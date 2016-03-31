Eicher Motors Ltd (EICH.NS)

Name Description

Srinivasan Sandilya Mr. Srinivasan Sandilya is an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Eicher Motors Limited. He is a Commerce Graduate from the Chennai University and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (1969). He started his career in 1969 with DCM group of companies. After a year’s stint with DCM and 5 years with Union Carbide, he joined Eicher in 1975. He started with the tractor business at the Faridabad plant and moved to the Group Headquarters in 1977. In 1982 he took over as the General Manager of the Alwar Division. In 1987, with the first diversification of the Eicher Group into truck business, Mr. Sandilya moved to Indore as Director - Manufacturing and Operations of Eicher Motors Ltd. and subsequently took over as the Chief Executive and Managing Director. Mr. Sandiliya moved to Eicher Group Headquarters in 1998. In addition to being Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd., he was in charge of Group Finance, Strategic Planning, Audit and Information Technology. He was appointed Vice Chairman of Eicher Group in October 1999 and subsequently Group Chairman and CEO in April 2000. Mr. Sandilya is the current President of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), He is a national Council member of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII). He is on the board of Directors of Indore Management Association and is also an Executive Committee Member of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers and a Governing Council member of the Automobile Research Association of India. He was the Treasurer of All India Management Association for the period 1998-2000 and is currently a member of its Governing Council.

Siddhartha Lal Mr. Siddhartha Lal is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Eicher Motors Ltd. Mr Siddhartha Lal is a graduate in Economics from St. Stephens College, Delhi University. He holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Cranfield University, UK and has done Masters of Science in Automotive Engineering at the University of Leeds, UK. Mr Siddhartha Lal became the Chief Executive of Royal Enfield in the year 2000. He became Group Chief Operating Officer in January 2004. Subsequently, he took over as Chief Executive Officer of Eicher Group in the year 2006 and is presently the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. His rich experience in the automotive industry, both in India and overseas, has endowed him with deep insights and expertise on the industry. Under the leadership of Mr Siddhartha Lal, the Company has witnessed significant growth, both in terms of revenue and profits.

Lalit Malik Mr. Lalit Malik is Chief Financial Officer of Eicher Motors Limited. He holds CA & MBA. His last employment - Max India Ltd. Prior to joining Eicher Motors Ltd, Lalit worked at Max India as Vice President- Corporate Development, where his primary responsibility included managing investments of Max India in the Insurance space. From April- December 2008, Lalit also worked at AIG as Head of Business Strategy, Business Development, Insurance (cross sell) for the Consumer Finance Group of AIG in India. Here he was responsible for conceptualizing and executing inorganic and organic growth of the company through portfolio buyouts, securitization, strategic partnerships, collaboration and introduction of new products. Before joining AIG, Lalit worked at Ernst & Young from August 2006 to March 2008, as an Associate Director responsible for Business Development/ Sales of all the EY’s offering to the existing and potential clients. Lalit was associated with GE Money from April 2004 to Aug 2006 as the Financial Controller. Earlier, for five years from May 1999 May 2004, Lalit worked at GE Capital International Services in various capacities. He has also worked at Escorts Tractors Ltd. (JV with Ford Motor Co., USA) in the Finance function from Feb 1995 to June 1997. During his career, Lalit has won several accolades including two CEO Awards in 2000 and GECIS Summit Award in 2001 at GE Capital. He was also Green Belt Certified in quality in 2003. Lalit holds a PG diploma in Management from IIM, Bangalore. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accounts of India..

Prateek Jalan Mr. Prateek Jalan is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Eicher Motors Limited. He is a law graduate from Trinity College, University of Cambridge. He also holds a Master of Laws degree from the University of Michigan School of Law, Ann Arbor, U.S.A. Mr. Jalan has been practicing as an advocate at different courts, tribunals and commissions including the Supreme Court of India since 1994. Mr. Jalan is professionally associated with Supreme Court Bar Association, New Delhi, Delhi High Court Bar Association, New Delhi and the Bar Library Club, Calcutta High Court. He is also a member of the Oxford and Cambridge Society of India, New Delhi and a fellow of the Cambridge Commonwealth Trust, Cambridge. Mr. Jalan does not hold by himself or for any other person on a beneficial basis, any shares in the Company. He is not related to any Director of the Company.

Manvi Sinha Ms. Manvi Sinha is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., She is a television journalist/ anchor and is presently working as consulting anchor with Times Global Broadcasting. Ms. Sinha has over 16 years of experience in television news/ media including a 5 year stint as the presenter of the prestigious India Business Report on BBC World. She has also been the Managing Editor of NDTV Profit. A graduate in economics from St Stephen’s College, Delhi University, Ms. Sinha combines a sound academic background with rich journalism experience. Ms. Sinha does not hold by herself or for any other person on a beneficial basis, any shares in the Company. She is neither a Director nor a member of any committee in any other Company. Ms. Sinha is not related to any Director of the Company.