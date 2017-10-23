Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA)

Name Description

Alexandre Goncalves Silva Mr. Alexandre Goncalves Silva serves as Chairman of the Board of Embraer SA. He has been on the Company's Board since 2011. In 40 years of career, he occupied positions in several areas, including 22 as CEO. Mr. Silva was CEO of GE in Brazil from 2001 to 2007 and since then, Mr. Silva has occupied positions in Boards of Directors. Currently, Mr. Silva is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Embraer and an independent board member at Fibria Celulose, Tecsis and Nitroquímica. Mr. Silva is a Pro-Bono Director of AMCHAM Brazil and the Foundation of Maria Cecilia Souto Vidigal, Senior Advisor of the Global Infrastructure Partners in New York and Board member of the American Chamber of Commerce since 2003. Mr. Alexandre Silva is an independent member of the Board of Directors of Embraer. He holds B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio).

Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva Mr. Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Embraer S.A. since July 1, 2016. Prior to this, he was Member of the Executive Board and the Executive Vice President for Business Airline Market of the company. He joined Embraer SA in October 1997, as Sales Financing Vice President for both civil and defense markets. He has over 24 years experience in the bank industry serving in a number of executive positions with international financing institutions. Prior to joining Embraer SA, he was Vice President in the Latin American group at Westdeutsche Landesbank in New York. He holds Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Mackenzie Presbyterian University. He also received an MBA in Finance from Universite de Lausanne.

Sergio Eraldo de Salles Pinto Mr. Sergio Eraldo de Salles Pinto serves as the Vice Chairman of Embraer SA since Dec 31, 2013. Prior to this he served as the Member of the Board of Directors of the company. He has been the CEO of Bozano Group since 2011 and he was Executive Officer from 2000 to 2010. He is the Chairman of the Boards of Directors of Netpoints, member of the Board of Directors and Member of the Compensation Committee of the Board of Azul Linhas Aéreas. From 1988 to 2000, he worked at several companies of Banco Bozano group, Simonsen S.A. He was elected to the Board of Directors of Embraer on April, 2009 and he is an independent member, being a member of the Human Resources Committee and coordinator of the Audit and Risk Committee. He earned undergraduate degrees in Economics and Electrical Engineering from the Centro Universitario de Brasilia and the Universidade de Brasilia, respectively. He holds a Master degree in Economics from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and a Master degree in Administration from the Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio).

Jose Antonio de Almeida Filippo Mr. Jose Antonio de Almeida Filippo serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Investor Relations Officer of Embraer S.A. since June 4, 2012. On May 29, 2012, he was elected by the Board of Directors of the company for the position of Executive Vice President Finance and Investor Relations Embraer. He started his career at Gafisa Imobiliaria, where he served as Chief Financial Officer. From 1995 to 1998 he served as Corporate Finance Manager at Latasa. In the period from 2000 to 2004, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Latin America in the Ingersoll-Rand Company. From August 2004 to 2009 he served as Executive Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations at CPFL Energia. In March 2010 he assumed the position of Chief Financial Officer of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição. In 1999, he went to Boston to participate in the Program for Management Development at Harvard Business School.

Fabiana Leschziner Ms. Fabiana Klajner Leschziner serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer, General Counsel of Embraer S.A. since June 14, 2016. She worked at DuPont in Brazil from September 2002 to June 2016 as the Chief Legal Officer and Government Affairs for Brazil and as Legal Director for Brazil and the Andean Region, responsible for the legal aspects of all business of DuPont in Brazil and Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador and Bolivia. She graduated from Universidade de Sao Paulo, in 1993, holds an LL.M. from Cornell University, in 1998. She is specialized in corporate law, corporate finance, capital markets, antitrust and international trade and was an associate at Davis Polk & Wardwell office in New York from July 1998 to December 2001.

Mauro Kern Mr. Mauro Kern, Jr. serves as Executive Vice President - Operations of Embraer SA since May 2011. In April 2010, he was appointed Embraer's Executive Vice-President for New Programs, Airline Market and prior to this position, he had served as Embraer's Executive Vice-President for the Airline Market since April 2007. He has been a Member of the Executive Board of the Company since 2007. He joined Embraer in 1982 as System Engineer and he worked on the landing gear project of the military aircraft AMX. In 1984, he joined EDE – Embraer Equipments Division, a company specialized in landing gear and hydraulic equipments, a company where he worked for 11 years in different departments as engineering, marketing, sales and customer support. In 1999, he joined the Program Management Office of the Embraer 170/190 program as its Chief Engineer and Program Manager. In April 2004, he was appointed the Senior General Manager of the EMBRAER 170/190 program. In July 2005, he was appointed Embraer's Vice-President of Airline Market Programs. He gained a Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul in 1982.

Jackson Medeiros de Farias Schneider Mr. Jackson Medeiros de Farias Schneider serves as Executive Vice President – Business, Defense and Security of Embraer S.A. since February 28, 2014. Prior to this, he served as Executive Vice President of People, Corporate Relations and Sustainability from July 1, 2012 to December 31, 2013. He started his professional career with the Brazilian Government. In the private sector, he was Adjunct Director of Corporate Relations of Unilever and Vice President of Human Resources, Legal Relations, and Corporate Affairs of Mercedes Benz do Brasil. In addition, he was President of ANFAVEA and ABIPLA (Brazilian Association of Manufacturers of Cleaning Products, and Related Items), as well as a Member of the Board of Contributors of the Ministry of Finance. Currently, he is Vice President of the Federation of Industries of the State of Sao Paulo, Board Member of the Biennial Foundation of Sao Paulo, of Investe Sao Paulo, of the Ayrton Senna Institute, of AACD (Crippled Children Association), and FECOMERCIO/CERT, as well as others. He graduated in Law from Universidade de Brasilia. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Business School Sao Paulo.

John Stephen Slattery Mr. John Stephen Slattery serves as the Executive Vice President - Commercial Aviation in Embraer S.A. since June 2016. He joined Embraer in early 2011 as Vice President, responsible for Customer Finance; Asset & Risk Management. The following year John was appointed SVP and Chief Commercial Officer, taking on broader executive responsibilities incorporating worldwide sales of commercial aircraft and services. Since joining Embraer, John has been a board director at ECC Leasing, Embraer’s wholly owned leasing company. Prior to joining Embraer, John spent fifteen years in executive and leadership roles at various commercial aerospace advisory, leasing, and banking organizations. Of note, in 2001, John was a co-founder of RBS Aviation Capital (now SMBC Aviation Capital) and the firm’s Managing Director in New York, responsible for leading the bank’s commercial aircraft leasing and asset-backed lending to airline customers across the Americas. He is a Fellow of The Royal Aeronautical Society, President Emeritus of The Wings Club and Director Emeritus of ORBIS International. An AMP graduate of Harvard Business School, he was awarded an M.B.A. from the University of Limerick, and a BA from the University of South Wales.

Mauricio Aveiro Mr. Mauricio Aveiro serves as Vice President of People and Sustainability at EMBRAER S.A. He has held executive positions with Kamyr do Brazil (later called Kvaerner do Brazil), a Scandinavian pulp equipment company that also began working in the equipment for oil & gas industry. He has been with Embraer since 1999 and has held the position of Vice President of different areas, such as Customer Support, Services, Contracts, and Defense programs in Brazil and abroad. From 2011 to 2014, he was President and CEO of Bradar. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering-Aeronautics from Instituto Tecnologico de Aeronautica - ITA, and a graduate degree in Business Administration from the Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE).

Nelson Krahenbuhl Salgado Mr. Nelson Krahenbuhl Salgado serves as Vice President - Institutional Relations and Strategy at Embraer S.A. since February 2014. He has been with Embraer for 27 years. Having started at the engineering department, he held executive positions on corporate functions such as Strategic Planning, Economical and Financial Planning and Mergers and Acquisitions. From early 2012 to January 2014 he was the CEO of Visiona Tecnologia Espacial, a joint venture company formed by Embraer and Telebras. He graduated in Engineering and earned a Masters degree from the University of Sao Paulo. In 1997 he was awarded a Ph.D. Degree in computational Mechanics by the Wessex Institute of Technology, England and later became a visiting professor at the aeronautical engineering division of ITA, Instituto Tecnológico de Aeronáutica. In 2002 he completed a M.B.A. at Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Frederico Pinheiro Fleury Curado Mr. Frederico Pinheiro Fleury Curado serves as the Executive Officer of Embraer SA since June 2016. Prior to this, he served as Chief Executive Officer, Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board of the company. He also served as Interim Vice President for Finance and Investor Relations of the Company. He served as Member of the Executive Board and Executive Vice President for Airline Market of the Company from August 1998 to April 2007 and as Member of the Executive Board and Executive Vice President for Planning and Organizational Development of the Company from 1995 to August 1998. Prior to that, he held several different positions within the Company in the areas of manufacturing, procurement, information technology and subcontracts. He has been awarded the Medal of Aeronautical Merit by the Brazilian government and the Medal of Merit by the Brazilian Association of Military Engineering. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Aeronautical Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico de Aeronautica ITA and also an MBA degree from Universidade de Sao Paulo.

Hebert Claros da Silva Mr. Hebert Claros da Silva serves as Director of Embraer S.A. He works as a mechanical adjuster at the textile printing area at the head office of Embraer in São José dos Campos.

Josue Christiano Gomes da Silva Mr. Josue Christiano Gomes da Silva serves as Director of Embraer SA since April 26, 2011. He is President of the Society of Northern Minas Fabrics - Coteminas. He was Member of the Institute for Studies in Industrial Development - IEDI, having chaired the institute from 2005 to 2009, third Vice-President of the Federal State Industries of Sao Paulo - FIESP; chaired the Superior Industry Association Textile and Apparel - ABIT from 2005 to 2007, and was also Vice President of the International Textile Manufactures Federation - ITMF and Vice President of Business Council of America Latina - CEAL. He graduated in Civil Engineering from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais, and has a Bachelors degree in Law from Faculdade Milton Campos and an M.B.A. from Vanderbilt University - Owen Graduate School of Management - Nashville – Tennessee, the United States.

Alexandre Magalhaes Mr. Alexandre Magalhaes, Filho serves as Director at Embraer S.A. He is employee of Embraer since 1986, exercising the following positions: 1986-2008, Budget Supervisor, Controller and Assistant Director of Economic and Price Planning Manager; 2008-2010, Cost Manager. He is currently Manager of Financial Processes, Costs and Tax, accounting for the costs of processes, accounting and tax, including the cost of goods and services, accounting for 29 companies, including the parent company, the accounting consolidation of 50 companies of the Embraer Group under IFRS and fiscal operations. He served as member of the Supervisory Board: (i) the Bank's Private Pension Brazil (BBPREV) 1997-2009; (ii) Prev Embraer - Supplementary Pension Society 2010-2012, and again elected for the period 2015-2018; and (iii) the Cooperative Employees of Clutch (Cooperemb) from 2009 to 2011. He was an alternate director of the representative of the Investment Club of Embraer Employees (CIEMB) on the Board of Directors of Embraer from 2013 to 2015, being elected to office a full member for the term 2015-2017. He graduated in Accounting Sciences, specializing in Budget Performance.

Jose Magno Resende de Araujo Mr. Jose Magno Resende de Araujo serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Embraer S.A. since April 14, 2016. On March 31, 2016, he became Secretary of the Aeronautics Department of Economy and Finance. He also served as Chief of the Cabinet of the Aeronautics Command, from 04/20/2012 to 04/08/2016, as commander of the Aeronautics Instruction and Adaptation Center, from 04/07/2011 to 04/12/2012 and head of Parliamentary Advisory of the Aeronautics, from 06/04/2008 to 04/04/2011. Among the main academic courses completed by him is the Aviators Officer Training Course at the Air Force Academy, Pirassununga-SP, in 1980; The MBA - Strategic Institutional Management, in 2006; The Aerospace Policy and Strategy Course; Course of Command and Staff.

Cecilia Mendes Siqueira Ms. Cecilia Mendes Garcez Siqueira serves as Director of Embraer S.A. She has been an employee of PREVI since 1979, where she has held the following positions: 1979 to 2002, various positions; 2002 to 2010, Chief Planning Officer, and currently Chief Administrative Officer. Ms. Siqueira served on the Board of Directors of Neoenergia from 2002 to 2005, where she also acted as Coordinator of the HR Committee. From 2005 to 2008, Ms. Siqueira served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of CPFL Energia, where she also acted as Coordinator of the HR Committee. She served as a director of Embraer from 2008 to 2011, where she also sat on the Strategies and Risk Committee. Ms. Siqueira also sat on the Board of Directors of Sauípe S.A. from 2011 to 2013. She holds a degree in education and an MBA in General Business - Top Executives and Pension Plan Management, as well as a master’s degree in business management.

Israel Vainboim Mr. Israel Vainboim serves as Director of Embraer SA since April 29, 2009. He is also Member of the Board of Directors of Itau Unibanco Multiplo SA, Souza Cruz SA, Cia. lochpe-Maxion, the Museu de Arte Moderna de Sao Paulo (Museum of Modern Art of Sao Paulo), the alumni association of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro and the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo. He is Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the House of Culture of Israel in Sao Paulo and Member of the International Advisory Council of the General Atlantic Partners located in New York. Mr. Vainboim was also Chairman of Unibanco-Uniao de Banco Brasileiros SA from 1988 to 1992, Chairman of Unibanco Holdings SA from 1994 to 2007 and Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Unibanco Holdings SA from 2007 until February 2009. He gained a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and has an MBA from Stanford University.

Samir Zraick Mr. Samir Zraick serves as Director of Embraer SA since 2006. He was Chief Financial Officer of Cia Vale do Rio Doce-CVRD and Head of its Affiliate from the United States between 1971 and 1986. He was also Member of the Board of Directors of CVRD in 2000 and served as Special Advisor and Member of CVRD’s Strategic Committee from 2001 to 2004. He was Chief Financial Officer and Vice President for Business Development of Caemi Mineracao e Metalurgia SA from 1986 to 1998. He was Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Marketing Committee of Quebec Cartier Mining, in Montreal, Quebec, from 1990 to 1999. He served as Member of the Board of Directors of Canico Resources in Vancouver, British Columbia from July 2004 to March 2006. At the moment, he also serves as Member of the Boards of Directors of Mineracao e Metalicos SA - MMX, MPX Energia SA, LLX Logistica SA and OSX Brasil SA. He obtained a Doctorate in Philosophy degree from Universite de Paris in 1970, a Masters degree in Electronics Engineering from Delft University in 1966 and a degree in Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro in 1964.

Joao Cox Mr. Joao Cox, Neto serves as the Independent Director of Embraer SA since April 15, 2015. Prior to this, he served as Member of the Board of Directors of the company. He heads the Cox Investments & Advisory. He was Member of the Board of Directors of some companies in different countries (Brazil, Argentina, Holland and Israel), and served as Advisor to CRSFN - Appeals Council of the National Financial System, the Board of ABRASCA (Brazilian Association of Listed Companies) and IBRI (Brazilian Institute of Investor Relations). He serves on the boards of directors of Even Estacio de Sa SA. Since April 1999, he has been involved in the telecommunications industry, as President, Chief Executive Officer or Vice President. From April 1999 to August 2004, he served as Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations of Telemig Celular Participacoes and Tele Norte Celular Participacoes. In 2005, he served as Vice President of Cellcom. He has a degree in Economics from Universidade Federal da Bahia and extended his postgraduate studies in Economics at Universite du Quebec a Montreal and University of Oxford.