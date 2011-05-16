Ezz Steel Co SAE (ESRS.CA)
ESRS.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
16.63EGP
1:29pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Paul Chekaiban
|2011
|Chairman of the Board and Managing Director, representing Al Ezz Group Holding for Industry and Investment
|
Hazem Joda
|2014
|Finance Manager
|
Farouq Ibrahim
|1994
|Corporate Technical Officer
|
George Matta
|1997
|Corporate Marketing Officer
|
Hasan Nouh
|2014
|Co-Managing Director, Executive Member of the Board, representing Al Ezz Group Holding for Industry and Investment
|
Rafic Habib
|Treasury Manager
|
Samir Naaman
|1999
|Corporate Sales Officer
|
Kamel Galal
|Director of Investor Relations, IR Contact Officer
|
Nabil Al Khatib
|1994
|Corporate Procurement Officer
|
Mohammed Sukkar
|Procurement Manager
|
Mohammed Al Beblawy
|2013
|Non-Executive Member of the Board
|
Mamdouh Al Rouby
|2003
|Non-Executive Member of the Board
|
Gamal Najib
|2005
|Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Al Ezz Group Holding for Industry and Investment
|
Faiz Saleh
|2011
|Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Al Ezz Group Holding for Industry and Investment
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Paul Chekaiban
|Mr. Paul Philipe Chekaiban is the Chairman of the Board and a Managing Director at Ezz Steel Co SAE, representing Al Ezz Group Holding for Industry and Investment since May 16, 2011. He has been a Member of the Board of Directors of Al Ezz Dekheil Steel Co. (EZDK) and Al Ezz Flat Steel Co. (EFS) since 2000, General Manager of Al Ezz Flat Steel Co. (EFS), a position he has held since 1998, and Chairman and Managing Director of Al Ezz Steel Mills (ESM), a position he has held since 2005.
|
Hazem Joda
|
Farouq Ibrahim
|Mr. Farouq Ibrahim serves as a Corporate Technical Officer at Ezz Steel Co SAE since 1994. He is the Chairman of the Board at Al Ezz Dekheil Steel Co. (EZDK) since May 2011 and the General Technical Manager since 2000.
|
George Matta
|Mr. George Matta serves as a Corporate Marketing Officer at Ezz Steel Co SAE since 1997.
|
Hasan Nouh
|Mr. Hasan Ahmad Nouh serves as a Co-Managing Director, an Executive Member of the Board at Ezz Steel Co SAE, representing Al Ezz Group Holding for Industry and Investment since March 5, 2014. He has been General Manager of Ezz Steel Co SAE since February 2005. Prior to this appointment, he served as the Finance Manager of the Company from 2002 to 2005.
|
Rafic Habib
|
Samir Naaman
|Mr. Samir Raouf Naaman serves as Corporate Sales Officer at Ezz Steel Co SAE since 1999.
|
Kamel Galal
|
Nabil Al Khatib
|Mr. Nabil Al Khatib has been appointed as a Procurement Corporate Officer at Ezz Steel Co SAE as of 1994.
|
Mohammed Sukkar
|
Mohammed Al Beblawy
|Mr. Mohammed Raed Mahmoud Nour Alddin Al Beblawy serves as a Non-Executive Member of the Board of Ezz Steel Co SAE since October 10, 2013. He has been also Member of the Board of Al Ezz Dekheil Steel Co. (EZDK) since 2004. He is Chairman and Managing Director of Al Ezz Porcelain Co. (GEMMA) since 2004. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Al Beblawy served as General Manager of EZDK from 2001 to 2003.
|
Mamdouh Al Rouby
|Mr. Mamdouh Fakhr Alddin Hussein Al Rouby is a Non-Executive Member of the Board for Ezz Steel Co SAE since 2003. He is also Member of the Board of Al Ezz Dekheil Steel Co. (EZDK), Al Ezz Porcelain Co. (GEMMA) and Al-Jawhara Real Estate Co. since 2004, 2003 and 1999 respectively. He is also Co-Managing Director of Ezz Group, a position he has held since 2003. Prior to these appointments, he served as Internal Audit Director of the Ezz Group from 1996 to 2003.
|
Gamal Najib
|Mr. Gamal Omar Hafiz Najib is a Non-Executive Member of the Board at Ezz Steel Co SAE, representing Al Ezz Group Holding for Industry and Investment since 2005. He is also Member of the Board of Directors of Al Ezz Dekheil Steel Co. (EZDK), Al Ezz Steel Mills (ESM) and Al Ezz Porcelain Co. (GEMMA) since 2004, 1995 and 2000, respectively. He is also Co-Managing Director of Ezz Group since 2000, as well as Managing Director of Al-Jawhara Real Estate Co. since 1998, and Chairman and Managing Director of GSDC since 2006.
|
Faiz Saleh
