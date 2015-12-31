Eurofins Scientific SE (EUFI.PA)

Name Description

Gilles Martin Dr. Gilles G. Martin is Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Eurofins Scientific SE. He graduated from Ecole Centrale de Paris, and subsequently obtained a Master of Science degree from Syracuse University and a Ph.D. in statistics and applied mathematics. In 1988, he founded the original food authenticity laboratory of Eurofins Scientific Nantes food authentiicty laboratory. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Brucker Corp. (NASDAQ: BRKR), serving as an independent director. Dr. Martin is also a past President of the French Association of private analytical laboratories APROLAB, and of the North American Technical Committee for Juice and Juice Products (TCJJP) and of public bodies supporting innovation and entrepreneurship.

Valerie Hanote Ms. Valerie Hanote serves as Executive Director of Eurofins Scientific SE. She has been Director of the Company since May 18, 2006. She is responsible for the Group’s internal Commercial Laboratory Information Management System (ComLIMS). She graduated from the Institut National Agronomique Paris-Grignon, and has been active in the Company since 1991.

Yves-Loic Martin Dr. Yves-Loic Martin is Executive Director at Eurofins Scientific SE. He was also Chief Technology Officer at the Company from 1998 until 2015. He graduated from Ecole Polytechnique, in Paris, France, and holds a Master’s Degree in Applied Mathematics from University Paris VI and a Ph.D. in Chemometrics from Institut National Paris Grignon. Dr. Yves-Loic Martin joined Eurofins as Quality Assurance Manager in 1992, and assumed the role of Chief Technology Officer in 1998 until 2015, where he was instrumental in setting up the Group’s IT infrastructure. Beyond his strategic role on Group innovation, he is now responsible for the documentation of Eurofins processes and policies, and continues to drive overall improvement of cooperation between IT and operational entities.

Stuart Anderson Mr. Stuart Anthony K. Anderson has served as Independent Non-Executive Director at Eurofins Scientific SE since May 14, 2010. Stuart is a seasoned professional with long experience in consumer and food industry, having previously served as CEO at Wilkinson Sword, Del Monte Fresh Fruit, and at Geest Europe. Stuart has also served as Chairman of Food Partners Ltd and TSC Foods. He is currently a Partner at Pemberton Capital LLP, as well as chairman of two of Pemberton’s investments. Stuart obtained a degree in Law from the University of Cambridge in the UK, and originally qualified as a solicitor with Freshfields before following an international career in Europe, United States and the Middle East.