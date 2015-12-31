Engie SA (ENGIE.PA)

Name Description

Gerard Mestrallet Mr. Gerard Mestrallet is Chairman of the Board of ENGIE S.A. He was also Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Committee at the Company from December 31, 2015 until 2016. He served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, as well as Member of the Management Committee and Executive Committee from July 22, 2008. He joined Compagnie de Suez in 1984 as Vice-President of Special Projects. In 1986, he was appointed Executive Vice-President Industry and then in February 1991, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Committee of Societe Generale de Belgique. In 1995, he became Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Compagnie de Suez and then, in June 1997, Chairman of the SUEZ Lyonnaise des Eaux Management Board. On May 4, 2001, Mr. Mestrallet was appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SUEZ. He is also the Chairman of Paris EUROPLACE and a Member of the Board of Institut Francais des Administrateurs (French Institute of Corporate Directors). He holds various other positions, including Chairman of the Board of Directors of SUEZ Environment Company and Electrabel, and Vice Chairman of Aguas de Barcelona. He is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole Nationale d'Administration.

Isabelle Kocher Ms. Isabelle Kocher is Chief Executive Officer, Director of ENGIE S.A. Prior to this, she was Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Committee, Director from December 31, 2015. She was Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Director of ENGIE S.A. from November 12, 2014. She is a graduate of the Ecole Normale Superieure. She previously served as Managing Director of Lyonnaise des Eaux, in charge of the development of activities in Europe from 2009 to 2011; Executive Vice President of Lyonnaise des Eaux from 2007 to 2009; Senior Vice President in charge of performance and reorganization programs of the Suez Group from 2005 to 2007; and in charge of the strategic overview of the Suez Group and the strategic monitoring of Suez Environnement from 2002 to 2005. Prior to that, she also served as Industrial Affairs Advisor to the Prime Minister of France from 1999 to 2002; Manager of the postal and telecommunications budgets, followed by the defense budget at the Budget Department of France from 1997 to 1998; and Manager of the industrial inspection and certification department at the DRIRE for the Ile-de-France region of France from 1994 to 1997. Between 1992 and 1993, she worked in the merger and acquisitions department at the Compagnie Financiere Edmond de Rothschild' and from 1991 to 1992, she was a Project manager for the optimization and restructuring of production workshops at the Societe Europeenne de Propulsion.

Judith Hartmann Ms. Judith Hartmann is Executive Vice President in charge of the Finance and the United Kingdom and North America Business Units, Member of the Management Committee of ENGIE S.A. She graduated from Economics University of Vienna with a Masters degree in International Business a PhD in Economics. She started her career in 1993 at Transport Department of Government, Canada. She served at Walt Disney Europe in France, GE Healthcare, and various GE companies.

Yves Le Gelard Mr. Yves Le Gelard is Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer and in charge of Group Information Systems, Member of the Management Committee of ENGIE S.A. (formerly, GDF Suez SA) since December 31, 2015. He served as Director of Information Systems, Member of the Executive Committee. He started his career at IBM and served at various technical posts. Later on he joined Cap Gemini, Fujitsu and SAP AG. He is a graduate of HEC.

Pierre Mongin Mr. Pierre Mongin is Executive Vice President, General Secretary - Africa, Benelux, France Networks and France BtoC Business Units and Coordination of Nuclear Safety, Member of the Management Committee of ENGIE S.A. (formerly, GDF Suez SA). He served as Executive Vice President, Member of the Management Committee. He was a Member of the Company's Strategy and Investments Committee. He is Chairman and CEO of RATP (Paris Transport Authority) since July 2, 2006 and has devoted much of his career to prefectural administration and ministerial offices. He is also Member of the Board of TRANSDEV Financial and TRANSDEV. He served as Assistant Prefect three times from 1980 to 1984 in the French departments of Ain, Ariege and Yvelines. In 1984, he joined the Ministry of the Interior as a Technical Advisor for the National Police. In 1986, he was appointed as an Advisor to the Minister of the Interior for local authorities and Deputy Chief of Staff for the Ministry of Local Authorities. He spent the next five years with the Prefecture de Police (Police Headquarters) in Paris, in charge of administrative and financial affairs and relations with the Council of Paris. In 1993, he became Chief of Staff for Prime Minister Edouard Balladur and Advisor for French Overseas Departments and Territories. He was appointed Prefect in April 1993 and subsequently served in two departments, Eure-et-Loir and Vaucluse, from 1995 to 1999. He served as Prefect of the Auvergne and Prefect of the Puy-de-Dome regions from 2002 to 2004. In 2004, he was appointed Chief of Staff for the Minister of the Interior, then Chief of Staff for Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin in 2005. He left the French State to go back to RATP in July 2006. Mr. Mongin holds a Master of Science in Economics from Universite Paris I Pantheon Sorbonne and is also a graduate from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and Ecole Nationale d'Administration.

Paulo Almirante Mr. Paulo Almirante serves as Executive Vice President in charge of the Generation Europe, Brazil, North, South and Eastern Europe, Middle East, South and Central Asia and Turkey Business Units and of Social and Environmental Responsibility, Member of the Management Committee at Engie SA. Prior to this, he served as President of Energy Europe Portugal and the CEO of Trustenergy from 2013 until 2016. Between 2005 and 2013 he was International Power Regional Director for Iberia. He is also Founder and Vice President of the Portuguese Association of Electricity Industry, as well as Member of the Advisory Committee of the Portuguese Energy Regulator (ERSE). He holds a Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from IST – Technical University of Lisbon and a diploma in Management Studies from the Catholic University of Lisbon. In addition, he completed Global Leadership Development Program at London Business School.

Franck Bruel Mr. Franck Bruel serves as Executive Vice President in charge of the France BtoB Business Unit, Member of the Management Committee at Engie SA. From 2013 until 2016 he was Chief Executive Officer of the SONEPAR Group and prior to this, he acted as Chief Operating Officer of the SONEPAR Group from 2010. Until then he was Chief Executive Officer, POINT P Group – Saint Gobain Group from 2006. Between 2004 and 2006 he acted as Chief Executive Officer, DAHL Group (Stockholm) – Saint Gobain Group. He is a graduate of HEC Paris.

Ana Busto Ms. Ana Busto has served as Executive Vice President in charge of Communications and Brand, Member of the Management Committee at Engie SA since 2016. in the years 2012-2016 she was Sodexo Group Chief Brand and Communications Officer – Member of the Sodexo Executive Committee in 2014. Until then she acted as Vice President, Internal Communication, Sodexo from 2008. She holds Masters degree in Corporate Communications from the Rotterdam School of Management, Netherlands.

Pierre Chareyre Mr. Pierre Chareyre is Global Energy Management, LNG, Exploration & Production International and Latin America Business Unit, Member of the Management Committee at Engie SA. Prior to this, he was Executive Vice President - Global Gaz & GNL, Member of the Executive Board of the Company. He graduated from Universite de Paris with a Masters degree in Law and is also a graduate of Institut d'Etudes Politiques. He started his career as a Legal Intern in Paris in 1979 and then moved to London. He served at Societe Generale (Belgium), Sogem and Rexel, at various managerial positions. He joined Suez Environment in 2001 as Director of Financial Operations.

Pierre Deheunynck Mr. Pierre Deheunynck has been Executive Vice President - Group Human Resources, Global Business Support (the Group’s shared services center),Transformation, Health, Safety and Group Real Estate, Member of the Management Committee Engie S.A. since 2016. Until then he was Senior Executive Vice President Human Resources, France at Credit Agricole from 2009. In the years 2005-2008 he acted as Senior Vice President People & Organisation Development, France at Danone. From 2000 until 2005 he served as Senior Vice President Human Resources Asia Pacific, based in Singapore at Danone. He holds a Masters degree in Social Law from Paris I (1986).

Didier Holleaux Mr. Didier Holleaux is Executive Vice President - Elengy, GRDF, GRTgaz, Storengy, Asia-Pacific, China and GTT Business Units, of the Strategic Sourcing & Purchasing Division, Member of the Management Committee of ENGIE S.A. Prior to this, he was in charge of supervision of the Gas Chain, Centralized Production of Electricity, Decentralized Solutions for Cities and Territories, Solutions for Businesses, Solutions for Residential and Professional Customers Metiers, in charge of supervision of the Tractebel and Asia Pacific Business Units, and in charge transversally of Strategy, Projects and Purchasing Divisions.

Shankar Krishnamoorthy Mr. Shankar Krishnamoorthy has been Executive Vice President in charge of supervising of the Group’s five Metiers, Strategy, Project Development, Tractebel and ENGIE Solar, Member of the Management Committee at Engie SA since 2017. In 2016 he served as Managing Director – Centralised Generation Metier and Chairman of Solairedirect, London. From 2014 until 2015 he acted as EVP, Business Development, ENGIE Energy International, London. Prior to this, he was CEO, MENA and CEO & President META/SAMEA, GDF SUEZ Energy International, Dubai from 2009 until 2013. He holds a degree in Engineering from Delhi Technological University (formerly Delhi College of Engineering).

Thierry Lepercq Mr. Thierry Lepercq has been Executive Vice President in charge of Research & Technologies and of Innovation, Member of the Management Board at Engie SA since 2016. In 2006 he was appointed President of Solairedirect. Prior to this, he was Founder and Managing Partner at Novatio Partners, Consulting Agency from 2003 until 2006. He is a graduate of HEC Paris. In addition, he holds a Doctorate inn Social Sciences from the University of North Carolina, USA.

Christopher Aubert Mr. Christopher Aubert serves as Director - sponsored by CFDT at Engie SA. After working in numerous companies including Technicatome (CEA), Landis&Gyr (Siemens) and Industelec (EDF), he joined ENGIE Cofely in February 2002 as sales manager of a territorial branch in southwest France. In 2007, he joined the regional sales management team as head of business development projects in the service and industrial markets. In 2014, he was elected Employee Delegate, representing CFDT on the Works Council and the Central Works Council of ENGIE Cofely, and is member of the Board of Directors of ENGIE Energie Services. In December 2015, he was named Secretary of the French Group Works Council. In 2017, he became a member of the Supervisory Board of FCPE Link France and ORS 2015 France.

Alain Beullier Mr. Alain Beullier is Director - Employees' Representative at ENGIE S.A. (formerly, GDF Suez SA) since December 18, 2008. He joined EDF-GDF in 1984, occupying various roles in customer service, notably Sales Advisor in various EDF-GDF centers in the Paris region. He is currently employed by Elengy in charge of environmental regulation monitoring. He is Member of the Nomination, Remuneration and Governance Committee at the Company.

Patrice Durand Mr. Patrice Durand has been Director - Representative of the French State at Engie SA since December 14, 2016. He began his career in 1978 as Sub-Prefect, Director of the office of the Prefect of Eure-et-Loir and then the Haute-Normandie region in 1979. From 1981 to 1994, he served successively as head of mission in the Directorate-General of Administration at the Ministry of the Interior, Deputy Secretary-General and Secretary-General of the Paris Club; Head of the Office of Energy Transport, and Mines and Secretary of the Economic and Social Development Fund, Head of Capital Goods and Other Investments and Deputy Director of Treasury Management. In 1994, he became Deputy CEO, then Deputy CEO in charge of economic and financial affairs at Air France. From 1999 onwards, he was a member of the Executive Committee, in charge, among other things, of the finances of the Central Risk Management, General Inspection, Legal Affairs, Asset Management, IT and Processing departments, before becoming Deputy CEO of the Credit Lyonnais Group in 2002. In 2003, he was also appointed Director of Operations and Logistics and member of the Executive Committee of Crédit Agricole SA. In 2005, he joined Thales as Deputy CEO in charge of finance and administration. From 2012 to 2015, he was Deputy CEO in charge of finance and operations at the Ingenico Group. Since 2016, he has served as a director of French and foreign companies. He is a graduate of the Ecole polytechnique and of the Ecole Nationale d’Administration.

Catherine Guillouard Ms. Catherine Guillouard is Director - Representative of the French State of ENGIE S.A. (formerly, GDF Suez SA) since April 28, 2015. She is also Member of the Strategy, Investment and Technology Committee of the Company. She graduated from Ecole Nationale d'Administration and Institut d'Etudes Politiques. She began her career in 1993 at the Treasury Department in the Ministry of Economy and Finance within the Africa Bureau - Franc box, and then in the Office of banking. She then held various positions within Air France, including as Deputy Director of Management Control, Delegate Director to air operations, General Delegate human resources and change, and then, between 2005 and September 2007 as Director of Business financial. In September 2007, she became Chief Financial Officer and Executive Committee member of Eutelsat. In April 2013, she became Director Finance, Control and Legal Rexel Group, where she became CEO in May 2014.

Marie-Noelle Jego-Laveissiere Ms. Marie-Noelle Jego-Laveissiere is Director - Representative of the French State of ENGIE S.A. (formerly, GDF Suez SA) since April 28, 2015. She is a graduate of Ecole Normale Superieure. She began her career in 1996 at the Paris Regional Department, Distribution Network Department of France Telecom. She then held various management positions within the Orange Group, particularly in marketing activities, research and development, and international and Enterprise Networks. Since March 2014, she is Executive Director Innovation, Technology and Marketing and Executive Committee member of the Orange Group.

Anne-Florie Le Clezio-Coron Ms. Anne-Florie Le Clezio-Coron serves as Director at Engie SA, She is Substitute Commissioner of the French Government – Department of Climate and Energy at France’s Ministry of Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy.

Philippe Lepage Mr. Philippe Lepage is Director - Employees' Representative at ENGIE S.A. (formerly, GDF Suez SA) since March 14, 2014. He is also Member of the Strategy, Investment and Technology Committee of the Company.

Olivier Marquer Mr. Olivier Marquer has been Director - sponsored by the French Federation of Electricity and Gas Industries at Engie SA. He is also Member of the Committee for Ethics, the Environment and Sustainable Development at the Company. He joined the French Gas Research department in 2000 as project manager. From 2004 to 2016, he held various sales and marketing roles in the Key Accounts segment. In early 2016, he was appointed head of the gas and electricity pricing department for the Giant business within GEM. He holds a degree in Engineering and a Masters degree in Gas Engineering.

Laurent Michel Mr. Laurent Michel is Director - Commissioner of the French Government of ENGIE S.A. (formerly, GDF Suez SA) since November 13, 2014. He serves as Commissioner of the French Government – Department of Climate and Energy at France’s Ministry of Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy.

Lucie Muniesa Ms. Lucie Muniesa is Director - Representative of the French State of ENGIE S.A. (formerly, GDF Suez SA) since February 4, 2016. She is Member of the Audit Committee, Member of the Strategy, Investment and Technology Committee and Member of the Appointments and Compensation Committee. She is a is a graduate of the Ecole Nationale de la Statistique et de l'Administration de l'Economie (ENSAE).

Stephane Pallez Ms. Stephane Pallez has been a Director - Representative of the French State of ENGIE S.A. (formerly, GDF Suez SA) since April 19, 2012. She is a graduate of Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris and Ecole Nationale d’Administration. Since 2011, she has been the Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of French re-insurance company, Caisse Centrale de Reassurance. Prior to that, she was the Executive Finance Director of France Telecomfrom 2004 and she worked within the Ministry of the Economy, Finance and Industry (Treasury Department) between 1984 and 2004. Ms. Pallez is also a Director of CNP Assurances, and Director of Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and PlaNet Finance.

Ann-Kristin Achleitner Ms. Ann-Kristin Achleitner has been an Independent Director of ENGIE S.A. since September 19, 2012. She is a Member of the Company's Ethics, Environment and Sustainable Development Committee. She graduated from University of St. Gallen with a Juris Doctor and Doctorate of Science. She was a consultant at MS Management Service AG in St. Gall (1991-1992), then a senior lecturer in finance and external auditing at the Universite de St. Gall (1992-1994). She has been a teacher of business administration (finance and accounting) at the Universite de St. Gall since 1994. In 1994 she became a consultant with McKinsey & Company Inc, then a chair in banking and finance and was Chairperson of the Board of the Institut fur Finanzmanagement, European Business School at the international University Schloss Reichartshausen in Oestrich-Winkel, Germany. Since 2001, she has held the Chair in business finance at Munich Technical University, where she became Scientific Director at the Center for Business and Financial Studies in 2003. In 2009 she became Associate Professor of business finance at the Universite de St. Gall. She holds a number of other positions, including Member of the Supervisory Board of Linde AG and Metro AG.

Edmond Alphandery Mr. Edmond Alphandery has served as an Independent Director of ENGIE S.A. (formerly, GDF Suez SA) since July 16, 2008. He is also Member of the Company's Strategy, Investment and Technology Committee, as well as the Audit Committee. He is a former Director of Suez. He is Professor Emeritus at the Universite de Paris II. He was Mayor of Longue-Jumelles and Departmental Councilor of Maine and Loire until 2008. He was Minister of the Economy from March 1993 to May 1995. He chaired the Supervisory Board of CNP Assurances from 1988 to 1993 and was Chairman of Electricite de France from 1995 to 1998. From July 1998 until July 2012 , he again served as Chairman of the Board of CNP Assurances. He is a graduate of the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and has a Ph.D. in economics. Mr. Alphandery holds various other positions, including Chairman of the Centre des Professions Financieres, and Director of Credit Agricole CIB and Neovacs.

Fabrice Bregier Mr. Fabrice Bregier is Independent Director of ENGIE S.A. (formerly, GDF Suez SA) since May 3, 2016. He is a Member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee. He began his career in the Regional Directorate for Industry and Research (DRIRE) for the region of Alsace (Ministry for Industry) before being appointed as Deputy Director of Economic and Financial Affairs with the Ministry of Agriculture in 1989. Having been Advisor to several French Ministers, Fabrice Bregier joined Matra Defense in 1993, initially as Chairman of Franco-German ventures, and then as Stand-Off activities at Matra BAe Dynamics. In 1998, he became CEO of Matra BAe Dynamics, before being appointed CEO of MBDA, the leading European missile systems company, in 2001. At the beginning of 2003, he joined Eurocopter, becoming its Chairman and CEO in April of that year. He was appointed in 2005 as Head of the Eurocopter division and a member of the EADS Executive Committee. In 2006, he was appointed Airbus Chief Operating Officer and a member of the EADS Executive Committee. He was appointed as Chairman and CEO of Airbus in 2012.

Aldo Cardoso Mr. Aldo Cardoso has served as an Independent Director of ENGIE S.A. (formerly, GDF Suez SA) since July 16, 2008. He is also Chairman of the Company’s Audit Committee and a Member of the Strategy and Investment Committee. He served as a Member of the Board of Directors Gaz de France SA from November 20, 2004. From 1979 to 2003 he occupied various posts at Arthur Andersen: Consultant, Partner (1989), Chairman of the French Division (1994), Member of the Board of Directors of Andersen Worldwide (1998), Non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Andersen Worldwide (2000), and Chief Executive Officer of Andersen Worldwide (2002-2003). He has an MBA from Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Paris, holds a Masters degree in Business Law and is a Certified Accountant. Currently, Mr. Cardoso is also Director of a number of companies, including Bureau Veritas, Imerys and GE Corporate Finance Bank SAS.

Barbara Kux Ms. Barbara Kux is Independent Director of ENGIE S.A. (formerly, GDF Suez SA) since April 28, 2015. She is also Member of the Ethics, Environment and Sustainable Development Committee of the Company. She obtained an MBA degree from INSEAD. She joined McKinsey & Company as a consultant in Management in 1984 where she was responsible for strategic missions for global companies. Having been responsible for the development of emerging markets at ABB and Nestle between 1989 and 1999, she was Director of Ford Motor in Europe from 1999 to 2003. Ms. Kux became in 2003 a member of the Philips Group Executive Committee in charge , from 2005, of sustainable development. From 2008 to 2013 she was a member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG, responsible for sustainable development and management of the supply chain. Since 2011, she is a director of global companies such as Total SA

Francoise Malrieu Ms. Francoise Malrieu has been an Independent Director of ENGIE S.A. (formerly, GDF Suez SA) since May 2, 2011. She is a Member of the Company's Audit Committee, Nominating and Remuneration Committee and is Chairperson of the Ethics, Environment and Sustainable Development Committee. A graduate of HEC School of Management, Ms. Malrieu began her career in 1968 at BNP. In 1979, she became Assistant to the Director of the Financial Analysis Department, before becoming Director of this department in 1983. She joined Lazard Freres et Cie in 1987 as Director of Financial Affairs. She was later appointed Manager in 1993, and then Managing Partner. In 2001, she joined Deutsche Bank France as Managing Director. She was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Societe Financiere de Grenelle in 2004. From 2006 to 2009, she was Senior Advisor at Aforge Finance, an independent consultancy active in mergers, acquisitions and restructuring. At the end of 2008, she helped to create the Societe de Financement de l’Economie Francaise, where she is currently Chairperson of the Board of Directors and of the Audit Committee. She also performs a variety of roles in the non-profit sector and is notably a Director of Ares and Chairman of Arescoop.

Marie-Jose Nadeau Ms. Marie-Jose Nadeau is Independent Director of ENGIE S.A. (formerly, GDF Suez SA) since April 28, 2015. She is also Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. She graduated from University of Ottawa with an LLM degree. She interned at the Supreme Court of Canada and is a member of the Quebec Bar. After practicing law practice in the federal government, she joined the Quebec government in 1986 to occupy various key positions in the Ministries of Environment and Energy and Resources. She joined Hydro-Quebec in 1993, where it exercises the functions of Secretary General and Executive Vice-President for 22 years.