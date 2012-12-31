Euler Hermes Group SA (ELER.PA)

Name Description

Clement Booth Mr. Clement B. Booth has been appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Euler Hermes SA as of January 1, 2010. He has been Member of the Management Board of Allianz AG since 2006, where he is in charge of reinsurance and insurance activities for industrial risks and insurance activities for the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia. He currently holds several other mandates, including Chairman of the Board of Allianz UK Ltd, Allianz Holdings Plc and Allianz Insurance Plc, and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Allianz Global Corporate & Speciality AG. From 2003 to 2005, he was Chairman and CEO of Aon Re International, based in London. He was with the Munich Re Group for 18 years before this, the last five of which were as Member of the Management Board in Munich during which period his overall responsibilities included credit reinsurance. Mr. Booth has 36 years of experience in the insurance business. Mr. Booth is a graduate of the University of Witwatersrand (South Africa).

Wilfried Verstraete Mr. Wilfried Verstraete has been appointed as Chairman of the Management Board of Euler Hermes SA, effective as of April 1, 2009. He was the Managing Director of Atradius from 2004 to 2006 before joining Allianz Corporate & Specialty as Financial Director and Member of the Management Board. From 1996 to 2004, he worked for France Telecom as Chief Financial Officer of Mobistar in Belgium, Wanadoo in Paris and Orange in London. He is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Euler Hermes Europe, Euler Hermes North America Insurance Company and Euler Hermes ACI Holdings Inc., Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Euler Hermes Deutschland-AG and Euler Hermes France, as well as Independent Director of Immobel (Belgium). He was educated in economics at the Vrije Universiteit Brussel, as well as obtaining a Masters in financial management from VLEKHO Brussels.

Brigitte Bovermann Ms. Brigitte Bovermann has been the Vice Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of Euler Hermes SA as of July 29, 2010 and was appointed as a Member of the Board of the Company on May 21, 2010. She is in charge of the Global Insurance Lines and Anglo Markets division of Allianz as of January 2010. She started her professional career in 1987 with Allianz Europe Division in Germany. She was appointed Head of Allianz’s Central and Eastern European Division in 1995, then Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Polzka in 1997. From 1998 to 2010, Mrs. Bovermann served successively as Head of the Europe I, Anglo-Broker Markets/Global Lines and Anglo, Nafta Insurance Markets & Global Lines divisions. Ms. Bovermann also chairs the Board of Directors of Allianz Worldwide Care Ltd and is member of several supervisory boards of Allianz companies. Ms. Bovermann graduated in economics and business administration with a specialization in accounting and company valuation (Ruhr University in Germany).

Frederic Biziere Mr. Frederic Biziere serves as a Member of the Management Board of Euler Hermes SA and Group Chief Financial Officer in charge of the Finance, Compliance, Legal, Tax and Risk and Reinsurance function as of December 4, 2012. He previously served as a Member of the Management Board, Director of Commercial and Distribution Function at Euler Hermes SA from September 15, 2011. Prior to that, he was Director of the Commercial and Distribution function of the Company as of January 1, 2010. He started his career in 1992 with KPMG audit. In 1995, he moved on to take charge of management accounting for the international activities of Banque Francaise du Commerce Exterieur (since renamed Natixis). He joined the Euler Hermes group in 1998 as Head of the Accounting Department at Euler Hermes Sfac. He was appointed Corporate Secretary in 2004 and joined the Euler Hermes Sfac Management Board in 2005 with responsibility for Asset Management, Accounting and Management Accounting, Actuarial Studies, Legal Affairs, Risk Management and Internal Control. He graduated from Hautes Etudes Commerciales. He also holds other mandates within the Company, inlcuding Vice Chairman of the Board of Euler Hermes North America Insurance Company and Euler Hermes ACI Holding Inc.

Nicolas Delzant Mr. Nicolas Delzant is the Head of the France region at Euler Hermes SA as of January 1, 2013. He served in management roles of increasing responsibility in Euler Hermes risk, claims, and collection activities for nearly 30 years before joining Euler Hermes World Agency as head of risk activities in 2010. He was appointed CEO of Euler Hermes World Agency activities in April 2012.

Benoit des Cressonnieres Mr. Benoit des Cressonnieres is the Chief Executive Officer of Euler Hermes Reinsurance at Euler Hermes SA. A graduate in administration and management engineering from the Free University of Belgium (Solvay Business School), Mr. des Cressonnieres joined Euler Hermes SA in 1997. He was Director of Group Reinsurance & Investor Relations and General Secretary until September 1, 2007.

Fabrice Desnos Mr. Fabrice Desnos was appointed as Head of Asia-Pacific at Euler Hermes SA as of February 23, 2012. Prior to that he worked as Chief Executive Officer of the Euler Hermes SA subsidiary in the United Kingdom, Euler Hermes UK, as of January 1, 2008. A graduate from Ecole Centrale in Lyon and from the Institut d’Etudes Politiques in Paris, Mr. Desnos joined Euler Hermes SA in 1996 and held different positions both in France and in the United Kingdom. Since 2003, he had been Financial Director of Euler Hermes United Kingdom.

Jochen Duemler Mr. Jochen Duemler is the Head of the Americas region at Euler Hermes SA. Mr. Duemler was previously a member of the Board of Management of Euler Hermes Kreditversicherung, the group subsidiary in Germany, and was in charge of commercial credit insurance, bonds and guarantees, international development. He graduated in Business Administration from the Universities of Nuremberg and Munich, Germany.

Jules Kappeler Mr. Jules Kappeler has been the Chief Executive Officer of Nordic Countries at Euler Hermes since January 1, 2013. He joined Euler Hermes Switzerland from Credit Suisse in 1998, first as key account manager, then head of sales, deputy CEO and since 2010 as CEO. Mr. Kappeler holds an Executive MBA from HWZ University of Applied Sciences in Zurich.

Ralf Meurer Mr. Ralf Meurer is the Head of Germany, Austria and Switzerland regions at Euler Hermes SA. Mr. Meurer was previously President and Chief Executive of the Lifestyle Protection segment of Genworth Financial (formerly GE Insurance) in London. He graduated in Business Administration from the University of Giessen, Germany.

Michele Pignotti Mr. Michele Pignotti is the Chief Executive Officer of the subsidiary of Euler Hermes SA in Italy, Euler Hermes SIAC, as of May 1, 2008. He is also the Head of Mediterranean countries, Africa and Middle East region as of January 1, 2010. He joined Euler Hermes SIAC in December 2004 as Commercial and Marketing Director. He has a degree in Political Sciences from the Universita degli Studi di Napoli, and a MBA (Marketing specialization) at CUOA (Centro Universitario Organizzazione Aziendale) Business School.

Ludovic Senecaut Mr. Ludovic Senecaut is the Head of the Head of Northern Europe region at Euler Hermes SA as of January 1, 2013. He previously served as the Head of the France region at Euler Hermes SA from January 1, 2010. Having previously led departments at the French Treasury in the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Senecaut joined Euler Hermes in 2003 as part of the group strategy team. He led Euler Hermes business unit activities in several European countries until 2010. He graduated from Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees, France.

Gerard van Kaathoven Mr. Gerard van Kaathoven was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Euler Hermes SA in United Kingdom as of February 23, 2012. Prior to that he worked as Chief Executive Officer of Euler Hermes SA subsidiary in the Netherlands, Euler Hermes Kredietverzekering N.V., as of May 1, 2007. he also worked at Rabobank International as Managing Director Global Telecom, Media and Internet Group. From 2001 to 2006, he was a Member of the Executive Board of De Lage Landen International B.V., responsible for the car leasing, factoring, equipment lease and real estate financing in the Netherlands. In 2003, Mr. van Kaathoven became responsible for De Lage Landen’s European vendor financing business. In 2006, he was appointed Chief Strategy Officer of Rabo Mobiel. Previously, he spent 15 years with MeesPierson N.V., where his last position was as Managing Director of Media and Telecom Sector.

Dirk Oevermann Mr. Dirk Oevermann is a Member of the Management Board in charge of Operations and IT of Euler Hermes SA as of February 1, 2010. He also holds other mandates, including President of Euler Hermes Tech and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Euler Hermes Collections Sp z o.o. (Poland). From August 2006 until 2010, he had been serving as member of the Executive Board of IDS Scheer AG, in charge of Europe, Middle East and Asia and he led the international consulting business. After holding various management positions at software companies in the financial services industry, Mr. Oevermann joined IDS Scheer in 2003 as the manager of the consulting unit for banking. In 2005 he was named a managing director of IDS Scheer Germany, where he was responsible for consulting business in Germany. He holds a doctorate in business administration.

Gerd-Uwe Baden Dr. Gerd-Uwe Baden has been a Member of the Management Board of Euler Hermes SA since May 25, 2004 and is in charge of Risk, Information and Claims. He was the Chairman of the Management Board of Euler Hermes Kreditversicherung, the Company's German subsidiary from 2004 till December 31, 2009. His other mandates within the Company include Chairman of the Board of Euler Hermes Reinsurance AG (Switzerland) and Member of the Supervisory Board of Euler Hermes Deutschland-AG. He holds degrees in Law and Management of Hamburg University and began his career in 1985 as Management Consultant with McKinsey & Company specializing in the insurance sector. In 1991, he was appointed to the Management Committee of Deutsche Versicherung, a subsidiary of Allianz group, responsible for the Organization and Administration department before becoming head of Private Clients. Dr. Baden was Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Suisse from January 1998 to May 2004.

Paul Overeem Mr. Paul Overeem is a Member of the Management Board and the Director of Marketing, Sales and Distribution function of Euler Hermes SA as of January 1, 2013. Prior to that, he was Head of Euler Hermes Northern Europe. He established Euler Hermes Kredietverzekering in The Netherlands in 1989, and served as CEO. For nearly 25 years, his international assignments have included: US executive vice president of finance and risk underwriting (1999), deputy CEO of Euler Hermes International in London (2001), Chief Executive Officer of Euler Hermes ACI (United States) (2002), and Head of region for Euler Hermes Northern Europe (2010). He holds a Masters degree in Business Law and International Labor Law from Katholieke Universiteit Brabant, Tilburg, and also received training in banking at the NIBE International Finance Academy.

Bernd Lehmann Mr. Bernd Lehmann is the Director of Human Resources of Euler Hermes SA as of November 1, 2009. He was lately Head of Human Resources for Allianz Global Investors Europe. Prior to that, he led the Regional Human Resources division in Allianz Asia Pacific, based in Singapore. He also worked for AGF (renamed Allianz France) and prior to this as a lecturer for German Law at Universite Paris II. He graduated with a law degree from Albert-Ludwigs-University in Freiburg, Germany, and holds a Ph.D. in French and German competition law.

Arnaud Roger Mr. Arnaud Roger has served as the Director of Claims of Euler Hermes SA as of 2010. He previously served as General Secretary of Euler Hermes SA from September 1, 2007. He obtained an MBA from the Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Rouen and joined the Company in 1988. Since 2004, he had been Chief Executive Officer of the Group’s Greek subsidiary Euler Hermes Emporiki.

Uemit Boyner Ms. Uemit Boyner has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Euler Hermes SA. She additionally serves as executive board member responsible for finance and investments at Boyner Holding A.S., a Turkey-based non-food retailer. Ms. Boyner holds a degree in Economics and Political Science from the University of Rochester (USA) and has also completed the Financial Management Program of Columbia University Graduate School of Business (USA). She began her career in credit analysis in banking, before moving to financial management. In 1994, she joined Boyner Holding as vice-president in charge of finance and has served as Executive Board Member since 2002. She chaired the Board of Directors of the TUESIAD (Turkish Business and Industry Association) from 2010 to 2013, having led its EU Affairs Committee since 2005. In 2013, Ms. Boyner was appointed as International Advisory Board member of UniCredit SpA.

Philippe Carli Mr. Philippe Carli has served as an Independent Member of the Supervisory Board at Euler Hermes SA since May 5, 2009. He is engineer of the Ecole Superieure d’Electricite (Supelec), Master degree in Solid-state physics, he joined Siemens group in 1986 where he was appointed for several management positions in France and Germany, in particular he was Chairman of the French subsidiary Siemens SAS from 2002 to 2010. In 2009, he was appointed member of the Supervisory Board of Euler Hermes SA. In 2010, he became Chief Executive Officer of Editions Amaury. In addition, Mr. Carli also holds other mandates, including Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Cooperative de Distribution des Quotidiens, director of Mediakiosk, member of the Supervisory Board of the Chambre franco-allemande de Commerce et d’Industrie and director of Presstalis.

Elizabeth Corley Ms. Elizabeth Corley has been a Member of the Supervisory Board of Euler Hermes SA since May 21, 2010. She holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management Studies. After several management positions at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers between 1994 and 2005, she became CEO of Allianz Global Investors Europe until 2012, when she was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Global Investors. Mrs. Corley also is a member of the Group Management Board of Allianz Asset Management and the Supervisory Board of RiskLab GmbH.

Charles de Croisset Mr. Charles de Croisset has been an Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Euler Hermes SA since April 7, 2000. In addition, he is a Director of Renault and LVMH, President of Fondation du Patrimoine and Non-voting Member of the Board of Galeries Lafayette. He is a graduate of Institut d’Etudes Politiques in Paris and Ecole Nationale d’Administration Publique.

Nicolas Dufourcq Mr. Nicolas Dufourcq has been an Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Euler Hermes SA since May 21, 2010. He is a graduate of HEC and Ecole Nationale d'Administration. He began his career at the French Ministry of Finance and Economics before joining the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs in 1992. In 1994, he joined France Telecom before going on to chair Wanadoo, the firm’s Internet and Yellow Pages subsidiary. After joining the Capgemini Group in 2003, he was made responsible for the Central and Southern Europe region. In September 2004, he was appointed CFO of the Group and member of the Executive Committee. In 2005, he was named deputy CEO in charge of finance, risk management, IT, delivery, purchases and LEAN program, in addition to the follow-up of the Group’s contracts, since January 2007. On February 7, 2013, Mr. Dufourcq is nominated Chief Executive Officer of BPI (Banque Publique d’Investissement), by Mr. Francois Hollande's Government.

Robert Hudry Mr. Robert Hudry has been an Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Euler Hermes SA since April 7, 2000. He is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole Nationale Superieure d'Aeronautique. His career began at the Ministry of Economy and Finance as Civil Administrator. He became Vice-President at Banque Paribas, then Chairman of Unimetal, Vice-President for Financial and Legal Affairs and Chief Executive of Usinor Sacilor from 1995 to 2003 and member of the Management Board of Arcelor from 2002 to 2004. Mr. Hudry also served as Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Allianz France (formerly AGF) from 2003 to 2007.

Jean-Herve Lorenzi Mr. Jean-Herve Lorenzi is an Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Euler Hermes SA as of July 27, 2007. He is a graduate of Ecole Nationale Superieure d'Ingenieurs Electriciens de Grenoble, part of Institut National Polytechnique de Grenoble. He holds a PhD in Economics, is a Fellow of the Schools of Law and Economics. After serving as Head of New Technologies and later as Chief Executive Officer of the Sari group in 1986 and 1988, he became Managing Director of CNIT. In 1992, Mr. Lorenzi became a Professor of Economics at the University of Paris Dauphine and President of the Cercle des Economistes. From 1994 to 2000, he held a variety of positions at Gras Savoye, including Senior Executive Vice-President in 1994 and Chief Executive Officer 1995. Mr. Lorenzi is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners, Edmond de Rothschild Capital Partners and Edmond de Rothschild Private Equity Partners, and sits on the boards of BNP Paribas Assurances and Credit Foncier de France.

Yves Mansion Mr. Yves Mansion has been a Member of the Supervisory Board of Euler Hermes SA since May 12, 1992. He is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique, the Ecole Nationale de la Statistique et de l’Administration Economique (1975), and the Ecole Nationale d'Administration (ENA). He was Inspector of Finances, and was in particular deputy director of Pierre Beregovoy's cabinet while the latter was Minister of the Economy, Finances and Budget. He joined AGF group in 1989 and was appointed Chief Executive Officer from 1990 to 2001. He was Chairman and CEO at Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise from 2002 to 2006. In addition, Mr. Mansion was member of the College of the Autorite des Marches Financiers from 2003 to 2011. He is a director and Chairman of the audit committee of Aviva France, and Director of Aviva Participations. Finally, Mr. Mansion is founder and Chairman of SAS Mansions.

Thomas-Bernd Quaas Mr. Thomas-Bernd Quaas has been an Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Euler Hermes SA since May 21, 2010. He holds a degree in business administration from the University of Frankfurt. He started his career with Beiersdorf AG as Head of Sales for the Cosmed Germany division and, in 1991, was promoted to Director of Marketing for that division. He served as Head of Consumer Products in Germany from 1992 to 1999, then as member of the Management Board in charge of the Supply Chain until 2005, when he was appointed Chairman of the Management Board until 2012. Mr. Quaas is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nivea Kao Co. Ltd, Member of the Board of Directors of La Prairie group AG and Member of the Supervisory Boards of Beiersdorf AG and FischerAppelt AG.