Grupo Elektra SAB de CV (ELEKTRA.MX)

Ricardo Benjamin Salinas Pliego Mr. Ricardo Benjamin Salinas Pliego serves as Chairman of the Board, Executive President of Grupo Elektra, S.A.B de C.V. since 1993, served as Executive President between 1989 and 1993 and as Chief Executive Officer and President from 1987 until 1989. He is Chairman of the Board of Grupo Salinas, serves as TV Azteca´s President and Chairman since 1993. He joined Grupo Elektra as Import Manager in 1981. He holds a Masters degree in Finance from the Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1979. He was later awarded by the University of Tulane its Alumni recognition. He also obtained a degree in Public Accounting from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM) in 1977.

Hugo Salinas Price Mr. Hugo Salinas Price serves as Honorary Chairman of Grupo Elektra, S.A.B de C.V. He has held this post since 1993. Between 1952 and 1987, he also served as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. In 1997, he founded Asociacion Civica Mexicana Pro-Plata AC, where he has served as Chairman. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico, as well as degrees from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and Instituto Tecnologico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Mauro Aguirre Regis Mr. Mauro Aguirre Regis serves as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Grupo Elektra, S.A.B de C.V. In the past, he served as Director of Administration and Finance of Banco Azteca and was responsible responsibilities of first order in financial planning and controlling of Grupo Elektra for Mexico and Latin America. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and a Master's degree in Finance from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Christian Carstens Alvarez Mr. Christian J. Carstens Alvarez serves as Chief Executive Officer of Seguros Azteca y Seguros Azteca Danos, a subsidiary company of Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He holds a degree in Actuarial Science and Applied Sciences from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM).

Fabrice Jack Deceliere Marquez Mr. Fabrice Jack Deceliere Marquez serves as Chief Executive Officer of Elektra Comercio, a subsidiary company of Grupo Elektra, S.A.B de C.V. He was appointed to this post in March 2014. He has more than 25 years of experience in retail in Mexico and Spain. He graduated in Business Administration from Universite Jean Moulin Lyon and holds a specialization in Marketing and Publicity from Universidad Iberoamericana. In addition, he completed High Management Program at Kelloggs and Retail Management at Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Luis Nino de Rivera Lajous Mr. Luis Nino de Rivera Lajous serves as Vice Chairman of the Board 'A' of Banco Azteca, a subsidiary companyof Grupo Elektra, S.A.B de C.V. He has been this post since 2014. Prior to this, he acted as Vice Chairman of the Board of the bank. Currently, he acts as Vice President of Banks Association in Mexico (Asociacion de Bancos de Mexico). In addition, he acts as Board Member of Club de Banqueros de Mexico. He has served as Chief Executive Officer of different companies such as Dresdner Bank Mexico, Citibank (Panama), Arrendadora Financiera Mexicana and Factoring Corporativo. In the past, he held the position of Chairman of the Board of Afore Allianz-Dresdner. He holds a Bachelors degree in Administration from Indiana University and a Masters degree in International Business and Politics from the New York University.

Eduardo Benigno Parra Ruiz Mr. Eduardo Benigno Parra Ruiz serves as Chief Executive Officer of Afore Azteca, a subsidiary company of Grupo Elektra, S.A.B de C.V. since August 2013. He holds a degree in Public Accounting and Masters degree in Finance, both from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Alejandro Vargas Duran Mr. Alejandro Vargas Duran serves as Vice Chairman of the Board 'B' of Banco Azteca, a subsidiary company of Grupo Elektra, S.A.B de C.V. since 2013. He holds a degree in Finance from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM) and Market Finance from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC).

Manuel Gonzalez Palomo Mr. Manuel Gonzalez Palomo serves as Vice President of Systems of Grupo Elektra, S.A.B de C.V. since 2000. He joined the Company in 1990 and held the positions of Director of Finance, Director of Human Resources and Director of Systems. He holds a Bachelors degree in Public Accounting, a Masters of Business Administration degree and a Masters degree in Operations Research, all from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Gabriel Alfonso Roqueni Rello Mr. Gabriel Alfonso Roqueni Rello serves as General Director of Legal Affairs and Secretary of the Board of Grupo Elektra, S.A.B de C.V. Moreover, he has also acted as Director of Legal Affairs of Banco Azteca since 2003. He joined the Company in 1990, where he held different positions such as Manager, Director and General Director of Legal Affairs. Before joining Elektra and Banco Azteca, he worked at Avon Cosmetics. He received a Masters degree in High Management from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE) in 1999 and a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Panamericana (UP) in 1985.

Adriana de la Puente Martinez de Castro Ms. Adriana de la Puente Martinez de Castro serves as General Director of Human Resources, Communication and Integration of Grupo Elektra, S.A.B de C.V. She has held this post since March 2014. In 1994, she joined Grupo Salinas ad a part of creative team of Azteca, where she held different positions such as Director of Image Promotion of Azteca 13, Azteca America y Corporativo. Moreover, she participated in management of Canal 4 La Red in Santiago de Chile. She graduated in Economics from Universidad Iberoamericana with specialization in Philosophy. She also completed studies in Marketing and Communication Strategies.

Alejandro Valenzuela del Rio Mr. Alejandro Valenzuela del Rio serves as Director General of Banco Azteca, a subsidiary company of Grupo Elektra, S.A.B de C.V. since 2014. He has served as Managing Director of Industrial Relations, Treasury and Investors Relations within the Company. He was Managing Director of the European Aeronautic Defense and Space Company (EADS), Board Member of The Laredo National Bank, Director of International Relations and Foreign Affairs of Banco de Mexico, Chief of Staff to the Minister and Spokesman of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, as well as Managing Director of International Financial Affairs at the same ministry. He holds a Bachelors and a Masters degrees in Economics from University of California and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Management and Project Evaluation from Universite Paris Dauphine and Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Paris.

Joaquin Arrangoiz Orvananos Mr. Joaquin Arrangoiz Orvananos serves as Director of Grupo Elektra, S.A.B de C.V. since 2008. He also acts as General Director of Sales and Business Relation of Grupo Salinas. Moreover, he has acted as Member of the Board of Grupo Eusebio Gayosso, Grupo ARSACO, Grupo Osiris, as well as of Salinas y Rocha SA de CV. Currently, he serves as Member of the Executive Committee of Grupo Salinas and Member of the Board of Directors of TV Azteca and Grupo Lusacell. He graduated in Business Administration from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico. He also completed postgraduate studies in Marketing at UCLA and a Masters degree from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE). He is Member of Young Presidents Organization (YPF).

Gonzalo Brockmann Garcia Mr. Gonzalo Brockmann Garcia serves as Director of Grupo Elektra, S.A.B de C.V. since 2010. He serves as Chairman of Best Western Hotels in Mexico, Central America and Ecuador. He is a Member of corporate practices Committee of this company. He acted as Chairman of Hostales de America. Moreover, he has held various positions in the Mexican Association of Hotels and Motels in Mexico City, the National Chamber of Trade Chambers and the Young Presidents Organization. He holds a Bachelors degree in Administration from Universidad Anahuac and holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from the University of Texas.

Luis Jorge Echarte Fernandez Mr. Luis Jorge Echarte Fernandez serves as Director of Grupo Elektra, S.A.B de C.V. since March 28, 2003. He also acts as Chairman of the Board of Azteca America, as well as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fundacion Azteca America. He is also General Director of Strategic Finance and International Relations of Grupo Salinas. In the past, he served as General Director of Finance of TV Azteca and GRupo Elektra. Before joining Grupo Salinas, he was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bacardi Imports Inc. Moreover, he has served as Member of the Board of Directors of TV Azteca, Grupo Lucasell, Casa de Bolsa Actinver. He is active Member of Congressional Hispanis Caucus Institute in the United States and of the World's Presidents Organization and Chief Executive Organization. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from the University of Memphis and a degree from the University of Florida. He has also completed the Executive Management Program at Stanford University.

Marcelino Gomez Velasco y San Roman Mr. Marcelino Gomez Velasco y San Roman serves as Director of Grupo Elektra, S.A.B de C.V. since 2010. He has also acted as Chairman of the Board of Grupo Netec SA de CV since January 2000 and as Board Member of Grupo Iusacell since July 29, 2003. Between April 2002 and July 2003, he served as Board Member of Unefon and from 1997 till 2004, as Board Member of Grupo Movil Access. Before, he joined Grupo Netec SA de CV, he acted as Chairman of Intersys Mexico SA de CV from October 1985 till November 1999. He graduated in Systems Engineering from Universidad Iberoamericana and received a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Wharton School of Business of the University of Pennsylvania.

Pedro Padilla Longoria Mr. Pedro Padilla Longoria serves as Director of Grupo Elektra, S.A.B de C.V. since 2000. He has also served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company between 1993 to 2000. He also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Salinas since 2004. He served as CEO of Grupo Salinas and of TV Azteca. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico with specializations in Fiscal Law and Financial Administration from the same academic institution.

Guillermo Salinas Pliego Mr. Guillermo E. Salinas Pliego serves as Director of Grupo Elektra, S.A.B de C.V. since 1993. He serves as President of Grupo Avalanz. He is a Member of corporate practices Committee of this company. Currently, he serves as Member of the Board of Directors of TV Azteca and Chairman of the Board of Grupo Dataflux, which he founded while studying at Instituto Tecnologico de Monterrey. He studied at Colegio Britanico de la Ciudad de Mexico and at St. Andrew's College in Canada. He holds a Bachelors degree in Public Accounting from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM).

Hugo Fernando Salinas Sada Mr. Hugo Fernando Salinas Sada serves as Director of Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. since March 22, 2017. Currently, he also serves as founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tiendas Neto since 2009 and founder and owner of Bossa Muebles as well. He acts as a member of the YPO (Young Presidents’ Organization).