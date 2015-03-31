Edition:
Eros International Media Ltd (EROS.NS)

EROS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

217.25INR
10:38am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs6.80 (+3.23%)
Prev Close
Rs210.45
Open
Rs211.60
Day's High
Rs217.25
Day's Low
Rs209.00
Volume
573,858
Avg. Vol
941,658
52-wk High
Rs308.45
52-wk Low
Rs142.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Sunil Lulla

52 2010 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Dimple Mehta

2013 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Jyoti Deshpande

45 2012 Executive Director

Kishore Lulla

56 2009 Executive Director

Dinesh Modi

2014 Group Chief Financial Officer, India

Vijay Ahuja

59 2015 Non-Executive Director

Rakesh Sood

2015 Additional Non-Executive Independent Director

Dhirendra Swarup

70 2010 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Sunil Lulla

Mr. Sunil K. Lulla is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Eros International Media Ltd. Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Mumbai University; 20 year-plus business experience; instrumental in developing the Eros India Group; Valuable relationships with the wide talent pool of the Indian film industry.

Dimple Mehta

Jyoti Deshpande

Ms. Jyoti S. Deshpande has been Executive Director of Eros International Media Ltd. Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Eros International Plc Bachelor’s degree in Commerce and Economics and a Masters in Business Administration from Mumbai University; Over 20 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry; Previously worked in advertising with J. Walter Thompson, India before moving to the UK in 1997 where she was a senior consultant with MindShare, U.K.; Part of the core team that founded B4U Television Network in the UK in 1998-99 and managed its expansion to other parts of the world in a span of two years. With Eros Group since 2001, instrumental in helping Eros Plc list on the AIM in July 2006 and Eros International Media Limited on Indian Stock Exchanges in October 2010.

Kishore Lulla

Mr. Kishore K. Lulla is Executive Director of Eros International Media Ltd. Group Executive Chairman of Eros International Plc; Bachelor’s degree in Arts from Mumbai University; More than 30 years of experience in the media and film industry; Member of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and Young Presidents’ Organization and a Board member for the School of Film at the University of California, Los Angeles; Honoured at the Asian Business Awards 2007 and the Indian Film Academy Awards 2007 for his contribution in taking Indian cinema global; Instrumental in spearheading our growth and expanding our presence in the United Kingdom, the U.S., Dubai, Australia, Fiji and other international markets.

Dinesh Modi

Vijay Ahuja

Mr. Vijay M. Ahuja is an Non Executive Director of Eros International Media Ltd. Group Executive Vice Chairman of Eros International Plc Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Mumbai University; Co-founder of Eros International Plc’s UK business in 1988; instrumental in implementing the key international strategies of Eros, helping expand the business to its present scale by making a significant contribution to developing the South East Asian markets (Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Hong Kong).

Rakesh Sood

Dhirendra Swarup

Shri. Dhirendra Swarup is Non-Executive Independent Director of Eros International Media Ltd. Government certified Public Accountant and a Fellow of the Institute of Public Auditors of India, and has a post graduate degree in Humanities; Former civil servant, served as a Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Government of India; 45 years’ experience in finance, budgeting, audit, public policy, public investments, project appraisal, evaluation of schemes and programmes of the Government of India; Associated with the International Monetary Fund between 1993 and 2007.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Sunil Lulla

38,507,600

Dimple Mehta

--

Jyoti Deshpande

8,712,000

Kishore Lulla

9,583,200

Dinesh Modi

--

Vijay Ahuja

--

Rakesh Sood

--

Dhirendra Swarup

--
As Of  31 Mar 2015

