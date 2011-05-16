Ezz Steel Co SAE (ESRS.CA)

Name Description

Paul Chekaiban Mr. Paul Philipe Chekaiban is the Chairman of the Board and a Managing Director at Ezz Steel Co SAE, representing Al Ezz Group Holding for Industry and Investment since May 16, 2011. He has been a Member of the Board of Directors of Al Ezz Dekheil Steel Co. (EZDK) and Al Ezz Flat Steel Co. (EFS) since 2000, General Manager of Al Ezz Flat Steel Co. (EFS), a position he has held since 1998, and Chairman and Managing Director of Al Ezz Steel Mills (ESM), a position he has held since 2005.

Farouq Ibrahim Mr. Farouq Ibrahim serves as a Corporate Technical Officer at Ezz Steel Co SAE since 1994. He is the Chairman of the Board at Al Ezz Dekheil Steel Co. (EZDK) since May 2011 and the General Technical Manager since 2000.

George Matta Mr. George Matta serves as a Corporate Marketing Officer at Ezz Steel Co SAE since 1997.

Hasan Nouh Mr. Hasan Ahmad Nouh serves as a Co-Managing Director, an Executive Member of the Board at Ezz Steel Co SAE, representing Al Ezz Group Holding for Industry and Investment since March 5, 2014. He has been General Manager of Ezz Steel Co SAE since February 2005. Prior to this appointment, he served as the Finance Manager of the Company from 2002 to 2005.

Samir Naaman Mr. Samir Raouf Naaman serves as Corporate Sales Officer at Ezz Steel Co SAE since 1999.

Nabil Al Khatib Mr. Nabil Al Khatib has been appointed as a Procurement Corporate Officer at Ezz Steel Co SAE as of 1994.

Mohammed Al Beblawy Mr. Mohammed Raed Mahmoud Nour Alddin Al Beblawy serves as a Non-Executive Member of the Board of Ezz Steel Co SAE since October 10, 2013. He has been also Member of the Board of Al Ezz Dekheil Steel Co. (EZDK) since 2004. He is Chairman and Managing Director of Al Ezz Porcelain Co. (GEMMA) since 2004. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Al Beblawy served as General Manager of EZDK from 2001 to 2003.

Mamdouh Al Rouby Mr. Mamdouh Fakhr Alddin Hussein Al Rouby is a Non-Executive Member of the Board for Ezz Steel Co SAE since 2003. He is also Member of the Board of Al Ezz Dekheil Steel Co. (EZDK), Al Ezz Porcelain Co. (GEMMA) and Al-Jawhara Real Estate Co. since 2004, 2003 and 1999 respectively. He is also Co-Managing Director of Ezz Group, a position he has held since 2003. Prior to these appointments, he served as Internal Audit Director of the Ezz Group from 1996 to 2003.