Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (ELET6.SA)

Name Description

Jose Luiz Alqueres Mr. Jose Luiz Alqueres serves as Chairman of the Board of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA. He served as Member of the Board of Directors of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA till November 13, 2012. He was representative of Minority Shareholders. He graduated from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio) with a degree in Civil Engineering in 1966.

Wilson Ferreira Mr. Wilson P. Ferreira, Jr. serves as Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Director at Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA. At Companhia Energética de São Paulo (Cesp), he held various positions, including that of Distribution Director (1995 to 1998). He was president of RGE from 1998 to 2000, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bandeirante Energia SA from 2000 to 2001 and President of CPFL Paulista from 2000 to 2002. In 2002, he became President of CPFL Energia, a position he held until 2016. He presided also the Brazilian Association of Electric Power Distributors (Abradee) between 2009 and 2010. Since July 2016, he has held the position of President of Eletrobras. He graduated in Electrical Engineering from the Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie in 1981, and in Business Administration from the Faculty of Economics, Accounting and Administration at Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie in 1983. He holds a Masters Degree in Energy from the Universidade de Sao Paulo and he has several specializations, among them Work Safety Engineering (Universidade Mackenzie), Marketing (Fundação Getúlio Vargas) and Administration of Distribution of Electric Power (Swedish Power Co.).

Armando Casado de Araujo Mr. Armando Casado de Araujo serves as Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA. He has over 30 years experience in the electrical area. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Management from Universidad Nacional de Brasilia (UnB), a specialization in Financial Management from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro, an Executive MBA degree in Finance and a post graduate degree from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC) and an International Executive MBA from APG Amana-Key.

Alexandre Vaghi de Arruda Aniz Mr. Alexandre Vaghi de Arruda Aniz serves as Chief Administrative Officer at Centrais Eletricas Brasileira SA. He is a Lawyer. He served as vice president and acting president of the Commercial Registry of the State of Sao Paulo and CEO of Ceret Foundation (now Workers’ Park), and has held, in São Paulo, the offices of subprefect of Ipiranga, chief of staff at the subprefecture of Vila Mariana and legal advisor and chairman of the Bidding Committee of the subprefecture of Cidade Tiradentes. Founding partner of Aniz e Araujo Sociedade de Advogados, in the private sector he was the CEO and chairman of the Board of Directors of 3e Energia e Participações S.A., a member of the Fiscal Council of companies of the group Jahu Construtora e Incorporadora S.A. and a member of the Commission of Environment and Risk Management of Abamec (current Apimec). He graduated from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie in 1999 and specialized in Corporate Income Tax by Apet.

Lucia Casasanta Ms. Lucia Casasanta serves as Chief Compliance Officer of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA. She was a Partner of Deloitte and Arthur Andersen, with 30 years of experience in auditing and consulting on risk and process management in various business segments. She is certified to the Board of Directors by IBGC. She was a consultant in corporate governance and risk management, coordinator and independent member of the Compliance Committee of Personal Service, member of the Compliance Committee of the BFFC Group and member of the Coordination of Chapter RJ and of the IBGC Corporate Risk Management Committee. She holds a degree in Economics from Universidad Federal de Minas Gerais and in Accounting from Universidade Santa Ursula. Masters degree in Business Administration, with a dissertation on Corporate Risk Management from IBMEC. She has a post-graduate degree in Financial Administration from Fundacao Dom Cabral (FDC).

Carlos Eduardo Gonzalez Baldi Mr. Carlos Eduardo Gonzalez Baldi serves as Chief Generation Officer of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA. He was the CEO of VLT Carioca Concessionaire, Energia Pecém and Cuiabá Integrated Project, Director of Generation and Transmission of the Neoenergia Group, Industrial and SMS Director of Empresa Produtora de Energia and Executive Director of AES Tietê. He also held the positions of department head and maintenance and operation engineer at Light. é formado em Engenharia Mecânica pela UFF, com pós-graduação em Mecânica dos Sólidos pela PUC/RJ, especialização em Engenheiro de Soldagem pela Sociedade Alemã de Soldagem - DSV Mannheim GmbH e MBA em Gestão Empresarial pela Fundação Getúlio Vargas. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from UFF, a postgraduate degree in Solid Mechanics from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio), a specialization in Welding Engineer from the German Welding Company - DSV Mannheim GmbH and an MBA in Business Management from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Luiz Henrique Hamann Mr. Luiz Henrique Hamann serves as Chief Distribution Officer at Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA. He is employee of Eletrobras Eletronorte since May 1981, was assistant of the company's CEO from 1996 to 2003. He was assistant to the Financial and Investor Relations Officer of Eletrobras, Eletrobras Furnas Financial Director, Manaus Energia S / A and Companhia Energética do Amazonas (Ceam) and Economic-Financial Director and CEO of Companhia Energética de Roraima (CERR). He also held the position of president of Previnorte - Complementary Pension Fund Foundation. He holds a degree in Business Administration from the Catholic University of Humanities and an MBA in Business Management from Fundacao Dom Cabral (FDC).

Jose Antonio Muniz Lopes Mr. Jose Antonio Muniz Lopes serves as Chief Transmission Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA since 2011. Prior to this, he had been Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Member of the Board of Directors of the Company since March 6, 2008. He was also CEO of Eletrobras Eletronorte from 1996 to 2003 and of Eletrobras Chesf from 1992 to 1993, both subsidiaries of the Company. He was also Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Eletrobras Chesf, and held the positions of General Coordinator of the Officer of the President, and Director of Planning and Engineering at Eletrobras Eletronorte. In 1994, he was Executive Secretary to the Ministry of Mines and Energy during the recovery planning for Centrais Eletricas Mato-Grossenses SA (Cemat) and Companhia Energetica do Piaui. He has a degree in Electrical Engineering from Universidade Federal de Pernambuco.

Carlos Eduardo Rodrigues Pereira Mr. Carlos Eduardo Rodrigues Pereira serves as Director at Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA. He began his career in the electric sector in 2003, in the National Electric System Operator (ONS), in the Transmission Management Board. He also worked at the Electric Energy Research Center (Eletrobras Cepel) from 2006 until 2010, when he went to Eletrobras. At Eletrobras, he served in the Transmission Planning Studies Division, the Transmission Board, and in the Coordination Advisory Office for Regulation and Institutional Relations Management, of the then Regulation Directorate. Currently, he works in the Superintendence of Regulation, linked to the Presidency of Eletrobras. He graduated in Electrical Engineering from the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), and a Masters degree in Electrical Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), in the area of Electrical Energy Systems with emphasis on Electromagnetic Transients. He holds MBA courses in Economics and Management in Energy from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), training of directors of Management by the IBGC, International Standards of Accounting by Fipecafi and Regulation of Energy by Fundação Getúlio Vargas.

Vicente Falconi Campos Dr. Vicente Falconi Campos serves as Director at Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA. He was Professor of Engineering at UFMG from 1964 to 1992, and was awarded the title of Professor Emeritus. He worked with the Union of Japanese Scientists and Engineers (JUSE) in Brazilian companies. Co-founder and current member and director of FALCONI Consultores de Resultados, he was a member of the Management Board and the Steering Committee of the Energy Crisis in 2001 and participated in the Board of several companies. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Ambev and Eletrobras. He graduated in Mining Engineering from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais in 1963, and M.Sc. and Ph.D. in Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines.

Elena Landau Ms. Elena Landau serves as Director at Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA. At the BNDES, she was director, responsible for the National Privatization Program, and special adviser to the Presidency. She also served as deputy chief of the Department of Economic Affairs of the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), coordinator of the Regulatory Legal Committee and legal director of the Brazilian Association of Electric Energy Companies (ABCE), vice-chair of the OAB-RJ and managing director of the Bear Stearns Investment Bank in Brazil. She is a member of the Sergio Bermudes Law Firm and is the President and CEO of Elandau Consultoria Econômica Ltda. She was a member of the Board of Directors of Cemig, AES Sul, AES Eletropaulo and Companhia Vale do Rio Doce, as well as the Advisory Board of Abengoa do Brasil and Comgás. She is currently on the Board of Directors of Eletrobras. She is an economist and lawyer with a Masters degree in Economics from the Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio). She holds a degree in Regulation from the London School of Economics and Corporate Law and Capital Markets from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV). She participated in a Ph.D. Program in Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Jose Pais Rangel Mr. Jose Pais Rangel serves as Director of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA. Career officer of Banco do Brasil and Banco Central do Brasil between 1961 and 1991, he was the coordinator of the project and implanter of the Selic System in the Brazilian financial market, coordinator of the Privatization Program of companies controlled by the Central Bank of Brazil and founder of the Board of Trustees Of Centrus - Fundação Banco Central de Previdência Privada. He also acted as advisor to the Presidency of the Republic - Seplan (Special Privatization Committee). He was president of Cia. Nacional de Tecidos Nova América, president of the Board of Directors of Cia. América Fabril and member of the Board of Directors of Fábrica de Tecidos Dona Isabel. Currently, he is vice-president of Banco Clássico S.A. and a member of the Board of Directors of Companhia Distribuidora de Gas de Rio de Janeiro (CEG), Tractebel Energia S.A., Kepler Weber SA, Cemig and Eletrobras. He holds a degree in Law from Universidade Candido Mendes in 1973, with a degree in Law and Legislation (teaching qualification) from the Niteroiense School of Teacher Training.

Ana Paula Vitali Janes Vescovi Ms. Ana Paula Vitali Janes Vescovi serves as Director of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA. Since June 2016, she has been Secretary of the National Treasury. Before assuming this function, she was Secretary of State for the Treasury of Espírito Santo. She worked for approximately ten years in the Secretariat of Economic Policy of the Ministry of Finance. She was also the president-director of the Jones dos Santos Neves Institute and advisor to Senator Ricardo Ferraço in the Federal Senate. She is an economist, Master of Public Administration from the Getulio Vargas Foundation and in Economics of the Public Sector from the Universidade de Brasilia and specialist in Public Policy and Government Management from the National School of Public Administration (Enap).

Esteves Pedro Colnago Mr. Esteves Pedro Colnago, Jr. serves as Director of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA. The current Deputy Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Management has held the positions of Deputy Executive Secretary and Program Director of the Executive Secretariat of the Ministry of Planning, Budget and Management. In the Ministry of Finance, he was Deputy Executive Secretary, Program Director of the Executive Secretariat and general coordinator of the Secretariat of Economic Policy. He was the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Casa da Moeda and the National Financial System Resources Council (CRSFN) and member of the Board of Directors of the Brazilian Reinsurance Institute (IRB), the Deliberative Council of the Federal Economists Foundation (Funcef), Of the Board of Directors of the Brazilian Agency of Guarantees and Guarantee Funds (ABGF) and of the Fiscal Council of BNDESPAR. He is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Eletrobras. He is an economist, with a Masters degree in Economic Sciences and a specialization course in Public Accounting from the Universidade de Brasilia.