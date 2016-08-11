Entertainment One Ltd (ETO.L)

Name Description

Allan Leighton Mr. Allan Leslie Leighton serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He formerlyserved as chief executive officer of ASDA, chairman of Royal Mail, Pace plc and Lastminute.com, deputy chairman of Selfridges & Co Limited and George Weston Limited and also a former president and deputy chairman of Loblaw Companies Limited. Formerly a nonexecutive director of British Sky Broadcasting plc and Dyson Limited. He is Deputy chairman Pandora A/S. Chairman of Matalan Retail Ltd, The Cooperative Group, Wagamama Ltd and The Canal River Trust.

Darren Throop Mr. Darren D. Throop serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Entertainmant One Limited. He has over 20 years of executive management experience in the entertainment industry. Formerly the owner of Urban Sound Exchange between 1991 and 1999 before it was acquired by the Group. Joined eOne in 1999. He is Non-executive director of Imax Corporation.

Joseph Sparacio Mr. Joseph Sparacio serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He has more than 30 years' experience in financial executive roles in the media and entertainment sector, most recently as IMAX Corporation's Chief Financial Officer. Prior to this he held senior finance roles at iN DEMAND and Loews Cineplex Entertainment.

Mark Opzoomer Mr. Mark William Opzoomer serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Entertainment One Limited. He was formerly served as CEO of Rambler Media Ltd, regional vice-president of Yahoo! Europe, deputy CEO of Hodder Headline, commercial director of Sega Europe Ltd and Virgin Communications Ltd. Formerly non-executive director of Web Reservations International Ltd, Newbay Software Ltd, Autonomy plc and Miva Inc. He is Partner Bond Capital Partners. Non-executive chairman of Somo Global Ltd and non-executive director of Blinkx plc.

Margaret O'Brien Ms. Margaret O'Brien serves as Executive Director of the Company. She Margaret currently leads all of eOne's corporate development and mergers & acquisitions activities, having previously held senior positions in the Company's Television Division. Margaret is a chartered accountant and joined eOne with the acquisition of Barna-Alper Productions in September 2008.

Scott Lawrence Mr. Scott Lawrence serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company, since 14 January 2016. Mr Lawrence is Managing Director and Head of Relationship Investments at the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Certified member of the Canadian Institute of Corporate Directors. He is Board member of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd and 21st Century Oncology.

Mitzi Reaugh Ms. Mitzi Reaugh serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mitzi has extensive experience in the sector having held senior positions in a number of large media and internet businesses. These include Miramax, The Chernin Group, NBC Universal and currently Nasdaq listed Harmonic.