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Philippe Citerne Mr. Philippe Citerne serves as Vice Chairman, Independent Director at Edenred S.A. since 2014. He is Chairman of the Company's Audit and Risks Committee and Member of the Compensation and Appointments Committee. He is also former Chief Operating Officer of Societe Generale. After graduating from Ecole Centrale de Paris department of Economics and holding a number of positions in the French Finance Ministry, he joined Societe Generale in 1979, where he served as Vice-President of Economic Research, Vice-President Finance and Vice-President Human Relations, prior to becoming Director, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer from 1997 to April 2009. He is the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Accor.

Patrick Bataillard Mr. Patrick Bataillard serves as the Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of Edenred S.A. since November 20, 2015. He began his career at Ernst & Young in 1986. In 1990, he joined IT service provider CCMX (Concept group) as head of management control. In 1994, he became a project executive at CDR Entreprises, before being appointed Chief Financial Officer of US telecommunications company AT&T's French IT subsidiaries in 1996. In 1998, he joined Norbert Dentressangle, a leading global player in transport and logistics, as a financial controller, before becoming Chief Financial Officer of the Transport division in 2000. In 2001, he was appointed Chief Financial Officer and Executive Board member of the Norbert Dentressangle group, where he was in charge of overseeing the corporate functions and supporting them during the group's transformation. Following the acquisition of Norbert Dentressangle by US group XPO Logistics, Mr. Bataillard was responsible for facilitating the integration of the company's European activities into the newly formed group, a role he held until today. Mr. Bataillard is a graduate of Ecole de Management de Lyon and holds a degree in Finance and Accounting.

Philippe Relland-Bernard Mr. Philippe Relland-Bernard serves as Member of the Executive Committee, Executive Vice President, Legal and Regulatory Affairs, Secretary at Edenred S.A. He has a DESS degree in international business law from Universite de Toulouse and a Master's Degree in international law from La Sorbonne University. He started his career in 1996 as a legal specialist for Eurest and then for Accor Services in 1999. In 2005, he was named Legal Affairs Director at Accor Services. Since 2009, he has been Executive Vice President, Legal Affairs, Tax and Insurance of Edenred and also Secretary for the Group's Board of Directors.

Jeanne Renard Ms. Jeanne Renard serves as a Member of the Executive Committee and Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Corporate Social Responsibility at Edenred S.A. since July 2012. She has an engineering degree from the Grenoble Institute of Technology and is a graduate of Ecole Nationale Superieure d'Hydraulique de Grenoble. She started her career in 1999 as Finance Consultant for British Telecom. She then acted as Engagement Manager for IBM Business Consulting Services, in the Human Capital Management division. In 2004, she joined the BearingPoint consultancy as Senior Manager. In 2010, she became Associate Partner with Oliver Wyman, where she played a role in the project to transform Accor Services into Edenred. She joined Edenred in 2011 as Deputy Director reporting to the Chairman and CEO and as General Secretary of the Executive Committee.

Elie du Pre de Saint Maur Mr. Elie du Pre de Saint Maur serves as Executive Vice President, Marketing and Strategy and Chief Operating Officer - Corporate Payment at Edenred S.A. since 2016. He is a graduate of Hautes etudes commerciales (HEC) in Paris with a specialization in Marketing. He began his career in 2000 as a strategy consultant with Oliver Wyman. In 2003, he joined the Neopost group, which specializes in mail handling and digital communication solutions, where he held various positions: Business Analyst (2003); Marketing Director, Canada (2005); Marketing Director, France (2007); and Remote Channels Director, Europe (2010). In 2012, he was appointed Chief Marketing Officer of Cromology, a global player in the production and distribution of decorative paints.

Philippe Dufour Mr. Philippe Dufour serves as a Member of the Executive Committee and Executive Vice President for Alternative Investments at Edenred S.A. since April 19, 2012. Up until April 19, 2012 he served as Executive Vice President, Strategy and Development of the Company. He also founded PrePay Technologies, a company bought by Accor Services in 2007. He was involved in the creation of the joint venture (Accor Services - MasterCard) Prepay Solutions, of which he was the Deputy Managing Director. In January 2010, he was appointed Director of Strategy and Development.

Konstantinos Voyiatzis Mr. Konstantinos Voyiatzis serves as a Member of the Executive Committee, Executive Vice-President - Technology and Strategic Information Systems at Edenred S.A. He is a graduate of the Supelec engineering school and has a Ph.D. from INRIA and Universite Paris IX Dauphine. He began his career in 1982 at INRIA, working on research projects in the field of artificial intelligence. Then, he held various management positions at CAP SESA, Citroën and Sligos Group in the IT area. In 1995, he joined Essilor International as Information Systems Director, going on to become Information Systems Director for Essilor America. He became the Chief Information Officer at Nexans in 2008.

Gilles Coccoli Mr. Gilles Coccoli serves as a Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Operating Officer for Brazil at Edenred S.A. since July 23, 2013. Prior to that, he was the Company's Member of the Executive Committee and Executive Vice President for Strategy and Development since April 19, 2012. He was previously also Managing Director in charge of Edenred SA's authorization platform, PrePay Solutions. A graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the United States and the HEC business school in France, he began his career as an auditor at Arthur Andersen in 1994 and then joined Edenred Brazil in 1997 as Project Director, subsequently becoming Director for Finance and Technology. In 2007, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer of Edenred Turkey.

Antoine Dumurgier Mr. Antoine Dumurgier serves as a Member of the Executive Committee of Edenred S.A. since July 23, 2013 and as Chief Operating Officer for Expense Management since 2016. He was Executive Vice President for Strategy and Development at the Company from July 23, 2013 until 2016. A graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and of Ecole Nationale Superieure de l'Aeronautique et de l'Espace, he began his career in 1998 at NASA's Johnson Space Center as a test engineer, before going on to join the French Defense Procurement Agency (DGA) to work on the Galileo project. In 2001, he moved to strategic consulting firm McKinsey, first as a consultant then as a project manager. Four years later, he became Vice President, Express Air Freight Services at DHL Express France. He joined Edenred SA in 2007 and has since held a succession of positions within the French subsidiary, including Vice President, Human Services (2007), Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Public Sector (2010), and Vice President, Digital Transition (2012).

Arnaud Erulin Mr. Arnaud Erulin serves as a Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Operating Officer for Northern Europe, Central Europe, France and Belgium at Edenred S.A. since 2016. He was Chief Operating Officer for Central Europe and Scandinavia at the Company until 2016. He joined Accor Services in 1993. In 2003, he became Director of International Marketing and Corporate Communication for Accor World Services. Then in 2004, he was appointed Managing Director of Accor Services Hungary. In 2009, he took charge of the Group's Central Europe and Scandinavia region and joined the Executive Committee of Accor Services, which became Edenred in 2010. Between 2014 and 2016, he was also responsible for overseeing operating synergies with UTA.

Diego Frutos Mr. Diego Frutos has served as a Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Operating Officer of Hispanic and North America at Edenred S.A. since 2014. He holds a degree in Information Technology and an MBA from the Universidad Austral. He began his career in 1989 as an IT programmer and analyst for various companies in Argentina. He joined Accor Services Argentina in 1995 as Product Manager for Ticket Car and Business Development Director. He moved to Edenred Mexico in 2006, serving first as Director of the Expense management business and then as Sales Director in 2009. In 2011, he was appointed Managing Director of Edenred Mexico.

Graziella Gavezotti Ms. Graziella Gavezotti serves as a Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Operating Officer for Southern Europe of Edenred S.A. Until April 19, 2012 she was Chief Operating Officer for Italy. She began her career with Accor Services in 1976 and launched Ticket Restaurant in Italy. Since 2003, she has been managing the Italian subsidiary.

Laurent Pellet Mr. Laurent Pellet serves as a Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Operating Officer for Asia-Pacific and Middle East at Edenred S.A. until April 19, 2012. Until April 19, 2012 he was Chief Operating Officer for Southern Europe. He has had over 16 years of experience within the Accor Group where he started out as an auditor, eight years of which were spent in senior management of Accor subsidiaries, including Hungary (1999-2004) and Venezuela from 2004.

Jean-Romain Lhomme Mr. Jean-Romain Lhomme serves as the Director of Edenred S.A. since October 3, 2013. He is also Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He additionally serves as president of BUT Supervisory Board and as Principal and Co-Head of Colony Capital Europe. He joined Colony Capital in 2000. Mr. Lhomme previously worked as an analyst in New York and Brazil for the Latin American privatization team of Paribas and for Mercer Management Consulting (Oliver Wyman) in Paris. He obtained a degree in Business Administration from HEC and also received a degree in International Business from ESADE. He is now a co-founder of PJX10.

Nadra Moussalem Mr. Nadra Moussalem serves as a Director at Edenred S.A. since 2010. A graduate of Ecole Centrale de Lyon, Nadra Moussalem joined Colony Capital in 2000, becoming Managing Director of Colony Capital Europe in 2007, Principal in 2010 and Co-Head in August 2013. He is also a Director of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación S.A. (D.I.A.). He was acting Chairman and Chief Executive Offi cer of Edenred from August 1, 2015 to October 25, 2015.

Jean-Paul Bailly Mr. Jean-Paul Bailly serves as an Independent Director at Edenred S.A. since June 29, 2010. He held various positions with the Paris Transit Authority (RATP), including Manager of the Paris Metro and RER suburban rail system, Human Resources Director, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and then Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Appointed as Chairman of the French Post Office (Groupe La Poste) in 2002, Mr. Bailly has also been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of La Banque Postale since 2006. He obtained a degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1970 and a Master of Science degree in Management from the Ecole Polytechnique in 1967.

Anne Bouverot Ms. Anne Bouverot serves as an Independent Director of Edenred S.A. since June 29, 2010. She is Member of the Company's Audit and Risks Committee. A graduate of Ecole Normale Superieure (Information Technology) and of INSEAD, she was Vice-President, Global Bid Management at Global One from 1996 to 2002. In August 2004, she became Chief of Staff for the Chief Executive Officer of Orange Group and then, in November 2006, Executive Vice-President, International Business Development, at France Telecom. She has also been a Director of Groupama SA since October 2008. In September 2011, she became Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of the GSM Association, the international association of mobile network operators.

Sylvia Coutinho Ms. Sylvia Coutinho has served as Independent Member of the Board of Edenred S.A. since March 23, 2016. She holds a degree in engineering and a post-graduate degree in economics from the University of Sao Paulo, as well as an MBA from Columbia University in New York. She started her career in 1984 at the banking group Citigroup, where she held several high-responsibility positions in Brazil and the United States. In 2003, she joined HSBC where she held senior positions in the wealth and asset management divisions, and notably became Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management divisions for Latin America and Head of Global Asset Management for the Americas. Since 2013, Sylvia Coutinho serves as the Country Head of the banking group UBS Group in Brazil and heads UBS’s Brazilian Executive Committee.

Gabriele Galateri di Genola Dr. Gabriele Galateri di Genola serves as an Independent Director at Edenred S.A. since June 29, 2010. He is Chairman of the Company's Compensation and Appointments Committee. He holds a Masters of Business Administration from Columbia University and a degree in Law from Universita degli Studi di Roma La Sapienza. He held various positions at Saint-Gobain, then at Fiat beginning in 1977. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer of IFIL in 1986 and Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of IFIL in 1993. He was Chairman of Mediobanca until June 2007. He was appointed Chairman of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. in April 2011.

Maelle Gavet Ms. Maelle Mary Gavet is Independent Board Member of Edenred S.A. since May 13, 2014 She graduated from Sorbonne and from Ecole Normale Superieure de Fontenay-Saint Cloud and from IEP Paris. She is also Chief Executive Officer of Ozon Holdings.

Francoise Gri Ms. Francoise Gri serves as an Independent Director of Edenred S.A. since June 29, 2010. A graduate of Ensimag, she joined the IBM Group in 1981. She is Member of the Company's Compensation and Appointments Committee. She was appointed Director of the e-business solutions Marketing and Sales division of IBM EMEA in 1996, and then Director of Commercial Operations for IBM EMEA in 2000. After serving as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IBM France from 2001 to 2007, Ms. Gri was Chairman of ManpowerGroup France and Southern Europe from 2007 and 2012, before joining the Pierre & Vacances – Center Parcs Group in 2013 as Chief Executive Officer.