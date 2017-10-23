Energisa SA (ENGI11.SA)

Name Description

Ivan Muller Botelho Mr. Ivan Muller Botelho serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Energisa SA. He has been the Vice President of the Brazilian Association of Listed Companies (ABRASCA), Vice President of the Brazilian Association of Electricity Concession Operators (ABCE), a member of the Advisory Council of the Federation of Industries of Minas Gerais state (FIEMG) and member of the Corporate Council for Industrial Policy of the Rio de Janeiro Commercial Association. He is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Energisa Minas Gerais - Distribuidora de Energisa S/A; Energisa Paraíba - Distribuidora de Energia S/A; Energisa Borborema - Distribuidora de Energia S/A; Energisa Sergipe - Distribuidora de Energia S/A; Energisa Mato Grosso - Distribuidora de Energia S/A; Energisa Mato Grosso do Sul - Distribuidora de Energia S/A; Energisa Tocantins - Distribuidora de Energia S/A; Rede Energia S/A - Under judicial reorganization; and Empresa de Eletricidade Vale Paranapanema S/A - Under judicial reorganization. He has graduated in Electrical Engineering at University of Miami.

Ricardo Perez Botelho Mr. Ricardo Perez Botelho serves as the Chief Executive Officer, the Vice Chairman of the Board and a Member of the Executive Board of Energisa SA. He is former Electronics Engineer with CFLCL, GTE Laboratories and Communications Products (Tempe, Arizona). He also headed the Development Team of Micron Technology - Signal Processing Group (Arizona) and is Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Energisa Sergipe, Energisa Paraiba and Energisa Borboremae SA. He obtained a Bachelor's in Electronics Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio) in 1982 and completed a specialization course in Microelectronics at Arizona State University.

Mauricio Perez Botelho Mr. Mauricio Perez Botelho serves as Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer, and a Member of the Executive Board of Energisa SA. He is former Project Analyst at Dow Corning Corporation, in Midland, the United States, and former Financial Assistant to the Vice President of American Express Bank, in New York. He obtained a Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade Gama Filho in December 1985 and a Bachelor's in Finance from Tulane University in May 1988.

Daniele Araujo Salomao Castelo Ms. Daniele Araujo Salomao Castelo serves as the Personnel Management Director of April 29, 2016. Her career started in the Telecommunications segment, where she held several positions until she was appointed Business Manager at Oi and Telemar, between 1999 and 2007. She is the current Personnel Management Director of the companies Energisa S/A, Energisa Minas Gerais - Distribuidora de Energia S/A, Energisa Nova Friburgo - Distribuidora de Energia S/A, Energisa Borborema - Distribuidora de Energia S/A, Energisa Paraíba - Distribuidora de Energia S/A, and Energisa Nova Friburgo - Distribuidora de Energia S/A and Energisa Sergipe- Distribuidora de Energia S/A and officer of Energisa Mato Grosso do Sul - Distribuidora de Energia S/A; Empresa Elétrica Bragantina S/A; Companhia Nacional de Energia Elétrica; Caiuá - Distribuição de Energia S/A; Companhia Força e Luz do Oeste and Empresa de Distribuição de Energia Vale Paranapanema S/A. She graduated in Business Management at Federal University of Ceará in 2001. She has a specialization course in Corporate Finances and MBA in Management from the Roman Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro.

Gustavo Nasser Moreira Mr. Gustavo Nasser Moreira serves as the Logistics and Supplies Director and Member of the Executive Board since April 29, 2016. He has 18 years of professional experience and developed his career in corporate finance, controllership, financial planning and cost management. He has worked for large corporations, including Mercedes-Benz in Brazil and Coca-Cola. But it was whilst he was with Energisa, when he joined in 2001, whilst at the old Company Força e Luz Cataguazes-Leopoldina, that he built his solid professional career. During the previous 14 years he was a corporate finance analyst and corporate manager for economic-financial projects, and in more recent years was responsible for activities such as developing and undertaking various projects that added significant value to the shareholders of the Energisa Group. He graduated in business administration from the Federal University of Juiz de Fora and has an Executive MBA in Finances from the Brazilian Institute of Capital Markets (IBMEC-RJ).

Alexandre Nogueira Ferreira Mr. Alexandre Nogueira Ferreira serves as the Regulatory Affairs and Strategy Director and Member of the Executive Board of Energisa S.A. since September 1, 2016. Currently the Vice-President of Regulations, since Sep/2016; Regulations Officer from 2012 to 08/2016. Regulations Manager from 2008 to 2012; Regulations Coordinator from 2006 to 2008, carrying out several other functions in the financial and regulations departments of Energisa Group since November 2000. Alternate Director of the Brazilian Association of Electricity Distributors - Abradee. He has a degree in economics from the Federal University of Viçosa-MG and has been working at Energisa Group for roughly 16 years

Antonio Jose de Almeida Carneiro Mr. Antonio Jose de Almeida Carneiro serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Energisa SA. He completed Middle School at the State College of Minas Gerais and was an officer at the companies Multiplic Empreendimentos e Comércio Ltda., Sobrapar Sociedade Brasileira de Organização e Participações Ltda., Agropecuária Ponte Nova Ltda., Multiplic Ltda. and 196 Participações Ltda. He is also a director of Energisa Minas Gerais - Distribuidora de Energia S/A; Energisa Sergipe - Distribuidora de Energia S/A; Energisa Paraíba - Distribuidora de Energia S/A; Energisa Borborema - Distribuidora de Energia S/A; Energisa Mato Grosso - Distribuidora de Energia S/A; Energisa Mato Grosso do Sul - Distribuidora de Energia S/A; Energisa Tocantins - Distribuidora de Energia S/A; Rede Energia S/A - Under judicial reorganization; and Empresa de Eletricidade Vale Paranapanema S/A - Under judicial reorganization.

Omar Carneiro da Cunha Mr. Omar Carneiro da Cunha Sobrinho serves as the Independent Director of Energisa SA. He is former Chief Executive Officer of Shell do Brasil SA, Billiton Metais SA and AT&T Brasil Ltda. He is Vice President of the Trade Association of Rio de Janeiro and Member of the Board of Directors of the Brazilian Fast Food Corporation. He received a degree in Financial Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and a Bachelor's in Economics from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio Grande do Sul in 1967.

Marcelo Hudik Furtado de Albuquerque Mr. Marcelo Hudik Furtado de Albuquerque serves as the Independent Director of Energisa S.A. since April 27, 2016. He joined Gavea Investimentos in August 2015 as a partner and member of the Investments Committee of the Private Equity Department. Between 2007 and 2015, Marcelo worked at Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. heading the Private Equity investments Department using funds of Santander. During this period Marcelo served on the investments committee of FIP Coliseu, the board of directors and audit and finances committees of Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica S.A., the oversight committee of the fund Credito Corporativo Brasil - FIDC, Board of Directors and finances and governance committees of Enesa Participacoes S.A., investments committee of FIP Sondas and the board of directors and financial and new business committees of Sete Brasil Participacoes S.A. Marcelo previously worked at the Equity Capital Markets department of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A., at the private equity fund manager AG Angra Investimentos, in the private equity investments department of Icatu Group and was a member of the board of directors of the group American Glass Products. Marcelo has a Master’s degree in finances from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC), where he also graduated in business management.

Luiz Henrique Fraga Mr. Luiz Henrique Fraga serves as the Independent Director of Energisa S.A. since April 27, 2016. A founding partner of Gávea Investimentos, Luiz is a member of the Investment and Private Equity Committees, the real estate committee, Private Equity Valuation Committee, and Compensation Committee of Gávea Group and is in charge of the Private Equity practice. Between 1994 and 2002 he was CEO of Latinvest Asset Management and a partner of Globalnvest Management Co., one of the largest independent asset managers in the US (value investing in variable income in Latin America). Since 1994 Globalvest‘s operations have been concentrated in Brazil via Latinvest. He also supervised the company‘s venture capital initiatives through LatinTechCapital. He previously worked at Bear Stearns (BS) as an officer for emerging markets and headed mergers & acquisitions and corporate finances at BS in Brazil (1989-1994). Luiz also held management positions in fixed and variable income trading, and was in charge of the propriety portfolio of BS in Latin America. Between 1986-1989 he was the officer of the Unibanco in New York and worked in the corporate finances division of Citibank in Brazil. He holds a Bachelor‘s degree in economics from the Roman Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (1982) and an MBA in Finances from the American Graduate School of International Management (Thunderbird, 1985).