Emami Ltd (EMAM.NS)

Name Description

Radhe Agarwal Shri. Radhe Shyam Agarwal is an Executive Chairman of the Board of Emami Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary, LLB and a Master Degree holder in Commerce. Considered as a present day Management Guru, he along with Co-Founder, R. S. Goenka is considered as achievers of the modern business. His forte lies in identifying and capitalising on opportunities with speed and precision. He has served as a Director of West Bengal Industrial Development Corpn Ltd in the past and is a Trustee of Merchant Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

Sushil Goenka Shri. Sushil Kumar Goenka is Managing Director, Executive Director of Emami Limited. He is one of the pillars of Emami Ltd. With industry experience, he drives production, factory operations, distribution, procurement and packaging among others. Sushil K. Goenka is not only an administrator and business man, he also has a philanthropic side to him. He plays an important role in the CSR activities undertaken by the Emami Group. He holds the position of the Secretary of various Trusts viz Aradhana Trust, Vishwa Jagriti Mission Trust (Kolkata) and Vivekananda Hospital and Research Center, Kolkata.

Harsh Agarwal Shri. Harsh Vardhan Agarwal is Whole-Time Director of Emami Limited. With knowledge of marketing and brand development, Harsha is one of the drivers of the FMCG business and heads the merger and acquisitions, human resource, information technology, media and advertising functions of Emami Ltd. Harsha spearheaded the acquisition of Zandu Pharmaceutical Works Ltd in 2008 and the subsequent demerger of its FMCG business into Emami Ltd in 2009. He continues to look after Zandu Ayurvedic and health care business. He also heads the Group’s foray into Solar Power business.

Mohan Goenka Shri. Mohan Goenka is Whole-Time Director of Emami Limited. He is one of the key drivers of the FMCG business with knowledge and experience in brand development and marketing. Mohan holds a position in developing the market share of the Company in India and is in charge of various functions like Investor Relations, Sales etc. Armed with an MBA from Cardiff University, UK, he is also the Honorary Consul of Poland in Kolkata.

Radhe Goenka Shri. Radhe Shyam Goenka has been Whole Time Director of Emami Limited. He is a Master of Commerce and Bachelor of Law. He served as the Honorary Consul of Republic of Poland in Kolkata and was the 5th Indian to have been awarded the Cavalier Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland in 2007. He is the Co-Chairman of Indian Cancer Society, Kolkata and President of Sri Sri Academy besides being associated with a number of Schools, Charitable Trusts and Philanthropic organisations. He is a Director-Member of the Managing Committee of Merchant Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI).

Priti Sureka Smt. Priti Sureka is Whole-time Director of Emami Ltd. She has established her place among the top woman corporate leaders of the country. A key member of the Emami strategic think tank and one of the key drivers of the crucial Marketing Division, she also heads the Company’s R & D and Market Research Divisions. She also mentors the group’s retail businesses and advocates the cause for woman empowerment and actively supports the Udayan Shalini project that provides education to underprivileged girls.

Aditya Agarwal Shri. Aditya Vardhan Agarwal serves as Non-Executive Director of Emami Limited. Being one of the scions of the Emami family, Aditya has witnessed the growth of the Company from its humble beginning to it being one of the FMCG companies in India today. He has innovision. He has made an imprint in running a corporate conglomerate. He is the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Ethiopia in Kolkata.

Amit Deb Shri. Amit Kiran Deb is Non-Executive Independent Director of Emami Ltd. He is the former Chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal and former Chairman of Gujarat Ambuja Housing Development Limited, a joint sector company. He is also the former Commissioner cum Secretary, Education and Social Welfare Department, Government of Tripura and Former Joint Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat and Department of Electronics, Government of India.

Satya Ganguly Shri. Satya Brata Ganguly is Non-Executive Independent Director of Emami Ltd. He is the former Chairman of Exide Industries Ltd. He is presently Non-Executive Chairman of Peerless Trust Management Co Ltd, Non-Executive Director of Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd, Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd, Magma Fincorp Ltd, West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation, Su- Kam Power Systems Ltd and West Bengal Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation. He is also President of the Indian Football Association (WB) and Trustee of the Academy of Fine Arts (Kolkata) besides being Member of various other Bodies.

Pradip Khaitan Shri. Pradip Kumar Khaitan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Emami Limited. He is a Bachelor of Commerce, LLB and Attorney-at-Law (Bells Chamber, Gold Medalist). He is an Advocate and the Senior Partner of M/s. Khaitan & Co, Indian law firm and also member of the Bar Council of India, the Bar Council of West Bengal and the Indian Council of Arbitration. He has experience in the fields of commercial and corporate laws, tax laws, arbitration, foreign collaborations, mergers and acquisitions.

Kashi Memani Mr. Kashi Nath. Memani is Non-Executive Independent Director of Emami Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant and former Chairman and Country Managing Partner of Ernst and Young, India. He has experience in business and corporate advisory, foreign taxation, financial consultancy and has advised several domestic and foreign companies on corporate affairs. He holds the rare distinction of being the first Indian to get appointed as the Chairman of the External Audit Committee of the International Monetary Fund for the year 1999-2000. Former Chairman of American Chamber of Commerce in India and the Past President of Indo American Chamber of Commerce as well as PHD Chamber of Commerce, he was also at the helm of affairs of various distinguished bodies like as the Co-Chairman of New Company Law Drafting Committee and the first Chairman of the Quality Review Board, set up by Government of India.