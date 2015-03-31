Exide Industries Ltd (EXID.NS)

Name Description

Bharat Shah Mr. Bharat Dhirajlal Shah is Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Independent Non-Executive Director of Exide Industries Limited.

Gautam Chatterjee Mr. Gautam Chatterjee is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Exide Industries Ltd. He has experience in Production and Marketing. An Engineer and an MBA from IIM, he has spent over two decades in the company where he is acknowledged to have spearheaded the growth of Exide in the battery range for Industrial Applications. He has move for Exide to enter into joint ventures for marketing of industrial batteries in UK and Australia. He is a Director on the Board of Caldyne Automatics Limited, Haldia Integrated Development Agency Limited, ESPEX Batteries Limited, UK, Chloride Batteries South East Asia Pte. Limited, Singapore.

Rajan Raheja Mr. Rajan B. Raheja is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Exide Industries Ltd. Mr. Raheja holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce and has experience in industry and business. A Director of EIH Limited, the prominent hotel chain, he is also on the Board of EIH Associated Hotels, which run the Trident Hilton Chain as well as Juhu Beach Resorts Limited. He is also on the Board of Asianet Satellite Communications Limited, H & R Johnson (I) Limited, the Tile company in India, Futura Polyesters Limited, Supreme Petrochem Limited, Prism Cement Limited, Sonata Software Limited, Innovasynth Technologies (I) Limited and ING Vysya Life Insurance Company Limited. Besides these, he is a Director in a number of Private Limited companies, besides having interests in a lot of other businesses.

A. Mukherjee Mr. A. K. Mukherjee is Director - Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Exide Industries Ltd. He has experience in financial and accounting matters, being a Chartered & Cost Accountant. He joined Exide from his previous stint with Phillips India Limited. He is also a Director on the Board of Caldyne Automatics Limited.

Jitendra Kumar Mr. Jitendra Kumar is the Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Exide Industries Ltd.

Arun Mittal Mr. Arun Mittal is Whole-time Director, Additional Director of the Company. He is a Fellow member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Subir Chakraborty Mr. Subir Chakraborty is Director - Industrial, Whole Time Director of Exide Industries Ltd. He is a Mechanical engineer from IIT, Madras and PGDM from IIM, Kolkata.

Nadeem Kazim Mr. Nadeem Kazim is Executive Director of Exide Industries Ltd. Mr. Kazim holds a Bachelor Degree in Arts and is a Post Graduate Diploma holder in Personnel Management from XISS, Ranchi. Mr. Kazim has a experience in issues pertaining to HR and Personnel. His directorships are - Caldyne Automatics Limited, Chloride Metals Limited, Leadage Alloys India Limited.

Vijay Aggarwal Shri. Vijay Aggarwal is Independent Non-Executive Director of Exide Industries Ltd. Mr. Aggarwal is an Electrical Engineer from IIT, Delhi and is also PGDM from IIM, Ahmedabad. He is the Managing Director of Prism Cement Limited. He is Director of Asianet Satellite Communications Ltd. Prism Cement Ltd. Indian Council of Ceramic Tiles & Sanitaryware Aptech Limited ING Vysya Life Insurance Company Limited Ardex Endura (India) Pvt Ltd. Spur Cable & Datacom Pvt Ltd.

Sudhir Chand Mr. Sudhir Chand is Independent Non-Executive Director of Exide Industries Ltd. He is an electrical engineer from BITS Pilani.