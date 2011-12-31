Endesa SA (ELE.MC)

Name Description

Borja Prado Eulate Mr. Borja Prado Eulate serves as Chairman of the Board and Executive Director of Endesa, S.A. since March 24, 2009. Previously, he acted as Independent Member of the Company's Board since June 20, 2007 till March 24, 2009. He acted as Chairman of Almagro Asesoramiento e Inversiones SA, Vice Chairman of Lazard Asesores Financieros SA (from 1999 to 2007), Member of the Board of Directors of Rothschild Espana (from 1995 to 1999), Vice Chairman of UBS in Spain (from 1986 to 1994), and at Foreign Trade Development (Fomento de Comercio Exterior; Focoex) (from 1980 to 1987). He has served as Chairman of Mediobanca, Spanish Branch (responsible for Iberian Peninsula and South America) and Member of the Board of Directors of Gestevision Relecinco SA. He broadened his training in International Relations and Foreign Trade at the New York University and at the firm Philip Brothers. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad Autonoma de Madrid.

Jose Damian Bogas Galvez Mr. Jose Damian Bogas Galvez serves as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Endesa, S.A. He has also served as General Director of Spain and Portugal of since 2004 until 2014. He has also served as Chairman of Elcogas, S.A. He served as Director of Enel Iberoamérica, S.L., Director of Endesa Generación Portugal, S.A., Director Enel Green Power España, S.L. and Director of Operador del Mercado Ibérico de Energía-Polo Español, S.A. He was also Technical-Economic Advisor to the Directorate General of Energy at the MIE (1986-1988). Previously, he worked as a systems analyst at ERIA (1981-1982) and as a systems engineer in the Engineering Division at DIMETRONIC (1980-1981) He holds a degree in Industrial Engineer from Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICAI - ICADE.

Francesco Starace Mr. Francesco Starace serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Endesa, S.A. since October 21, 2014. He has been on the Board since June 16, 2014. He also serves as Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Enel, S.p.A, Chairman of Enel Iberoamerica, S.L., Vice Chairman of Endesa, S.A., Vice Chairman of Enersis Americas, S.A., Director of Enersis Chile, S.A. He started his career as analyst for the security of the electronuclear plants at Nira Ansaldo (from 1981 to 1982) and he performed from 1982 to 1987 several Executive Management positions in Italy, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the Arab Emirates, in the company Sae Sadelmi, which was part of the General Electric group. He graduated in Nuclear Engineering from Politecnico di Milano.

Paolo Bondi Mr. Paolo Bondi serves as General Director of Administration, Finance and Control of Endesa, S.A. He worked at the company Eridania Beghin-Say Group in Neuilly sur Seine (1994-2002) in various positions: CFO, Director of Planning and Strategy and Director of Capital Markets; and at Ferruzzi-Montedison Group (1990-1994) in the areas of Treasury and Finance, and as financial analyst at Montedison USA. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from Universita Commerciale Luigi Bocconi and a Masters in General Management from INSEAD, Fontainebleau, France (1987).

Manuel Marin Guzman Mr. Manuel Marin Guzman serves as General Director of ICT of Endesa S.A. since 2014. Between 2000 and 2006, he headed the Department of Corporate Purchasing Development, the Department of Operational Processes and Purchases Control, and the Department of Systems and Telecommunications Resources Planning and Management. From 1999 to 2002, he was General System Manager of Synapsis in Chile. In 1997, he joined Endesa as the Deputy Head of Generation and Mining Information Systems. He holds a degree in Agricultural Engineering from the University of Cordoba, a Masters in Economics and Business Management from the San Telmo International Institute and he studied the General Management Programme (PDG) at IESE.

Javier Uriarte Monereo Mr. Javier Uriarte Monereo serves as General Director of Marketing at Endesa, Sociedad Anonima since 2016. Prior to this, he was General Manager of Market Iberia at the Company from 2014. He began his professional career at SC Johnson’s Wax as an Assistant Product Manager and was later named Product Manager. Joined Tempo España as the Marketing Manager (1988- 1990). Subsequently he joined McKinsey & Company, where he rose to the position of Senior Engagement Manager, and from 1994 until joining the Endesa Group, he held the position of General Assistant Manager at Banesto. In addition, he taught Sales Management at the Instituto de Empresa from 1985 to 1990 and held the position of Director of the School of Marketing. He holds a degree in Law from the Complutense University in Madrid and a Masters of Business Administration from IESEG School of Management.

Andrea Lo Faso Mr. Andrea Lo Faso serves as General Director of Human Resources and Organization of Endesa S.A. since 2014. At the ENEL Group, he has served as ENEL Servizi General Manager of Human Resources and Organization (2005-2011), head of Human Resources and Systems and Telecommunications Organization (2003-2005), manager of a joint venture between ENEL and Formez (2002-2003), head of Human Resources and Organization at ENELHidro (2001). He worked at Magneti Mareli (a company of the Fiat Group) with different responsibilities in the field of human resources (1995-2001). Officer of the Arma dei Carabinier (1984-1995). He holds a degree in Law from the Universita degli Studi di Parma (Italy).

Francesco Amadei Mr. Francesco Amadei serves as General Director of Infrastructure and Networks of Endesa S.A. He has also served as head of Engineering and Standardization in the Infrastructure and Networks Division, 2008-2013, head of Regulation and Network Development; 2004-2008, head of Operational Support; 1998-2004, head of Strategic Planning at Enel Distribuzione in 1989 he joined the Enel Group in the Planning and Control Department. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Rome, and studied in the Executive Programs of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the International Executive Programs at INSEAD.

Pablo Azcoitia Lorente Mr. Pablo Azcoitia Lorente serves as General Director of Purchasing of Endesa S.A. since 2012. From 2008 to 2012, he was Manager of Purchasing Strategy, Synergies and Processes; 2007-2008, Manager of Services Purchasing at Endesa; 2004-2007, Manager of Administration, Finance and Control at Endesa Italia; 2002-2004, Manager of Purchasing for Corporate Services; 2001-2002, General System Manager of Endesa MarketPlace. He holds a degree in Business from Complutense University in Madrid. General Management Programme (PDG) from the IESEG School of Management.

Jose Casas Marin Mr. Jose Casas Marin serves as General Director of Institutional Relations and Regulatory Affairs at Endesa S.A. since 2014. He began his professional career in 1989, working independently as a Project Engineer and Supervisor of Medium-and Low-Voltage Electricity Installation Projects. In 1990 he joined Arthur Andersen, where he was on the position of Audit Manager responsible for the Energy, Telecommunications and Industrial Sector areas. His career at Endesa began in 2000 when he was named Assistant Manager of Tariffs, Tolls and the Sales Function in the Distribution Department. A short time later, he also assumed responsibility for the Departments of Settlements and Regulations for Endesa Red, and of Regulations for Endesa (within the General Energy Management Department). In 2004, he was named General Assistant Manager of Strategy, Regulations, Environment and Sustainable Development in Spain and Portugal, and in 2010 he was named General Manager of Regulations and Environment (2010-2014). He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from the Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICAI (1989) and studied the General Management Program (PDG) at IESEG School of Management (2005).

Enrique Durand Baquerizo Mr. Enrique Durand Baquerizo serves as General Director of Internal Audit of Endesa, S.A. since June 30, 2009. He served as Head of Administration and Control of ENCE. He served as Auditing and Consulting of COOPERS & LYBRAND. He holds a degree in Business and Economics from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE).

Alberto Fernandez Torres Mr. Alberto Fernandez Torres serves as General Director of Communication of Endesa, S.A. He began his professional career as a journalist, contributing frequent articles for various publications on economics and cultural topics (Cinco Días, El Europeo, Cambio 16, Ediciones Zeta, etc.). In 1981, he joined the Information and Media Department of the Electricity Industry Business Association (UNESA) where he held various positions until being named head of the Communication and International Relations Department in late 1998. He holds a degree in Economics and Business Administration from Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

Maria Malaxechevarria Grande Ms. Maria Malaxechevarria Grande serves as General Director of Sustainability of Endesa S.A. since 2015. She started working for Endesa (Endesar, Endesa Desarrollo S.A.) as an analyst in the International Investment Team in 1996, after having worked during 4 years for APAX PARTNERS & CO. as an associate of Corporate Finance and Private Equity. From 1997 to 2005, she fulfilled a variety of tasks in Endesa Chairman's and Chief Executive Offices as Associate Monitoring Officer, joining in 2005 the Corporate Office of Strategy as Director of Corporate Strategy. She holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Engineering, specializing in Energy, at the Polytechnic University of Madrid. Additionally, she earned an MBA at the University of Navarra.

Manuel Moran Casero Mr. Manuel Moran Casero serves as General Director of Generation of Endesa, S.A. since 2014. In 1988, He joined the National Institute of Industry (INI) as Office Manager for the General Manager until 1990, when he was named head of the Department of Air Transportation and the Electricity Sector at TENEO. In 1993, he accepted an appointment as General Manager of Iberia for subsidiaries in Latin America and a position on the Iberia Group's Management Committee. The same year, he was named Executive Chairman of Aerolíneas Argentinas, Executive Chairman of Austral Lineas Aereas, and a member of IATA's Executive Committee. Since 1998, he has held the position of General Manager of Endesa Generacion. He holds a degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the Polytechnic University of Madrid and a Masters degree in Business Administration from the IESEG School of Management.

Juan Maria Moreno Mellado Mr. Juan Maria Moreno Mellado serves as Nuclear General Director of Endesa S.A. since October 2015. He has over 26 years of experience in the utility sector. He started his professional career working for a Spanish regional utility, where he held different positions in areas such as Engineering, Network and Generation Planning, Regulation and Finance. He joined Endesa in 1997, where he started working in the Distribution business. After having held various positions in the company, in 2008 he was appointed as Head of Planning and Control of Endesa. In 2012 he moved to Italy, joining Enel SpA as Head of Group Planning and Control. He has been member of a number of Boards of Directors as Endesa and Enel representative. Specifically, from 2011 till 2014 he was member of the Board and Chairman of Chilectra, Chilean company head of the Enel Group Distribution business in Latinoamerica. In December 2015 he has been appointed as Chairman of ANAV, the main subsidiary of Endesa nuclear business. He holds a degree in Civil Engineer from Universidad Politecnica of Madrid and holds a diploma in Business Administration from IESE Business School.

Jose Luis Puche Castillejo Mr. Jose Luis Puche Castillejo serves as Media General Director at Endesa, Sociedad Anonima since 2016. Prior to this, he was General Manager of Services and Security Iberia at the Company from 2014. He served as General Director of Human Resources and Organization at ENDESA (2009-2014), Audit Director at ENDESA (1998-2009). He was the Director-Manager for Spain (1991-1993) and head of international treasury for the central headquarters in Brussels (1989-1990); at the PSA -Peugeot- Talbot-Citroen Group, he was head of Treasury and supervisor of the portfolio of financial services companies (1988- 1989); at BERGÉ Y CÍA, he was the internal auditor of the central offices in Madrid (1986-1987) and Assistant to the Manager at the Office in Santa Cruz de Tenerife (1985). He worked at the Institute for Studies on Local Administration in Madrid (1988). He holds a degree in Business and Economics from Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICAI - ICADE.

Alvaro Quiralte Abello Mr. Alvaro Quiralte Abello serves as General Director of Energy Management of Endesa S.A. since 2014. In 1993, entered the electricity sector at Elcogas as Head of the Stable Legal Framework Unit and a member of the Finance Committee. In 1997, joined the Endesa Group as Assistant Manager of Institutional Relations and was named Office Manager for the CEO in 1999. Named CEO of Endesa Italia in 2004. In 2006, named General Manager of the Energy Management Division, where he was responsible for wholesale electricity, gas, CO2 and coal markets and those of other fuels used by Endesa, as well as for energy planning and risk management for the electricity business in Spain and Portugal. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering with a specialization in Industrial Organization from the Polytechnic University in Madrid and a Masters degree in finance from the Universidad Comercial de Deusto

Francisco Borja Acha Besga Mr. Francisco Borja Acha Besga serves as Secretary General of Endesa S.A. He also served as Chief of Legal and Corporate Affairs Iberia of Endesa, S.A. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Enersis. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from the Universidad Complutense de Madrid (1988) and State Attorney (1991).

Alberto de Paoli Mr. Alberto de Paoli serves as Director of Endesa, S.A. since November 4, 2014. He also serves as Chairman of the Board at Enel Green Power SpA since December 17, 2014. He served as Director of Enersis, S.A. He also serves as Chief Financial Officer of Enel. He holds a degree in Economics from University of Rome.

Enrico Viale Mr. Enrico Viale serves as Director of Endesa, S.A. since October 21, 2014. He served as Contry Manager Russia and CIS, CEO Enel OGK-5, Chief Operating Officer Russia and CEO Enel OGK-5, Chief Operating Officer in Russia and Country Manager South Eastern Europe and Chief Executive Officer Enel Maritza East 3. He also served as Senior Vice President of ABB Structured Finance in Zurich, Switzerland. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Politecnico di Torino and a Masters of Business Administration from Santa Clara University.

Francesco de Lacerda Mr. Francesco de Lacerda serves as Independent Director of Endesa, S.A. since April 27, 2015. He also serves as Chairman & CEO of CTT, Chairman of CTT Expresso and Chairman of Tourline Express Chairman of Cotec Portugal Director of IPC – International Post Corporation. He also served as CEO of Banco Mello, Director of Millennium BCP, CEO of Cementos de Portugal and Director of EDP Renovaveis. He holds a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration from the Universidade Catolica Portuguesa (Lisboa) in 1982.

Alejandro Echevarria Busquet Mr. Alejandro Echevarria Busquet serves as Independent Director of Endesa, S.A. since June 25, 2009. He also acted as Chairman of Mediaset Comunicación España, S.A., Chief Executive Officer of the Correo Group (from 1980 to 2001), Chairman of AEDE (Spanish Publishers Association), Associated Publishers for TEVISA Circulo de Empresarios Vascos (Basque Businessmen Association) (from 2005 to 2006), Member of the Board of Directors of Consulnor, CVNE, El Diario Vasco, El Diario Montanes and El Correo, Chairman of UTECA, Vice Chairman of Deusto Business School, Sponsor of the Foundations Novia Salcedo, Plan Espana and FAD. He also served as Chairman of Telecinco. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Science from Universidad de Deusto.

Helena Revoredo Delvecchio Ms. Helena Revoredo Delvecchio serves as Independent Director of Endesa, S.A. She also serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Mediaset Espana Comunicacion S.A. She collaborates with several institutions as Foundation Isaac Albeniz. Moreover, she acts as Chairman of Prosegur, Foundation Prosegur and Euroforum, as well as Independent Director of Banco Popular. She is also a member of the Board of Trustees for the Queen Sophia Higher School of Music and the Príncipe de Asturias Foundation and also collaborates with the Royal Association of Friends of the Reina Sofia National Art Gallery, the Amigos Museo del Prado Foundation and the Teatro Real (Royal Theatre) in Madrid, where she was appointed Chairwoman of the International Board in 2015. She graduated in Business Administration from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Argentina and completed Senior Manager Program at IESE Business School, Universidad de Navarra.

Miquel Roca Junyent Mr. Miquel Roca Junyent serves as Independent Director of Endesa, S.A. since June 25, 2009. He served as Member of the Spanish Parliament and Chairman of the Catalan Parliamentary Group in the Congreso de los Diputados (Spanish Parliament) from 1977 to 1995. He was part of the Committee that drafted the Spanish Constitution in 1978, as well as of the Committee that drafted the Statute of Autonomy of Catalonia. He has been practicing Attorney since 1962, Partner-Chairman of the Law Firm Roca Junyent, which has offices in Barcelona, Madrid, Palma de Mallorca, Girona, Lleida, Buenos Aires and Shangai, Secretary Non-Member of the Board of Directors of Banco de Sabadell since April 2000, Customer Ombudsman at Seguros Catalana Occidente since March 1996 and Secretary Non-Director of the Board of Directors of Abertis Infraestructuras. He has also served as Member of the Board of Directors of ACS, Chairman of the Abertis Foundation and the AMICS DEL MNAC Foundation. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad de Barcelona. He also obtained Doctor Honoris Causa title from UNED (Spanish Universities of Long Distance Education).