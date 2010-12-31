Esso Societe Anonyme Francaise SA (ESSF.PA)

Name Description

Francis Duseux Mr. Francis Duseux has served as the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Esso SAF since May 1, 2006 has been a Member of the Board of Directors of the Company since June 27, 2005. He has also been in charge of distribution and pipelines for Europe at ExxonMobil Petroleum & Chemical since 2004 and was the Director of Refining Optimization for Europe, Africa and the Middle East from 2000 to 2004. He currently serves as President of Esso Raffinage SAS, Esso France SAS, ExxonMobil France Holding SAS and Societe Mobil de Recherche et de Fabrication de Lubrifiants et Assimiles SAS, Manager of ExxonMobil Investissement SARL and ExxonMobil Chemical France SARL, and Member of the Board of the American Chamber of Commerce in France. Mr. Duseux is a graduate of Ecole Nationale Superieure de Chimie de Paris and Ecole Nationale Superieure du Petrole et des Moteurs.

Antoine du Guerny Mr. Antoine du Guerny has served as Financial and Administrative Director and Controller of Esso SAF as of 2004 and is also a Member of the Board of the Company as of June 29, 2010. He graduated from Universite Pantheon-Assas (Paris II) with a Master of Legal Letters and from Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Paris. He is also the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Societe Française ExxonMobil Chemical S.C.A. and was a Director at Esso Raffinage SAF and Societe de la Raffinerie de Dunkerque, until September 30, 2010 and June 30, 2010 respectively. He was also a Deputy Chief Executive Officer of ROC France SAS until November 30, 2009.

Dominique Badel Mr. Dominique Badel has served as a Member of the Board of Directors Esso SAF as of April 30, 2006, and was Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company from 2004 until April 30, 2006. He was Managing Director of Esso Raffinage SAF, Member of the Board of Esso France SAS, Esso REP SAS, ExxonMobil France Holding SAS, Societe du Caoutchouc Butyl, Noroxo SAS, ExxonMobil Chemical SAS and Societe Mobil de Recherche et de Fabrication de Lubrifiants et Assimiles SAS, and Manager of ExxonMobil Investissement SARL and ExxonMobil Chemical France SARL. He currently serves as a Partner of Societe Civile Catroux. He is a graduate from Ecole Nationale Superieure des Mines de Saint-Etienne, Columbia University (Executive Program) and INSEAD (Marketing Program).

Roland Vardanega Mr. Roland Vardanega serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Esso SAF. He was the Chairman of the Management Board of PSA Peugeot Citroen in 2009 and was its Technical and Industrial Director and Member of the Management Board from 2007 until 2009. He previously served as the Industrial and Manufacturing Director and a Member of the Executive Committee of PSA Peugeot Citroen from 2001 to 2007. He is an Engineer from Ecole Nationale Superieure des Arts et Metiers. He is currently the Chairman of the Alumni Association of Ecole Nationale Superieure des Arts et Metiers as of March 13, 2010 and is also a Director of S.A. Closerie des Tilleuls and Residence de Chantilly.

Pierre Verluca Mr. Pierre Verluca has been a Director of Esso SAF since June 29, 2010. He graduated from Ecole Polytechnique in 1963 and Ecole Nationale Superieure des Industries Chimiques in 1996, and was also awarded an Accounting diploma in 1972. Mr. Verluca is the Chairman of the Management Board of Vallourec.