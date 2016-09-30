EI Group PLC (EIGE.L)

Name Description

Robert Walker Mr. Robert M. Walker serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Enterprise Inns PLC. He spent over 30 years with Procter & Gamble, McKinsey and, finally, PepsiCo, where he was responsible for the company’s beverage operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. He is currently Chairman of Travis Perkins plc and Eagle TopCo Limited. He was previously Chairman of WH Smith PLC, Williams Lea Group Limited, BCA Europe Limited and Americana International Holdings Limited. He was also Group Chief Executive of Severn Trent Plc and has held a number of FTSE 100/250 Board appointments with Tate & Lyle, BAA, Severn Trent, Signet Group, Thomson Travel and Wolseley.

W. Simon Townsend Mr. W. Simon Townsend serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Enterprise Inns plc effective February 6, 2014. He joined the Company in February 1999, was appointed to the Board in October 2000 and appointed as Chief Executive Officer on 6 February 2014. He has worked in the pub and leisure industry for over 30 years in various sales, marketing, commercial and operational roles, previously with Whitbread PLC, Allied Domecq PLC, The Rank Group Plc and Marston, Thompson & Evershed PLC. He is currently Vice Chairman of the BBPA.

Neil Smith Mr. Neil R. Smith serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Enterprise Inns PLC. He is a chartered accountant, joined the Company in January 2011. He was previously Finance Director of Compass Group UK & Ireland and Chief Financial Officer of Telewest Global Inc. He has held senior finance positions with Virgin Media and Somerfield plc.

Peter Baguley Mr. Peter Jeffrey Baguley serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Enterprise Inns PLC. He is an independent consultant providing strategic property advice to retailers and private equity companies. He has held a number of senior management positions in the UK retail sector with a strong focus upon property. He was the leader of the group property functions at both J Sainsbury plc and Boots plc, was Director of Investor Relations at Boots plc and a non-executive director at Atrium European Real Estate, a company listed in Amsterdam.

Marisa Cassoni Ms. Marisa L. Cassoni serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company effective April 1, 2015. Ms. Cassoni is a chartered accountant and finance professional with 40 years of experience. She was previously Finance Director of the UK Division of Prudential Group, the Post Office (subsequently Royal Mail), and the John Lewis Partnership. Marisa is currently a non-executive director of AO World plc, Skipton Group Holdings Limited and The People’s Operator plc, where she chairs the Audit Committees; she also sat on the Economics Affairs Committee of the CBI and the Accounting Standards Board and is currently a panel member of the Competition and Markets Authority.

Adam Fowle Mr. Adam Peter Fowle serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has over 20 years’ licensed retail experience. He is currently occupying the role of Chief Executive at Tesco Hospitality. He was previously Chairman of Bramwell Pub Company and prior to that Chief Executive Officer of Mitchells & Butlers plc and retail director at Sainsbury’s Supermarkets Limited. Adam has also held senior positions at Bass Leisure.