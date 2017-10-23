Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo SA (ELPL4.SA)

Name Description

Britaldo Pedrosa Soares Mr. Britaldo Pedrosa Soares serves as the Chairman of the Board of Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo SA since May 2, 2016. Prior to this, he served as Member of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Member of Executive Board of the Company. He also exercised the function of Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer of the Company from September 2005 to June 2007. He was Vice President of Finance of Prisma Energy America do Sul from January 2004 until August 2005 and Vice President of Finance of Enron America do Sul from December 2000 until December 2003. He was also Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Director of Investor Relations of Elektro Eletricidade e Servicos SA from February 1999 until December 2003, having been Member of the Board of Directors of the same company until August 2005. He obtained a Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais in 1980 and a Masters degree in Economic and Financial Engineering from Fundacao Dom Cabral (FDC). Additionally, he attended several executive education programs, such as the Senior Executive Program of Darden School of Business.

Charles Lenzi Mr. Charles Lenzi serves as Chief Executive Officer of Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo S.A. since April 1, 2016. Prior to this, he served as Vice President of Distribution of Eletropaulo Metropolitana Sao Paulo SA until 2008. Prior to that, he served as Vice President of Operations of the Company since June 2006. He was Chief Executive Officer of AES Cesco-Companhia de Fornecomento de Eletricidade de Orissa between 2000 and 2001 and Director of Distribution of Grupo EDS - La Electricidad de Caracas from 2001 until 2002. He holds a Bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio Grande do Sul (PUCRS) specializing in industrial automation from the University of Campinas - Unicamp, MBA in Finance from Universidade Caxias do Sul and in Strategic Planning and Business Management from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV). He also participated in the Leadership Development Program from the Darden Business School - Univerdidade Virginia (USA) and PGA - Advanced Management Program of the Fundação Dom Cabral and INSEAD.

Teresa Cristina Querino Vernaglia Ms. Teresa Cristina Querino Vernaglia serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Development, Member of the Executive Board of Eletropaulo Metropolitana Electricidade de Sao Paulo S.A. She currently holds the following functions: (i) Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Company (ii) Director of the Shared Services AES Sul Distribuidora Gaucha de Energia SA (a listed company whose main activity is the electricity distribution), since July 2013; (iii) Director of Performance and Services AES Tiete SA (a listed company whose main activity is the generation of electricity) since July 2013. In recent years she has held the following functions: (i) Commercial Director (non-statutory) of the Company from November 2011 to July 2013; (ii) Director General (non-statutory) Eletropaulo Telecom Telecom Ltda. (limited liability company operating in the telecommunications sector) and AES Communications Rio de Janeiro SA (publicly-held capital active in the telecommunications industry) from October 2008 to October 2011, these companies were unified in 2010 by the name AES Atimus; and (iii) Director of Engineering and Operations Nextel Telecomunicações Ltda. (limited company active in the telecommunications industry), April 1997 to July 2001. She began her career at NEC doBrazil SA (joint-stock company active in the technology sector), where she served from February 1988 to March 1997, the year she held the position of Business Development Manager. She holds degree in Electrical Engineering from the Faculty of Sorocaba Engineering and an MBA in Business Management by the Instituto Tecnologico de Aeronautica - ITA.

Sidney Simonaggio Mr. Sidney Simonaggio serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Regulatory Affairs, Member of the Executive Board of Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo SA since January 2012. He acts as Vice President of Operations and Commercial Vice President of Grupo AES Brasil since January 2012. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of AES Elpa since December 2011. Moreover, over the past five years, he held such posts as: Executive Director of Operations of the Company from April 2010 to December 2011; Chief Corporate and Operations Officer of Rede Energia SA between August 2007 and April 2010; Executive Vice President of Enersul SA from September 2008 to April 2010; and Managing Partner at Simonaggio Advogados Associados between May 2007 to July 2007, among others. He has a Bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering from Faculdade de Direito de Sao Bernardo do Campo. with a Masters degree in Electrical Systems from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo and another Bachelors degree in Judicial Science from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio Grande do Sul.

Pedro de Freitas Almeida Bueno Vieira Mr. Pedro de Freitas Almeida Bueno Vieira serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Legal Affairs and Audit, Director of Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo SA. since May 2, 2016. Prior to this, he served as Member of the Executive Board of the company. He has also been Alternate Member of the Company’s Board of Directors since November 2009. Over the last years, he has also been Vice President of Legal Matters of AES Group Brazil since May 2006, responsible for the Ethics and Compliance area of AES Eletropaulo since June 2008, Legal Officer of Tetra Pak Ltda from April 2003 to April 2006 and Legal Manager of AMBEV from March 1999 to August 2003. He serves as Member of the Board of Directors AES Tiete SA, Companhia Brasiliana de Energia, AES Elpa SA and AES Sul Distribuidora Gaucha de Energia SA and as Executive Officer of AES Elpa SA, AES Tiete SA, Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo S, and Companhia Brasiliana de Energia. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidade Santa Ursula, a Masters degree in Comparative Case Law from New York University and an In-House MBA degree from Universidade AMBEV.

Francisco Jose Morandi Lopez Mr. Francisco Jose Morandi Lopez serves as the Director of Investor Relations, Director of Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo SA since May 2, 2016. Prior to this, he served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Director of Investor Relations of the company. Within AES group, he has been Officer of Advisory of the Regional President of AES in Latin America and Africa since December 2008; from 2007 to 2008 he was Executive Vice President for strategy implementation and from 2006 to 2007 he was Executive Vice President of Transformation of International Busines; between October 2004 and July 2006, he accumulated the positions of Global Business Transformation Officer and Development of Integrated Services Officer; From 1999 to 2004 he served in AES Electricidad de Caracas (EDC), as Strategic Planning Director from 2003 to 2004, as Head of Finance, Technology and Commercial services from 2002 to 2003, as Head of Telecommunications from 2000 to 2002 and as Assistant Manager between 1999 and 2000. He serves as Member of the Board of Directors or Officer of AES Tiete SA, Companhia Brasiliana de Energia, AES Chivor & Cia, SCA ESP and AES Panama SA. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering, a post graduate degree in Corporate Finance and an MBA degree, all of them from Universidad Metropolitana, Caracas, Venezuela.

Berned Raymond da Santos Avila Mr. Berned Raymond da Santos Avila serves as Director of Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo SA. He is Financial Vice President of AES Latin America and Africa. He is also Member of the Board of Directors of Companhia Brasiliana de Energia, AES Gener, Companhia de Alumbrado Electrico de San Salvador (CAESS), Empresa Electrica de Oriente (EEO), Companhia de Alumbrado Electrico de Santa Ana, Eletricidad de La Plata (EDELAP), AES Chivor and of AES Sonel. He was Finance Executive Officer of AES in Latin America. He has 25 years of experience in international corporate finance in the generation, transmission and distribution services area in Latin America and, recently, in Africa. He was Financial Officer and Controller in Venezuela, El Salvador and Colombia. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration and Public Administration, post graduate degrees Cum Laude in Business Management and in Finance, and an MBA degree, all from Universidad Jose Maria Vargas. He also completed the Advanced Program of Instituto de Estudios Superiores y de Administracion (IESA), in Caracas, and the Leadership Program of AES at Darden School of Business.

Alexandre Meduneckas Mr. Alexandre Meduneckas serves as the Director of Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo S.A. since May 2, 2016. He is currently serves at Eletricitários de São Paulo since February 20, 2015, representative in Administrative Council of the National Confederation of Workers in Industry - CNTI since February 20, 2015, Secretary in National Federation of Workers in Water, Energy and Environment - Fenatema since November 20, 2014 and Staff Officer in Hot Line / Recovery Revenue / TMA of Eletropaulo Metropolitana Electricity São Paulo SA, since June 1998. He is an Electrical Engineering Technician from Edson Insititute.

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez Mr. Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez serves as the Member of the Board of Directors of Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo S.A. since May 2, 2016. In the past five years, he held the role of President of the business unit of the group AES Europe and is responsible for business in Bulgaria, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Netherlands and United Kingdom. Besides this, he also served as the Inter-American Development Bank Advisor (international financial organization), from July 1993 to April 1999; and Company's Board Member, from September 2008 until April 2009. He holds a degree in Law from the Universidad Catolica Andres Bello in 1988, with Masters degree in Common Law Studies and Securities and Financial Regulations from Georgetown University Law Center in the United States in May 1990 and May 1999.

Vincent Winslow Mathis Mr. Vincent Winslow Mathis serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo SA. since May 2, 2016. Prior to this, he served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company. He currently serves as Legal Director of Integrated Utilities of The AES Corporation, since October 2011, and regular Member of the Board of Directors of AES Tiete SA. In the past five years, in addition to these roles, he also performed as Legal Director for the North American Region of The AES Corporation, from October 2009 to October 2011, and Legal Officer and Executive Vice President of ContourGlobal LP, from July 2006 to October 2009. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics and Political Sciences from the University of Richmond – Virginia, and a Bachelors degree in Law from the Law School of the University of Virginia.

Marcelo Gasparino da Silva Mr. Marcelo Gasparino da Silva serves as Independent Director of Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo S.A. since May 2, 2016. He is Coordinator of Santa Catarina Brazilian Institute of Corporate Governance ( "IBGC"); (Ii) Board Member certificate and composes the Bank of IBGC Board; (Iii) Chairman of the Board of Directors of USIMINAS; (Iv) Board Member of Bradespar and ETERNIT; (V) Coordinator of the Legal and Compliance Committee of ETERNIT; (Vi) member of AMEC Ténica the Commission; and (vii) Spokesperson of the Corporate Governance Group - GGC. It was (i) Member of the Board of Eletrobras, CELESC, AES Eletropaulo, Tecnisa, and SC Gas; (Ii) Fiscal Council of Bradespar, AES Eletropaulo, AES Tiete and Renuka Brazil. He is a lawyer specialized in tax business administration from ESAG and MBA in Accounting, Auditing and Finance.