Edition:
United Kingdom

Excel Crop Care Ltd (EXCR.NS)

EXCR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,760.00INR
10:38am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs74.75 (+4.44%)
Prev Close
Rs1,685.25
Open
Rs1,665.05
Day's High
Rs1,819.00
Day's Low
Rs1,663.50
Volume
4,178
Avg. Vol
2,493
52-wk High
Rs2,099.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,600.20

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Mukul Asher

72 2016 Chairman of the Board

Anil Nawal

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Pravin Desai

2013 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Ninad Gupte

63 2016 Joint Managing Director

Chetan Shah

62 2016 Managing Director

Tadashi Katayama

49 2016 Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director

Dipesh Shroff

56 2016 Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director

Preeti Mehta

57 2016 Additional Independent Director

Bhupendranath Bhargava

81 2003 Independent Non-Executive Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Mukul Asher

Dr. Mukul G. Asher, Ph.D., is Chairman of the Board of Excel Crop Care Ltd. He have experience in Economics, Public Finance and Social Security. He hold B.A. (Hons.), MA, Ph.D. Other Directorship: UTI International (Singapore) Pvt. Ltd. Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Singapore. Candor RE Management Company, Mauritius.

Anil Nawal

Pravin Desai

Ninad Gupte

Mr. Ninad Dwarkanath Gupte is Joint Managing Director of Excel Crop Care Limited. He is a science graduate and holds a PGDBM degree equivalent to MBA from a reputed Institute. He has over 33 years of experience with chemical, petrochemical and agrochemical industries. His functional areas is Commercial functions, Corporate Management and Indirect Taxes. He hold B.Sc.,PGDBM(XLRI-Jamshedpur). Other Directorship: Crop Care Federation of India. Transpek Industry Ltd. Agrocel Industries Ltd. TML Industries Ltd. Excel Genetics Ltd. Transpek Industry (Europe) Ltd.

Chetan Shah

Tadashi Katayama

Dipesh Shroff

Mr. Dipesh K. Shroff is the Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Excel Crop Care Ltd.

Preeti Mehta

Bhupendranath Bhargava

Mr. Bhupendranath Vidyanath Bhargava is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Excel Crop Care Ltd. His functional areas is Development Banking, Project Finance and Credit Rating. He holds M.Com., LLB. Other Directorships include CRISILLtd., Grasim Industries Ltd., ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, J. K. Lakshmi Cement Ltd., Supreme Industries Ltd., L & T Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd., Grasim Bhiwani Textiles Ltd., Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Mukul Asher

--

Anil Nawal

--

Pravin Desai

--

Ninad Gupte

--

Chetan Shah

--

Tadashi Katayama

--

Dipesh Shroff

7,316,400

Preeti Mehta

--

Bhupendranath Bhargava

--
As Of  31 Mar 2012

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading