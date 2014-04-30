Evertz Technologies Ltd (ET.TO)

Name Description

Douglas DeBruin Mr. Douglas A. DeBruin, C.A., is Executive Chairman of the Board, Executive Vice President - Administration of Evertz Technologies Limited. He joined Evertz in 1997. Mr. DeBruin has 20 years of high technology, financial and manufacturing experience. Prior to joining Evertz, Mr. DeBruin was Vice-President, Controller and Corporate Secretary of Leitch Technology Corporation and served as a member of the Boards of Directors of Leitch Technology International Inc. and Leitch Europe Limited. Mr. DeBruin worked at Leitch Technology Corporation from 1990 to 1997 and was significantly in its initial public offering in 1994 and its public market activities. Mr. DeBruin obtained his Chartered Accountant Designation in 1989 after articling with Ernst & Young, Chartered Accountants and graduated from University of Western Ontario.

Romolo Magarelli Mr. Romolo Magarelli is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Evertz Technologies Limited. Mr. Magarelli joined Evertz in 1997. Mr. Magarelli has 15 years of high technology design and manufacturing experience. Prior to joining Evertz, Mr. Magarelli was employed at Leitch Corporation from 1991 to 1997 as Senior Manager of Hardware Development. Mr. Magarelli is a professional engineer and holds a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree from the University of Waterloo and is a member of Professional Engineers of Ontario, an association that licences and regulates engineers in the province of Ontario.

Anthony Gridley Mr. Anthony Gridley C.A., is Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary of Evertz Technologies Limited. He joined Evertz in 2005. Prior to joining Evertz, Mr. Gridley worked at Ryder Logistics as Senior Manager, Finance from 2004 to 2005, at L.E. Walker Transport as Chief Financial Officer from 2002 to 2004 and at Mel Hall Transport as Vice President Finance from 1996 to 2002. Mr. Gridley graduated from the Bachelor of Commerce program at Queens University in 1987 and received his Chartered Accountant Designation in 1989.

Brian Campbell Mr. Brian Campbell is Executive Vice President - Business Development of Evertz Technologies Limited. He joined Evertz in 2005. Prior to joining Evertz, Mr. Campbell served eight years as Managing Director in the investment banking industry. Mr. Campbell was a member of the Operating Committee at National Bank Financial and Venture Capital Investment Committee member for the Edgestone N.B. Affiliate Funds from 2001 through 2003. In 2004, Mr. Campbell founded Campbell & Partners Capital Inc. which provides financial consulting and merger and acquisition advisory services to selected corporate clients, and has served as a director on the boards of Fuel Cells Canada, LINMOR Inc., Genesis Microchip Inc., Bulldog Group acquired by Documentum a division of EMC Corporation, Messaging Direct acquired by Transaction Systems Architects and Inverpower Controls. Mr. Campbell was employed by Allied Signal Aerospace for six years where he was a systems design group leader and project engineer. Mr. Campbell is a professional engineer and holds a B.Sc. Electrical Engineering degree from the University of Waterloo and an M.B.A. degree from the University of Western Ontario.

Rakesh Patel Mr. Rakesh Patel is Chief Technology Officer of Evertz Technologies Limited. He joined Evertz in 1998. Prior to joining Evertz, Mr. Patel worked at Leitch Corporation from 1995 to 1998, most recently as Design Engineer. Mr. Patel received a Bachelor of Engineering from University of Waterloo and is a member of Professional Engineers of Ontario, an association that licences and regulates engineers in the province of Ontario.

Christopher Colclough Mr. Christopher M. Colclough is an Independent Director of Evertz Technologies Limited. He is an engineer with extensive experience in senior management, high technology and manufacturing. Mr. Colclough founded Hazcol Metal Fabrication Ltd., a supplier of custom metalwork for the electronics industry, and managed the company as President for 13 years. He sold the company to Leitch Technology Corporation in 1995 and remained as President of a division of Leitch Technology Corporation until 1998 when he retired from office. Mr. Colclough was educated in the U.K. as a production engineer.

Ian McWalter Dr. Ian Lindsay McWalter Ph.D., is an Independent Director of Evertz Technologies Limited. Dr. McWalter has extensive R&D and business expertise in the global microsystems industry. Dr. McWalter is currently the President and Chief Executive Officer of CMC Microsystems. CMC Microsystems provides microsystems researchers with industry-calibre design resources, access to stateof- the-art prototyping technologies, and tools for test and support services. Prior to this, Dr. McWalter was Chief Executive Officer of Toumaz Technology Ltd. (“Toumaz”) in the United Kingdom from January 2006 to June 2007, where he focused on the development of new markets for ultra-low power silicon devices in medical applications. Prior to joining Toumaz, Dr. McWalter spent 15 years at Gennum Corporation (“Gennum”) in Burlington, Ontario, including five years as President and Chief Executive Officer from April 2000 to November 2005. During his tenure at Gennum, he also served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer from 1997 to 2000; as Vice-President, Manufacturing Operations from 1994 to 1997; and as Vice-President, Research & Development from 1991 to 1994. His career started with two years at Plessey Semiconductors, a British technology and communications company, followed by 13 years at Bell Northern Research Ltd., the research and development arm of Northern Telecom and Bell Canada, where he held a variety of management positions with a focus on design and development.