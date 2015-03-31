Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc (ENF.TO)

Name Description

Ernest F. Roberts Mr. Ernest F. H. Roberts is Independent Chairman of the Board of Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. He is also the Chair of the ECT Board, a member of the ECT Conflicts Committee and the Chair of the ECT Nominating Committee. He is a senior finance executive with extensive experience in the oil & gas and financial services industries and a thorough knowledge of financial and capital markets. Mr. Roberts held a number of senior finance positions during his 20 year career with Petro-Canada, including Treasurer, Vice-President, Finance & Planning and ten years as Chief Financial Officer. He was also Senior Vice-President, Integration of Suncor Energy Inc. following its merger with Petro-Canada in 2009 until his retirement in 2010. He was Chair of the Board and Chair of the Audit Committee of Canadian Oil Sands Limited, a Governor and a member of the Audit Committee of the Board of Governors for the University of Calgary and a Governor and the Chair of the Audit Committee of Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame. Mr. Roberts holds a B.Comm. from the University of Alberta.

Perry Schuldhaus Mr. Perry F. Schuldhaus is President of Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. He is Vice-President, Business Development & President, Enbridge Income Fund of Enbridge. Mr. Schuldhaus has over 19 years of experience with Enbridge and over 30 years of experience in the energy industry in Canada, the United States and internationally and has held the position of Vice President, Upstream Business Development & Acquisitions of Enbridge Pipelines Inc.

Wanda Opheim Ms. Wanda Marie Opheim is Chief Financial Officer of Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. She is Senior Vice-President & Chief Accounting Officer of Enbridge. Ms. Opheim has been with Enbridge for over 25 years and has held a number of senior executive positions including Senior Vice-President, Finance, Vice-President, Corporate Development & Planning and Vice-President, Treasury & Tax.

Jana Hordichuk Ms. Jana C. Hordichuk is Controller of the company. She is Director, Accounting of Enbridge. Ms. Hordichuk has been with Enbridge since 2012.

Andrew Swales Mr. Andrew M. Swales is Treasurer of the company. He is a Director, Treasury Planning of Enbridge. Mr. Swales has been with Enbridge for over 18 years, holding a number of positions, including Director, Investment Review.

J. Richard Bird Mr. J. Richard Bird, Ph.D., is Director of Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. He is an ECT Trustee and a member of the ECT Nominating Committee. He held a number of senior executive officer positions with Enbridge Inc. from 1995 to March 31, 2015, including Executive Vice-President, CFO & Corporate Development. Prior to joining Enbridge, he held senior executive financial and corporate development positions at other companies. He holds a B.A. from the University of Manitoba, a MBA and Ph.D. (Managerial Economics) from the University of Toronto and is a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at Harvard University. Mr. Bird is also a director and the Chair of the audit committee of Alberta Investment Management Company and a member of the Investment Committee of the University of Calgary Board of Governors. He was named Canada’s CFO of the Year for 2010.

John Whelen Mr. John K. Whelen is Director of Enbridge Income Fund Holding Inc. He is the Executive Vice President and CFO of Enbridge (since 2014) and was the Senior Vice President, Finance (2014) and the Senior Vice President and Controller (2011 to 2014) of Enbridge. Mr. Whelen provides executive leadership for Enbridge’s financial reporting, tax and treasury functions. He joined Enbridge in 1992 and has held a series of executive positions with increasing responsibility, including treasury, risk management, corporate planning & development, and financial reporting. He was the President of the Corporation and the CFO and then President of the Manager from 2010 to 2014, during which time he led the Fund’s business through a period of significant growth. Mr. Whelen has extensive experience in capital markets and has been instrumental in securing billions of dollars in growth capital funding for Enbridge. He holds a MBA (Finance) from McMaster University and a BSc. (Economics) from the University of Victoria.

Laura Cillis Ms. Laura A. Cillis is Independent Director of the company. She is an independent ECT Trustee. She is a member of the ECT Audit, Finance & Risk Committee, the ECT Conflicts Committee and the ECT Nominating Committee and the Chair of the ECT Safety & Reliability Committee. Ms. Cillis was the Senior Vice President, Finance & CFO of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. from 2008 to 2013 and the CFO of Canadian Energy Services L.P. from 2006 to 2008. Prior to 2006, Ms. Cillis held various finance, accounting and/or tax positions at Precision Drilling Corporation, Schlumberger and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Ms. Cillis holds a B.Comm. (Accounting) from the University of Alberta and an ICD.D. She is a Chartered Accountant and a member of Financial Executives International Canada.

Brian Frank Mr. Brian Ernst Frank is Independent Director of Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. He is an independent ECT Trustee. He is Chair of the ECT Conflicts Committee and a member of ECT Safety & Reliability Committee. Mr. Frank has extensive senior executive experience in the natural resources industry. He was the President and CEO of TimberWest Forest Corp. (timber and land management) from 2012 to 2014. From 1995 to 2011, Mr. Frank held several senior executive positions in Canada and internationally, including Chief Executive, Global Oil Europe & Finance with BP plc in London, U.K., President, BP Energy Company in Houston, Texas and President & CEO, BP Canada Energy Company in Calgary. Mr. Frank also spent ten years early in his career at Natural Resources Canada in Ottawa. He holds a B.A. (Economics) and a M.A. (Public Administration) from Carleton University. Mr. Frank is on the Advisory Board of Cortex Business Solutions Inc. (TSXV).

M. George Lewis Mr. M. George Lewis is Independent Director of the company. He is an independent ECT Trustee. He is a member of the ECT Audit, Finance & Risk Committee and ECT Conflicts Committee. He was employed with the RBC Group from 1986 until his retirement in 2016. From 2006 to his retirement, he was a Portfolio Manager with RBC Global Asset Management. Prior to November 2015, Mr. Lewis held a number of senior executive positions with RBC, including Group Head of Wealth Management & Insurance; Chairman and CEO of RBC Global Asset Management; Head of Wealth Management, Brokerage, Asset Management & Banking Products, RBC Personal & Business Canada; Head of Financing & Investment Products, RBC Banking and RBC Investments; Managing Director, Head of Institutional Equity; and Director of Research at RBC Capital Markets. Earlier in his career at RBC, Mr. Lewis was a top-rated analyst of pipeline, utility and telecom companies as well as an investment banker involved in large merger and acquisition advisory assignments. Prior to joining RBC, he was an auditor with Arthur Anderson & Co. Mr. Lewis is a Director of the Canadian Film Centre and the Anglican Diocese of Toronto Foundation. He is a past member and past Chair of the Board of Directors of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, a patron and past member of the Cabinet of the United Way of Greater Toronto, a past Director of the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation and a past Director of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health Foundation. He currently serves as the Honorary Colonel Commandant of the Royal Canadian Chaplain Service of the Canadian Armed Forces. Mr. Lewis holds a B.Comm. with high distinction from Trinity College, University of Toronto, a MBA with distinction from Harvard University and an ICD.D. He is a Chartered Accountant, a Chartered Professional Accountant, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants and a Certified Financial Analyst.