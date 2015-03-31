Eveready Industries India Ltd (ERDY.NS)
ERDY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
331.00INR
10:40am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs9.45 (+2.94%)
Prev Close
Rs321.55
Open
Rs320.00
Day's High
Rs332.95
Day's Low
Rs318.00
Volume
47,746
Avg. Vol
92,519
52-wk High
Rs360.00
52-wk Low
Rs199.55
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Brij Khaitan
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
Aditya Khaitan
|47
|2015
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
Suvamoy Saha
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Wholetime Director
Tehnaz Punwani
|Senior General Manager - Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
Amritanshu Khaitan
|2014
|Managing Director, Executive Director
Ajay Kaul
|53
|2017
|Additional Independent Director
Subir Dasgupta
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Sanjiv Goenka
|54
|2005
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Ramni Nirula
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Sudipto Sarkar
|69
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Brij Khaitan
|Shriman Brij Mohan Khaitan serves as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Eveready Industries India Ltd. He is an eminent Industrialist heading the Williamson Magor Group of Companies and nationally revered Entrepreneur, Mr. Khaitan has more than 5 decades of experience in diverse industries in the country.
Aditya Khaitan
|Shriman Aditya Khaitan serves as the Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Eveready Industries India Ltd. He is an Industrialist with experience in steering diverse businesses. Experience in Corporate Finance and Management of tea and Engineering industries.
Suvamoy Saha
|Shriman Suvamoy Saha serves as the Chief Financial Officer, Wholetime Director of Eveready Industries India Ltd. He has over 23 years of experience in Corporate Management in diverse fields — both in India and abroad. He has held senior positions in Finance, Information Technology, Quality & General Management. He is presently the Wholetime Director-in-charge of Finance, Information Technology, Packet Tea Business, Corporate Communication and New Business initiatives.
Tehnaz Punwani
Amritanshu Khaitan
Ajay Kaul
|Mr. Ajay Kaul serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Ajay Kaul, is a Bachelor of Technology from IIT Delhi and MBA from XLRI Jamshedpur. In a corporate career spanning 26 Years, Mr. Kaul has served in renowned Companies like American Express, Modiluft, TNT (India and Indonesia) and Jubilant Foodworks Limited - as Chief Executive Officer, for 12 years. Mr. Kaul, at an individual level, has been recognized with "Distinghued Alumnus of the year Award 2014" by XLRI Jamshedpur, "The Outstanding CEO of the year 2014" by CEO India Inc., one of the "Top 100 CEOs in India", Ernst and Young " Entrepreneur of the Year 2010"and "Professional Leader of the year 2013".
Subir Dasgupta
Sanjiv Goenka
|Shriman Sanjiv Goenka serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of Eveready Industries India Ltd. He is an eminent industrialist, Shri. Goenka is the Vice-Chairman of RPG Enterpriseswhich is one of the top industrial houses in the country having presence in the field of power, tyres, retailing, entertainment and software. He is currently the Chairman of the Board of Governors of Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur and a Member of the Board of Governors of the International Institute of Management. He is the Honorary Consul of Canada in Kolkata. He was formerly a Member of Prime Minister’s Council on Trade & industry and Member, Board of Trade, India. He has been the youngest President of Confederation of Indian Industry and of Indian Chamber of Commerce.
Ramni Nirula
Sudipto Sarkar
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Brij Khaitan
|80,000
Aditya Khaitan
|60,000
Suvamoy Saha
|22,686,000
Tehnaz Punwani
|4,172,000
Amritanshu Khaitan
|21,248,000
Ajay Kaul
|--
Subir Dasgupta
|--
Sanjiv Goenka
|--
Ramni Nirula
|--
Sudipto Sarkar
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Brij Khaitan
|0
|0
Aditya Khaitan
|0
|0
Suvamoy Saha
|0
|0
Tehnaz Punwani
|0
|0
Amritanshu Khaitan
|0
|0
Ajay Kaul
|0
|0
Subir Dasgupta
|0
|0
Sanjiv Goenka
|0
|0
Ramni Nirula
|0
|0
Sudipto Sarkar
|0
|0