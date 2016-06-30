Eutelsat Communications SA (ETL.PA)

Name Description

Michel de Rosen Mr. Michel de Rosen is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of EUTELSAT Communications SA. He joined Eutelsat Communications on July 1, 2009 as Deputy CEO before being appointed Director General and director of the Company on November 9, 2009. Meanwhile, Mr. de Rosen was appointed CEO and Director of Eutelsat SA on November 9 2009. On September 16, 2013, he was appointed President and CEO the Company and Eutelsat SAM. He graduated from the Ecole des Hautes Commercial Studies (HEC) and the Ecole Nationale d'administration (ENA). He has began his career at the General Inspectorate of Finance. He was a member of Office of the Minister of Defense from 1980 to 1981 and was chief of staff Minister of Industry and Telecommunications 1986 to 1988. Within the Rhone-Poulenc, Mr. de Rosen served as Director-General of Pharmuka (1983-1986), CEO of Rhone-Poulenc Fibers and Polymers (1988-1993), then Chairman and CEO of Rhone-Poulenc Rorer (USA, 1993-1999). From 2000 to 2008, Mr. de Rosen took Direction General of the American company Viro-Pharma before returning to France in 2008 as CEO of SGD.

Rodolphe Belmer Mr. Rodolphe Belmer serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director at EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS S.A. since June 30, 2016. He is Chief Executive Officer of the company since March 1, 2016. Rodolphe Belmer began his career in the marketing department of Procter & Gamble France before joining McKinsey in 1998. He is a graduate of HEC business school. He joined the Canal+ Group in 2001 and was appointed Head of Marketing and Strategy in 2002. From 2003 he oversaw the editorial division of the group, initially as CEO of Canal+, and from 2006 onwards, as Head of all pay-TV channels. He led the Group’s diversification into free-to-air television in 2011, notably through the acquisition and re-launch of D8 and D17. In 2012 he was appointed CEO of the Canal+ Group.

John Birt Lord John Birt has been an Vice Chairman of the Board of Eutelsat Communications SA. He is also Member of the Governance, Nominating and Remuneration Committee. He was Chairman of Infinis Ltd from 2006 to 2007, Waste Recycling Group in 2006 and Maltby Capital Ltd (2007-2010), and a Consultant for Cap Gemini (2005-2010). Prior to that, Lord Birt was a Strategy Advisor to the British Prime Minister Tony Blair from 2000 to 2005. At the same time, he also worked as a Consultant for Mc Kinsey’s Global Media Practice. Lord Birt was Appointed Managing Director of the BBC from 1987 to 1992 and then Managing Director until 2000. A graduate of University of Oxford, he started his career as Director of Programs of LWT in 1982. He also serves as Chairman of the Investor Advisory Board of Terra Firma, Chairman of Paypal Europe and Director of Incinis.

Michel Azibert Mr. Michel Azibert is the Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Commercial & Development Officer, Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee of Eutelsat Communications SA. He graduated from the Ecole Centrale de Paris in 1978 and Ecole Nationale d'Administration in 1982. From 1982 to 1989 he worked at the French State Council (Conseil d'Etat), before joining TDF where his appointments have included Development and International director and Group Deputy CEO since October 2008.

Sandrine Teran Ms. Sandrine Teran serves as Group Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS S.A. January 9, 2017. Sandrine Teran was formerly Managing Director of Louis Dreyfus Holding (based in the Netherlands) and has occupied other key executive positions in the Louis Dreyfus Group during the past eight years, notably Global Head of tax and Corporate Secretary, and subsequently Global CFO of Louis Dreyfus Company. From 2000 to 2008 she was head of taxation, corporate finance and internal audit at Eutelsat, contributing to significant structural changes including the privatisation in 2001 and the IPO in 2005. She began her career at Ipsen as risk manager in charge of tax and insurance before joining Euro Disney where she was Head of tax. Sandrine is a finance and tax graduate from Dauphine State University.

Antoine Mingalon Mr. Antoine Mingalon serves as Chief Human Resource and Information Officer, Member of the Executive Board at EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS S.A. since Janaury 2, 2017. He joins Eutelsat from Vimpelcom, the international telecom services group, where he was Group Human Resources Director - Technology Function, based in Amsterdam. From 2012 to 2014, as Chief Human Resources Officer, he developed and executed the Human Resources strategy at Criteo, a technology company engaged in digital and personalised performance marketing in France and internationally. From 2008 to 2012 he held executive Human Resource positions at Areva that he joined from Bristol-Myers Squibb, based in Abu Dhabi and Cairo. He started his career at Schlumberger Ltd as Human Resources Director Europe Africa and Latin America and then spent four years at Autodesk Inc as Human Resources Director Southern Europe before joining the Paris office of PwC Transaction Services Group as head of HR Due Diligence and postmerger integration. He holds a Masters degree in Human Resources management at the Institut de Gestion Sociale.

Yohann Leroy Mr. Yohann Leroy serves as Chief Technical Officer and Secretary of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee of Eutelsat Communications SA. He was Director of Strategy and Member of the Management Committee as of March 24, 2010. He worked in the office of the French Prime Minister, where he was technical advisor for Industry and Information Technology from 2007 to 2010. This followed four years as head of the industrial development department at the Ile de France regional division for industry, research and the environment (DRIRE). He has a degree in Engineering from the Ecole des Mines de Paris and he is also a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique.

Edouard Silverio Mr. Edouard Silverio serves as Group General Counsel and Company Secretary, Member of the Executive Committee and Management Committee of Eutelsat Communications SA since January 24, 2011. Previously, he worked for Club Mediterranee, which he joined in 2002 as Group General Counsel, assuming the additional function of General Secretary in January 2007. Prior to Club Mediterranee, he was General Counsel for France, Africa and the Middle East at Matra Nortel Communications/Nortel Networks. From 1990 to 1994, he worked as lawyer in the legal division of Lagardere in the telecommunications, space and defense sector. He was Head of Legal Division of GIE Axa from 1986 to 1990. He started his carrier in 1993, working for Drouot Assurances. Mr. Silverio graduated in Law from the Universite Paris X Nanterre and holds a Masters degree in Finance from the Universite Paris I Pantheon Sorbonne. He also holds an MBA (Master of Business Administration degree) from the Centre de Perfectionnement aux Affaires.

Jean D'Arthuys Mr. Jean D'Arthuys is Director - Representing BPI Participations of EUTELSAT Communications SA. He is a graduate of HEC. In charge development and strategy M6 Group from 1996 to 1999, he became Management Board member in 1999. He directs television activities digital and Group development, before becoming CEO of General TV channel Paris Premiere and W9. Recognized for his media and digital experience, he was a director of GST, Sportfive and Newsweb. He was also President and CEO the football club Girondins de Bordeaux. From 2007 to 2010 he was a partner the fund PAI Partners, responsible for media, Internet and telecommunications.

Dominique D'Hinnin Mr. Dominique D'Hinnin serves as Director at EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS S.A. since June 30, 2016. He was Lagardere Co-managing Partner from 2010 to 2016. He holds advanced degrees from Ecole Normale Superieure and is Inspecteur des finances. He joined the Lagardere Group in 1990 as an advisor to Philippe Camus. He was then appointed as the Internal Audit Manager, Hachette Livre Finance Manager in 1993, and, in 1994 Executive Vice-President of Grolier Inc (Connecticut, USA). He was Lagardere Chief Financial Officer from 1998 to 2010. He currently is a Board Member of the Spanish media company PRISA.

Ana Fau Ms. Ana Garcia Fau serves as Director at EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS S.A. since November 5, 2015. She Graduated in Economics, Business Administration (Finance) and Law from Universidad Pontifica Comillas in Madrid, Ana holds an M.B.A. from MIT Sloan School of Management in Boston, USA. She began her career in management consulting at McKinsey & Co. in Madrid, and at the M&A department of Goldman Sachs in London. She built up her career at the Telefonica Group, serving as Chief Corporate Development Officer and Chief Financial Officer at TPI-Paginas Amarillas, listed directory business, from 1997 until 2006. She was responsible for the international expansion of the company, business development and strategy, holding in parallel Board positions at Telfisa in Spain, Publiguías in Chile, TPI Brasil, Telinver in Argentina and TPI Peru, amongst others. In 2006 she was appointed CEO of Yell for the Spanish and Latin American businesses (2006-2014), expanding her role to the U.S. Hispanic market, based in Houston, Texas. In 2013 she was appointed Chief Global Strategy Officer of hibu (former Yell Group) responsible for partnerships and the digital strategy. Since its IPO in June 2014 she serves as Non-executive Director at Merlin Properties Socimi, the leading real state company in Spain (REIT), and is a member of its Audit & Control Committee. She also serves since April 2016 as Non-executive Director at Technicolor in Paris, leading technology company for the media and entertainment industry. She is member of the Audit, and Nominations & Governance Committees. From June 2016 she is serving at the Board of Renovalia Energy, company owned by Cerberus Capital, that operates in the renewable energy sector, and Chair of its Audit Committee. She is currently member of the International Women Forum and the Women Corporate Directors associations, the Spanish Institute of Directors (ICA), and of the Executive Committee of the MIT Club of Spain.

Stephanie Frachet Ms. Stephanie Frachet serves as Director - Permanent representative of Bpifrance Participations at EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS S.A. since October 16, 2015. She is graduate of the ESSEC Business School. She has fifteen years of experience in finance and private equity. She was in charge of transaction services for six years at Ernst & Young and then PricewaterhouseCoopers, then worked in auditing and financial consulting on mergers/acquisitions and LBOs. In 2007, she joined the Leverage Finance team at Societe Generale, in charge of LBO operation financing and led a number of restructuring operations. In 2009, she joined the Fonds Strategique d’Investissement (renamed Bpifrance Participations, as part of the creation of the Bpifrance Group under a process of contributions through which the Caisse des Depots et Consignations and the French State became joint shareholders of the BPI Group, the sole shareholder of Bpifrance Participations) where she is Investment Director. She is also, as Permanent Representative of Bpifrance, Board Member of Sarenza and Cylande and Censor of Paprec and Carso. She is an independent Director of Eurosic.

Bertrand Mabille Mr. Bertrand Mabille has been a Director of Eutelsat Communications SA since May 1, 2007 and is also a Member of the Company’s Audit Committee. He is CEO of Carlson Wagonlit France as of October 2008 and since March 2012, he has also been the Executive Vice President for France of CWT. He also briefly served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Jet Multimedia towards the end of 2008. He previously served as the Managing Director (CEO) of SFR Entreprises from November 7, 2005 and prior to that, he had been the Director of Strategy and Regulations of Groupe SFR Cegetel since 2003. From 2000 to 2003, he worked for Thomson as Director of Strategic Partnerships and then Managing Director of Nextream, a joint-venture between Thomson and Alcatel. From 1995 to 2000, he held roles within the French Prime Minister’s office. Mr. Mabille is a graduate of Ecole Normale Superieure and ENST (Ecole Nationale Superieure des Telecommunications). He is also a Director of Eutelsat SA.

Miriem Bensalah Chaqroun Ms. Miriem Bensalah Chaqroun has been appointed Independent Director of Eutelsat Communications SA effective as from November 8, 2012. She is a Director of the Holmarcom Group and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its subsidiary, Les Eaux Minerales d'Oulmes, specialized in water and bottling. In May 2012, she became the first woman to head Morocco's employers' union, the Confederation Generale des Entreprises du Maroc and the first woman appointed to this position in the MENA region. She is also a Board Member of the National Central and Reserve Bank of Morocco (Bank Al Maghrib) and Chairwoman of the Euro-Mediterranean Center of Mediation and Arbitration (CEMA).

Ross McInnes Mr. Ross McInnes serves as an Independent Director of Eutelsat Communications SA since February 7, 2013. He is also General Deputy Director at Safran. He joined Safran in 2009. Before that, he acted as the Vice President of Macquarie Capital (Europe). Moreover, he held post such as Member of the Executive committee and General Financial and Strategy Director at PRP, Financial Officer at Thales and Eridania Beghin-Say. He is also Member of the Board of Directors of Faurecia et de Generale de Sante. He holds an M.A. degree from St. John's College, University of Oxford.

Elisabetta Oliveri Ms. Elisabetta Oliveri has been appointed Independent Director of Eutelsat Communications SA effective as from November 8, 2012. She is CEO of Gruppo Fabbri Vignola. Her previous executive positions have included CEO of the SIRTI group, and Business Development Manager at Marconi. She is also a Board Member of Gruppo Editoriale L’Espresso, Azienda Trasporti Milano and SNAM (ENI Group). She holds a Masters in Electronic Engineering from Universita degli Studi di Genova.