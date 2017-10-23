Elementia SAB de CV (ELEMENT.MX)

Name Description

Francisco Javier del Valle Perochena Mr. Francisco Javier del Valle Perochena serves as Chairman of the Board of Elementia, S.A.B. de C.V. He has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2000. Currently, he is the general manager of Controladora GEK, S.A.P.I. de C.V. and a member of the board of directors of Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V., Grupo Kaluz, Banco Ve por Mas, S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Ve por Mas and Grupo Pochteca, S.A.B. de C.V. He graduated with a degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac.

Fernando Benjamin Ruiz Jacques Mr. Fernando Benjamin Ruiz Jacques serves as Chief Executive Officer of Elementia, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 1, 2015. He has eight years of experience at Company and 18 years of experience in the construction and retail industries. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidad Iberoamericana and a Masters in Business Administration from University of California Berkeley, as well as a Masters in Finance from Universidad Anahuac.

Juan Francisco Sanchez Kramer Mr. Juan Francisco Sanchez Kramer serves as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer of Elementia, S.A. de C.V. since March 11, 2016. He has also served as Director of Investor Relations within the company. He has 20 years of experience in the industry, including three years with Mexichem and two years with Grupo Kaluz. His background also includes 25 heading areas such as sales, strategic planning, financial planning, business development, supply chain and investor relations. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad del Valle de Mexico and postgraduate degree in General Marketing and Administration from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Santiago Bernard Covelo Mr. Santiago Bernard Covelo serves as Legal Director and Deputy Secretary of Elementia, S.A.B. de C.V. He has over 20 years of professional experience, primarily with companies in the pharmaceutical, retail and telecommunications sectors. He holds a degree in Law and a Master’s degree in Civil Law, both from the Universidad La Salle, as well as a Diploma in International Arbitration from the Escuela Libre de Derecho and the International Chamber of Commerce and a Diploma from the Administration for Lawyers Program at Yale University.

Gustavo Arce del Pozo Mr. Gustavo Arce del Pozo serves as General Director for the Metals Division of Elementia, S.A.B. de C.V. He has worked in various positions, mainly in the Metals Division, monitoring the national and international markets for aluminum, copper and copper alloys. He holds a degree in Administration and over 29 years of experience with the company.

Jaime Emilio Rocha Font Mr. Jaime Emilio Rocha Font serves as General Director for Cement Division of Elementia, S.A.B. de C.V. since March 1, 2015. He has 27 years of experience in cement industry and previously served in various senior management positions at Holcim. He is also a member of associations like Canacem and ANTP. He graduated in Civil Engineering from the Catholic University of Chile.

Luis Antonio Garcia Lima Mr. Luis Antonio Garcia Lima serves as Director of Internal Audit of Elementia, S.A.B. de C.V. He has 26 years of experience in finance, primarily in Internal Audit but also in Finances, Administration, Auditing and Internal Control. He has worked for companies in the service, consulting, electronics, lighting, medical equipment, personal care, retail, manufacturing, consumer products and pharmaceutical sectors, at both the national and international levels. Some of the companies he has worked for include Ernst & Young, Productos de Maíz - Unilever, Philips Mexicana, Avon Cosmetics and Carnot Laboratorios. He holds a degree in accounting from the Universidad La Salle.

Juan Pablo del Rio Benitez Mr. Juan Pablo del Rio Benitez serves as Secretary of the Board of Directors of Elementia, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2009. He is currently a partner of DRB Consultores Legales, S.C. He has been a member of the Mexican Bar Association since 2002. He holds a degree in Law from the Universidad Anahuac,

Antonio del Valle Perochena Mr. Antonio del Valle Perochena serves as Director of Elementia, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2000. Currently, he is the Chairman of the Board of Grupo Kaluz and of Grupo Financiero Ve por Mas, S.A. de C.V., as well as a member of the boards of Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V., Casa de Bolsa Ve por Mas, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero Ve por Mas y Arrendadora Ve por Mas, S.A. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Multiple, Entidad Regulada, Grupo Financiero Ve por Mas and Grupo Pochteca, S.A.B. de C.V. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration and a Masters degree in Management, both from Universidad Anahuac. He also obtained an AD-2 in Senior Management from the Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Eduardo Domit Bardawil Mr. Eduardo Domit Bardawil serves as Director of Elementia, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2012. He graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidad Anahuac and holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from the Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico.

Antonio Gomez Garcia Eng. Antonio Gomez Garcia serves as Director of Elementia, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2009. He also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Carso, Carso Infraestructura y Construcción, S.A.B. de C.V. and Grupo Condumex, and a board member of Grupo Carso, Grupo Idesa S.A. de C.V. and Grupo Frisco S.A.B. de C.V. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Iberoamericana.

Gerardo Kuri Kaufmann Mr. Gerardo Kuri Kaufmann serves as Director of Elementia, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2009. He also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Inmuebles Carso S.A.B. de C.V. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from the Universidad Anahuac. In addition he serves as a member of the administration councils of Minera Frisco, S.A.B. de C.V., Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas, S.A., Cementos Portland Valderrivas, S.A., and operator of Sites Mexicanos, S.A. de C.V.

Juan Rodriguez Torres Mr. Juan Rodriguez Torres serves as Director of Elementia, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2014. Currently, he is a member of several boards of directors such as Minera Frisco S.A.B. de C.V., Grupo Sanborns S.A.B. de C.V., Procorp, Inmobiliaria Baita S.A. de C.V. and an advisory director of Banamex-Citi. He is a Civil Engineer and has completed Master’s studies in Planning and Operational Research at the Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM). He also holds a degree in Management Studies form Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Jaime Ruiz Sacristan Mr. Jaime Ruiz Sacristan serves as Director of Elementia, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2007. He is a former President of the Bankers Association of Mexico and is Chairman of the Board of Banco Ve por Mas, S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Ve por Mas, Grupo Financiero Ve por Mas, S.A. de C.V., Casa de Bolsa Ve por Mas, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero Ve por Mas, Arrendadora Ve por Mas, S.A. de C.V., SOFOM, E.R., Grupo Financiero Ve por Mas, Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. and Grupo Kaluz. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac in 1972 and holds a Masters degree in Finance from Northwestern University in 1974.

Alfonso Salem Slim Eng. Alfonso Salem Slim serves as Director of Elementia, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2009. Throughout his career, he has served as: Expansion Director of Sanborns Hermanos S.A. de C.V., Chief Executive Officer of Carso’s Shopping Center, Real Estate Director of Inbursa, Chief Executive Officer of Hoteles Calinda, Chief Executive Officer of Grupo PC Constructores, Chief Executive Officer of IDEAL and, now, Vice President of the Board of Directors of IDEAL and President of Inmuebles Incarso, S.A.B. de C.V. He also participates as a member of the Boards of Directors of the following companies: Grupo Carso, IDEAL, Carso Infraestructura y Construcción, 124 S.A.B. de C.V., Inmuebles Carso, S.A.B. de C.V., SEARS Operadora México, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Gigante S.A.B. de C.V., Gas Natural and Fundación del Centro Histórico de la Ciudad de México, A.C. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from the Universidad Anahuac in 1984.

Eugenio Clariond Rangel Mr. Eugenio Clariond Rangel serves as Independent Director of Elementia, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2014. He also acts as Member of Company's Audit Committee. He has held various positions in industrial companies, among them: General Manager at Stahl; Chief of Planning and Projects at IMSALUM; Chief Operating Officer at Cuprum; and currently the Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Cuprum. He has held multiple positions in businesses, institutions and academic and social associations, among them: Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce for the Transformation of Nuevo León (CAINTRA); Vice Chairman of the Confederation of Chambers of Commerce (CONCAMIN); Chairman of the Mexican Institute of Aluminum A.C. (IMEDAL); Member of the Executive Committee and Board of “The Aluminum Association”; Vice Chairman and Director of the Mexican Council on Foreign Trade, Northeast (COMCE); Member of the Council of COPARMEX Nuevo Leon; Member and Director of the Credit Committee of Banco Ve por Más; Member of the Board of Directors of Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V.; Chairman of the Commission on Finances, Fundraising and Institutional Relations for the Nuevo León State Council of Wild Flora and Fauna; Member of the Board of XIGNUX, S.A. de C.V.; Member of the Board of the University of Monterrey (UDEM); and Member of the Boards of PROITESM and Supera A.C. He holds a degree in Chemical Engineering and Systems from the Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin and has participated in the International Program for Administration at IPADE, in Florida.

Jose Kuri Harfush Mr. Jose Kuri Harfush serves as Independent Director of Elementia, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2009. Currently, he also serves as Director General of Janel, S.A. de C.V. and is a director at Grupo Carso, Teléfonos de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V., Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V.; Banco Inbursa, S.A., Institucion de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Inbursa; Banco Inbursa; Seguros Inbursa, S.A., Grupo Financiero Inbursa; and Impulsora del Desarrollo y el Empleo en América Latina, S.A.B. de C.V. (IDEAL). He holds a degree in Business Administration and a Masters degree in Business Administration from the Universidad Anahuac.