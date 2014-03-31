Engineers India Ltd (ENGI.NS)
ENGI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
151.95INR
10:41am BST
151.95INR
10:41am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.30 (+0.20%)
Rs0.30 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
Rs151.65
Rs151.65
Open
Rs152.60
Rs152.60
Day's High
Rs153.30
Rs153.30
Day's Low
Rs150.10
Rs150.10
Volume
809,156
809,156
Avg. Vol
1,681,507
1,681,507
52-wk High
Rs175.70
Rs175.70
52-wk Low
Rs118.15
Rs118.15
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sanjay Gupta
|57
|2015
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director, Director - Commercial
|
Vipin Bhandari
|57
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Director - Human Resources, Director
|
Rajan Kapur
|2011
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Ajay Deshpande
|2013
|Director - Technical, Additional Director
|
Jadish Nakra
|56
|2017
|Director - Project, Director
|
Rakesh Sabharwal
|65
|2016
|Director - Commercial, Additional Director
|
Archana Mathur
|2012
|Government nominee Director
|
Sandeep Poundrik
|2015
|Government Director
|
V. Deshpande
|2015
|Non-Official Part-Time Independent Director
|
Rajesh Gogna
|52
|2017
|Additional Non-Official Independent Director
|
Mukesh Khare
|2015
|Non-Official Part-Time Independent Director
|
Chaman Kumar
|66
|2017
|Non-Official Independent Director
|
Shazia Malik
|46
|2017
|Additional Non-Official Part Time Independent Director
|
Umesh Pandey
|2015
|Non-Official Part-Time Independent Director
|
Arusha Vasudev
|2015
|Non-Official Part-Time Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Sanjay Gupta
|Shri. Sanjay Gupta is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director, Director - Commercial of Engineers India Ltd. He is a B.E. from IIT, Roorkee and has about 33 years of experience in implementation of mega grassroots and brownfield projects in Refineries and Petrochemicals. He was also entrusted with the task of leading the implementation of the first ever OBE Project and pioneered the same in the Hydrocarbon sector in India. Several projects on this mode have been implemented by the Company, thereafter. He is primarily responsible for all the commercial functions of the company including, Estimation, Contracting, Inspection and Business Development. He has been additionally entrusted with the task of the largest ever overseas assignment of the Grassroots Refinery cum Petrochemical Complex of the Dangote Group in Nigeria. Over and above is responsible in evolving the Strategy Plan and suo-moto studies to initiate projects towards optimization/Energy Improvement in existing facilities in India and abroad.
|
Vipin Bhandari
|
Rajan Kapur
|Shri. Rajan Kapur is the Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Engineers India Limited.
|
Ajay Deshpande
|Shri. Ajay Narayan Deshpande has been appointed as Director - Technical, Additional Director of Engineers India Limited effective April 01, 2013. He has a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering from Nagpur University and a Master's Degree in Systems & Management from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, securing the first rank in both the programs. He has worked in various capacities of our Company over the past 33 years, including oil and gas, refinery and petrochemicals sector, covering the functions of process design/development, research and development, plant operations and safety, heat & mass transfer, environmental engineering, specialist materials and maintenance services and information technology in the Technology Division. He has exposure of working in Projects Division also. He has been responsible for the business growth and technology initiatives of the Company and was also responsible for meeting the company's targets on R&D and sustainable development. He has co-authored six patent applications on behalf of the Company. He has served as Director on the Board of CEIL for two years. As Director (Technical) he is now responsible for all Technology and Engineering Divisions within the Company.
|
Jadish Nakra
|
Rakesh Sabharwal
|
Archana Mathur
|Dr. Archana S. Mathur is Government nominee Director of Government of Engineers India Limited since August 2012. She has a Master’s Degree in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics, Delhi University and Ph. D. in the field of international trade from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. She joined the Indian Economic Service in 1982. Over the course of 29 years in the government service, Dr. Mathur has served in various economic ministries of the Government of India.
|
Sandeep Poundrik
|Shri. Sandeep Poundrik is Government Director of the Company. He is Joint Secretary (Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.
|
V. Deshpande
|
Rajesh Gogna
|Shri. Rajesh Kumar Gogna serves as Additional Non-Official Independent Director of the Company. He holds B.A. and LLB.
|
Mukesh Khare
|
Chaman Kumar
|Shri. Chaman Kumar serves as Non-Official Independent Director of the Company. He joined Indian Forest Service on 1st April 1975.
|
Shazia Malik
|
Umesh Pandey
|
Arusha Vasudev
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Sanjay Gupta
|3,795,280
|
Vipin Bhandari
|--
|
Rajan Kapur
|--
|
Ajay Deshpande
|3,267,910
|
Jadish Nakra
|--
|
Rakesh Sabharwal
|--
|
Archana Mathur
|--
|
Sandeep Poundrik
|--
|
V. Deshpande
|--
|
Rajesh Gogna
|--
|
Mukesh Khare
|--
|
Chaman Kumar
|--
|
Shazia Malik
|--
|
Umesh Pandey
|--
|
Arusha Vasudev
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Sanjay Gupta
|0
|0
|
Vipin Bhandari
|0
|0
|
Rajan Kapur
|0
|0
|
Ajay Deshpande
|0
|0
|
Jadish Nakra
|0
|0
|
Rakesh Sabharwal
|0
|0
|
Archana Mathur
|0
|0
|
Sandeep Poundrik
|0
|0
|
V. Deshpande
|0
|0
|
Rajesh Gogna
|0
|0
|
Mukesh Khare
|0
|0
|
Chaman Kumar
|0
|0
|
Shazia Malik
|0
|0
|
Umesh Pandey
|0
|0
|
Arusha Vasudev
|0
|0