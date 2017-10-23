Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP.L)

Name Description

Brenda Dean The Rt. Hon. Brnss., Brenda Dean is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of EMPIRIC STUDENT PROPERTY PLC. Baroness Dean is currently a member of the regulated board of Places for People, and was for nine years (2004–2013) a non-executive director at Taylor Wimpey acting as a member of the remuneration, audit, and nomination committees at various times. Baroness Dean was also the chairman of the Covent Garden Market Authority (2005–2013), and as chairman led the work to secure the redevelopment of the 57 acre site. Amongst many other activities, Baroness Dean was chairman of the Housing Corporation (now the Homes and Communities Agency), which managed private and public funding in excess of £50 billion in the sector. She was also chairman of the Armed Forces Pay Review Body. Baroness Dean is currently a non-executive director of the National Air Traffic Services (NATS), and is a member of the remuneration committee and chairman of the employee share trust. Baroness Dean is a member of the Council for Nottingham University (a member of the Russell Group), and holds honorary degrees from ten different universities in the UK. She was a member of the National Committee of Inquiry into the Future of Higher Education – the Dearing Committee, has been a Council member of City University, London, the Open University and the London School of Economics. Baroness Dean was created a Life Peer in 1993 and a member of the Privy Council in 1998.

Paul Hadaway Mr. Paul Hadaway BA (Hons) RIBA., is Chief Executive Officer of EMPIRIC STUDENT PROPERTY PLC. He is an architect by training, Paul worked in Hong Kong on the development of the North Island Line of its metro railway system, the MTR. He returned to London in 1986, and worked for Chicago based Skidmore Owings and Merrill, where his clients included Natwest and Hyatt Hotels. Paul also worked as a partner in an architectural practice, The Design Solution, from 1991 with clients including BAA, Westfield, Compass Group and Debenhams.

Lynne Fennah Ms. Lynne Fennah has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective 26 June 2017. She is a Chartered Accountant (having trained at Moore Stephens) with over 30 years' experience, including in the real estate and hospitality sectors. Most recently, she has been Chief Financial Officer of Palmer Capital Partners Limited ("Palmer Capital"), a role she has held since 2012, overseeing the company's financial and taxation matters as well as being a member of the Risk Committee. Palmer Capital, which is FCA regulated, is a real estate investment management company which manages, directly or through its affiliated companies, assets worth approximately £1 billion. Prior to joining Palmer Capital, Lynne spent five years with Australian based TOGA Group as European CFO. TOGA Group is a developer of residential property and a leading hotel operator, overseeing 70 hotels across six brands located in Australasia and Europe. Lynne was responsible for managing the group's activities in Europe, including the development of hotels across the region and management of its commercial property investments. Previously, Lynne held senior financial management roles with The Goodwood Estate Company Limited, latterly as Group Financial and IT Director, a board position with responsibility for the finances of all the group companies across the various operations including the Goodwood Hotel, Goodwood Racecourse and flagship events such as the Festival of Speed.

Timothy Attlee Mr. Timothy Attlee BSc (Hons) MRICS is Chief Investment Officer of EMPIRIC STUDENT PROPERTY PLC. After obtaining a degree at King’s College, London and post graduate study at the University of Reading. Mr. Tim ran an office in Botswana for Knight Frank undertaking all aspects of real estate general practice, but with particular emphasis on institutional investment and development. Since 1988, Tim has worked as a principal in property development and investment businesses, working on a wide range of projects in Botswana and South Africa, many of which were undertaken on behalf of institutional clients.

Stephen Alston Mr, Stephen Alston is Non-Executive Director of EMPIRIC STUDENT PROPERTY PLC. Mr. Stephen is a partner of Real Estate Venture Capital Management LLP with responsibility for asset management across its UK investment portfolio and the raising of debt funding requirements for both investment and development projects. Mr. Stephen is also a member of the Revcap investment committee. Mr. Stephen has 25 years experience structuring investment, development and planning deals as a lender and financial equity partner for both commercial and residential projects across market cycles. Mr. Stephen was previously Deputy CEO (Commercial Banking & Treasury) at Ahli United Bank (UK) PLC. Stephen is a member of the Association of Property Lenders.

Stuart Beevor Mr. Stuart R. H. Beevor has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 01, January 2016. Stuart is a Chartered Surveyor with 35 years of real estate experience, including student accommodation, having been a non-executive director on the board of The Unite Group Plc for nine years from 2004. Stuart is currently a non-executive director of ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited, the Senior Independent Director of Metropolitan Housing Trust, Chairman of the Investment Advisory Board for the Diversified Property Fund for Charities, a member of two segregated pension fund investment committees managed by DTZ Investors, a member of the Greenwich Hospital Advisory Board, and a trustee of the Investment Property Forum Educational Trust. Previously, Stuart was Managing Director of Grosvenor Fund Management, an international real estate fund management business. Prior to that he was Managing Director at Legal and General Property Limited, having started his career at Norwich Union (now Aviva).