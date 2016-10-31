Enghouse Systems Ltd (ENGH.TO)

Name Description

Stephen Sadler Mr. Stephen J. (Steve) Sadler, C.P.A., C.A., serves as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Sadler has served as Chairman and CEO of the Corporation from April 2000 to the present. Mr. Sadler was previously Chief Financial Officer, President and Chief Executive Officer of GEAC Computer Corporation. Prior to Mr. Sadler’s involvement with GEAC, he held executive positions with Philips Electronics Limited and Loblaws Companies Limited. He was also Chairman of Helix Investments (Canada) Inc. until December 2012. Currently, Mr. Sadler is also a director of Open Text Corporation. Mr. Sadler holds a B.A. Sc. (Honours) in Industrial Engineering and an M.B.A. (Dean’s List) and is a C.P.A., C.A.

Craig Wallace Mr. Craig Wallace, CPA, CA, serves as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Mr. Wallace joined the Company on July 2, 2013. Prior to joining Enghouse, he served as President & COO of PCDOCS, CEO of AOL Canada and more recently as President & COO of Kaboose Inc. from 2007 to 2009. Mr. Wallace also ran Ganz Studio’s from 2009 to 2011. Mr. Wallace remains Chairman of Atomic Reach Inc., a position he has held since 2012. Mr. Wallace received a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto and holds the CPA,CA accounting designation.

John Tobia Mr. John Tobia is Chief Administration and Legal Officer of the Company. Mr. Tobia joined the Company on May 2, 2016. Prior to joining the Company, he served as the Vice President and General Counsel of Aastra Technologies Limited from 2000 to 2014 and provided consulting and integration services to Mitel Networks Corporation after it acquired Aastra in 2014. Most recently, he served as the Assistant Vice President – Asia Legal at Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited and provided acquisition consulting services to Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel (a Fairfax company) from January 2015 until April 2016. He has an Honours B.A.Sc. in Engineering Science from the University of Toronto (1989), a M.A.Sc. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Toronto (1991) and a LL.B from Osgoode Hall Law School (1994).

Douglas Bryson Mr. Douglas C. (Doug) Bryson is Vice President - Finance and Administration of the Company. Mr. Bryson has overall responsibility for planning, directing and controlling the company's financial disclosure, taxation, and financial operations. Mr. Bryson is a Chartered Accountant and began his career with KPMG. Prior to joining Enghouse, he was Controller for Phonettix Intelcom, a publicly traded software and telecommunications company, and prior to that he was the Manager of Accounting and Taxation for Hitachi Data Systems Inc. in Canada.

Todd May Mr. Todd May serves as Vice President, General Counsel of the Company. Mr. May joined the Company June 3, 2008. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. May was a partner at Aird & Berlis LLP, a Toronto law firm, beginning in July 2005, and prior thereto was a partner with the Toronto office of the law firm Gowlings LLP.

Sam Anidjar Mr. Sam Anidjar serves as Vice President - Corporate Development of the Company. Mr. Anidjar joined the Company on January 1, 2013. He has held various senior management roles in operations and acquisitions at Geac Computer Corporation, Celestica, and SSA Global. Most recently Mr. Anidjar provided senior consulting services in corporate development and operations to technology companies in Canada, the US and the UK and held a senior management position with CDC (2006 to 2008). Mr. Anidjar holds a Bachelor of Technology in Industrial Engineering from Ryerson University.

Geoff Bartle Mr. Geoff Bartle serves as Vice President - Corporate Information Systems of the Company. Mr. Bartle joined the Company on June 3, 2013. Prior to joining Enghouse, he held various senior management technology roles for global software enterprises including Geac Computer Corporation, SSA Global, and most recently at TriNet HR Corporation (2010 to 2013) and Infor Global Solutions Inc. (2006 to 2010). Mr. Bartle holds a Bachelor of Mathematics from the University of Waterloo.

Lynette Corbett Ms. Lynette Corbett is Corporate Vice President, Human Resources of the Company. Prior to joining Enghouse, she held various senior positions in the Government of Canada including Director of Policy and Director of Strategy in the Office of the Prime Minister in 2008. She was also a Chief of Staff in several federal government departments such as PWGSC, National Resources Canada, Agriculture Canada, Status of Women, Health Canada and Shared Services Canada (2009-2016). She also practiced as a management-side labour lawyer. Ms. Corbett holds a Master of Arts from Brock University and an LL.B from the University of Western Ontario.

Pierre Lassonde Mr. Pierre Paul Lassonde serves as Lead Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Lassonde is the Chairman of the Board of Franco-Nevada Corporation (December 2007 to present). Mr. Lassonde formerly served as President of Newmont Mining Corporation (“Newmont”) from February 2002 to November 2007. Previously, Mr. Lassonde was co-founder and served as a director, President (1982 to 2002) and Co-Chief Executive Officer (1999 to 2002) of Franco-Nevada Mining Corporation (“Old Franco-Nevada”). Mr. Lassonde also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Euro-Nevada Mining Corporation Limited from 1985 to 1999, prior to its amalgamation with Old Franco-Nevanda. Mr. Lassonde is past Chairman (2004 to 2008) of The World Gold Council and past Chairman of the Quebec National Art Museum (2005 to 2016). Mr. Lassonde is Chair of the Board of the Canada Council for the Arts (2015 to present). Mr. Lassonde received an M.B.A. from the University of Utah (1971 to 1973), a B.Sc. (Electrical Engineering) from Ecole Polytechnique, Montreal (1967 to 1971) and a B.A. from Seminaire de St. Hyacinthe/Universite de Montreal in 1967. Mr. Lassonde was inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame in 2013. He was made a member of the Order of Canada in 2002. Mr. Lassonde has received Honorary Ph.D’s from the University of Toronto, Western University, Ryerson University, University of Utah, Universite de Montreal and Concordia University.

Eric Demirian Mr. Eric A. Demirian, CPA, serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Demirian is a seasoned business executive with a unique blend of financial, operational and board governance experience. He is currently president of Parklea Capital, Inc., a boutique financial advisory firm. From 2000 to 2003, Mr. Demirian was Executive Vice President of Group Telecom, Inc. and for 17 years Mr. Demirian was with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP where he was a partner and head of the Information and Communication Practice. Mr. Demirian is Non-Executive Chair of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX: DSG) and is a Director of Redline Communications Group Inc. (TSX:RDL), and Imax Corporation (NYSE:IMAX). Mr. Demirian is a former director of a number of public companies, including Menu Foods Income Fund (2005-2010) and Keystone North America Inc. (2007-2010). Mr. Demirian is a CPA, CGA and CA and received a Bachelor of Business Management from Ryerson University.

Reid Drury Mr. Reid Drury serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Drury is a founding partner of Polar Capital Corporation, a merchant banking firm. Previously, he served in CEO and Director roles at a number of companies including Lockerbie and Hole, TSB International, Burnstand Inc., Speedware Inc., Wittke Inc, TIO Networks Corp. and GEAC Computer Corporation. He received an MBA from INSEAD, Fountainbleu, France and a B.Comm from Queen’s University.

John Gibson Mr. John W. Gibson serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Gibson is the President and founder of E.E.S. Financial Services Ltd., Canada's oldest fee/time-only personal financial planning company. He is currently on the board of directors of the Foundation of Markham Stouffville Hospital, is a past member of the board for the Children's Aid Foundation and a past Chairman of Individual Giving for Children’s Aid.