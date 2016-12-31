Exxaro Resources Ltd (EXXJ.J)

Name Description

Dennadayalen Konar Dr. Dennadayalen (Len) Konar, BCom, CA(SA), MAS, DCom, is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Exxaro Resources Limited. After completing his articles at EY, Len was an academic at the University of Durban-Westville. He spent six years with the Independent Development Trust as head of investments and internal audit, prior to becoming a professional director of companies and consultant. Len is chairman of Steinhoff International and Mustek Limited and a member of the boards of Illovo Sugar, Sappi and Alexander Forbes. He is a past member of the ad hoc ethics panel of the United Nations, safeguards panel of the International Monetary Fund in Washington, co-chairman of the risk implementation oversight panel of the World Bank, and past chairman and member of the external audit committee of the International Monetary Fund.

Mxolisi Mgojo Mr. Mxolisi D. M. Mgojo is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Exxaro Resources Limited. Previously at Eyesizwe Coal, Mxolisi was responsible for marketing and logistics. After Exxaro’s formation, he managed the base metals and industrial minerals commodity business before being appointed to head our coal operations from 2008. He was appointed CEO (designate) from 1 May 2015 and CEO from 1 April 2016. Prior to assuming his current position in August 2008, Mr Mgojo was an executive general manager responsible for Exxaro's base metals and industrial minerals commodity business. Leading up to the formation of Exxaro, he was a founding member of Eyesizwe Coal, and served as marketing and logistics director at the company. He has more than 20 years of experience in the operational, financial, logistics and marketing arenas, predominantly in the investment banking and resources sectors. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science, an honours degree in energy studies, an MBA and has completed an Advanced Management Programme.

Riaan Koppeschaar Mr. Riaan Koppeschaar is Finance Director and Executive Director of the Company. He also served General Manager - Corporate Finance and Treasury of Exxaro Resources Limited. He joined Iscor in 1993. With the separate listing of Kumba in 2001 he was appointed Manager Corporate Finance and Treasury. He has experience in structuring complex financing and other corporate transactions. Riaan holds the following qualifications CA(SA), Advanced and Associate programmes in treasury management, Advanced Diploma in Taxation, Advanced management programme and he is a member of the Association of Corporate Treasurers. He started his career in 1993 at the then Coopers & Lybrand and joined the then Iscor Limited in 1996. With the separate listing of Kumba Resources Limited in 2001, he was appointed Manager: Corporate Finance and Treasury and later General Manager: Corporate Finance and Treasury, the position he still holds today.

Sipho Nkosi Mr. Sipho ( SA ) Abednego Nkosi is Executive Director of Exxaro Resources Limited., effective 31 March 2016. He holds BCom (hons)(econ), MBA (Univ Mass, USA), Diploma in marketing management (Unisa), Advanced management leadership programme (Oxford). After 20 years in the industrial and mining sectors, Sipho was a founder of Eyesizwe Holdings and served as chief executive officer before its merger into Exxaro in 2006. He was appointed CEO of Exxaro in September 2007. Sipho is a director of a number of companies, including Sanlam Limited, and served as president of the Chamber of Mines from 2007 to 2010. He served as Chief executive officer until 31 March 2016.

Vanisha Balgobind Ms. Vanisha Balgobind is Executive head - Human resources of the Company. She holds BA (hons)(industrial psychology), MA (ind psych), management development programme (GIBS). Vanisha is a registered industrial psychologist with 18 years’ experience in the mining industry. She was appointed as an HR assistant at Mondi Kraft in Richardsbay in 1996 and joined Iscor Mining in 1997 as an HR trainee. She was further employed at Kumba Resources as an HR consultant and Talent Management consultant between 1998 and 2006. In Exxaro she has fulfilled the following roles manager: talent management and staffing for five years, manager for corporate projects and HR optimisation for two years, and prior to her current role group manager: talent and learning. She assumed her current role on 1 January 2016.

Mzila Mthenjane Mr. Mzila Isaac Mthenjane is Executive head - Stakeholder affairs of Exxaro Resources Ltd. He is BSc (eng)(mining), Senior management development programme (GIMT). Mzila is a mining engineer with over 20 years’ experience in mining and investment banking. This includes seven years in deep-level gold mining at AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields in senior mine management and corporate development roles, respectively; and six years in investment banking at RMB and Deutsche Bank. His knowledge of business sustainability was honed over six years as executive: business sustainability at Royal Bafokeng Holdings and Royal Bafokeng Platinum. He assumed his current role in 2013.

A.W. Diedericks Mr. A.W. (Wim0 Diedericks is Executive head - Business Development of the Company. He holds B Eng (mining) (Pretoria), executive development programme (Darden). He started his career as an Iscor bursar from 1986-1990 and was appointed as an engineer-in-training at Thabazimbi Mine in 1992. He was further employed at Durnacol, Tshikondeni, SIOC, Rosh Pinah and Kumba Resources head office. Since Exxaro’s formation he has held senior leadership positions at KZN Sands, Grootegeluk, Mpumalanga Coal Commercial Region and Corporate Office. He assumed his current role on 1 April 2015.

Johan Meyer Mr. Johan Meyer is Executive head - Business Technology of the Company. He holds BEng (metallurgy) (Pretoria), MBA (Stellenbosch) and advanced management programme (Insead). Johan started his career in the steel and stainless steel industry at Iscor Pretoria Steel Works in 1987. From 1997 – 2005 he was part of the heavy minerals management team in designing, commissioning and implementing the KZN Sands business. He spent two years as research and development manager for Kumba Resources before his appointment as Zincor BU manager in 2009. Following the successful closure of Zincor, he fulfilled the role of general manager: technology prior to assuming his current role on 1 April 2015.

Nombasa Tsengwa Dr. Nombasa Tsengwa is Executive Head - Coal Operations of Exxaro Resources Limited. She holds PhD (agronomy) (Maryland, US), executive development programme (Insead). Nombasa has over 15 years of executive management and board experience in the public and private sector. In 2003 she joined Kumba Resources as general manager: safety, health, and environment. In 2007 she was appointed executive general manager: safety and sustainable development. In 2010, she became directly involved in the coal operations, as general manager of tied mines, and general manager of Mpumalanga operations. She has been acting in her current role since 1 May 2015.

Mongezi Veti Mr. Mongezi Veti is Executive head - Sustainability of Exxaro Resources Limited. He holds National higher diplomas in metalliferous mining and coal mining (Technikon Witwatersrand), MBL (Unisa), advanced management programme (Wharton), mine overseer’s certificate and mine manager’s certificate of competency for fiery mines. In the early 1980s, Mongezi worked for AngloGold at Western Deep Levels and joined Sasol Mining in 1994. In 2002, he became mine manager at Arnot, and was appointed an area general manager in Exxaro soon after the merger, before assuming his current role in 2010.

Catharina Wessels Ms. Catharina (Carina) Helena Wessels is Group company secretary and legal of Exxaro Resources Ltd. She holds LLB (Univ of Pretoria), advanced labour law (Univ of Pretoria), LLM (Unisa), programme for management development (GIBS), FCIS (CSSA). Carina is an admitted advocate of the High Court of South Africa and a fellow and past president of Chartered Secretaries Southern Africa. She is also a past president of the Corporate Secretaries International Association and remains on that executive committee. Carina spent nine years with De Beers in various operational and head-office positions, including human resources, business improvement and corporate secretariat, as well as a period with Investec as corporate secretariat legal advisor. She assumed her current role in 2011.

Vincent Mntambo Mr. Vincent Zwelibanzi (VZ) Mntambo, BJuris, LLB (Univ of North West), LLM (Yale), is Non-Executive Director of Exxaro Resources Limited. He holds BJuris, LLB (Univ North West), LLM (Yale). Zwelibanzi is executive chairman of Xalam Performance. He was previously senior lecturer at the University of Natal; executive director of IMSSA; director-general of Gauteng Province and chairman of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration. He is chairman of Main Street 333 Proprietary Limited. He is also a director of SA Tourism Proprietary Limited and a trustee of the Paleo-Anthropological Scientific Trust.

Mohamed Randera Dr. Mohamed (MF) Fazel Randera is Non-Executive Director of Exxaro Resources Ltd. He holds MRCS, LRCP; DRCOG. Globally, Fazel has served as board and council member of the World Medical Association (1997-2000), and chaired the global initiative on HIV/Aids reporting (2004). In South Africa, he sat on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (1995-1998), founded the Ethics Institute and served as chairman (1997-2000), and served on the Human Rights Commission (1997-1999). Working in hospitals and facilities in the UK and South Africa, he specialised in a range of medical disciplines, including occupational health and HIV/Aids. Fazel chaired the Private Healthcare Forum (2004-2007) and was the health advisor at the Chamber of Mines. He is chairman of Nehawu Investment Holdings and MediTech South Africa.

Dalikhaya Zihlangu Mr. Dalikhaya (Rain) Zihlangu, BSc (min eng) (Wits), MDP (SBL, Unisa), MBA (WBS, Wits), is Non-Executive Independent Director of Exxaro Resources Limited. He is Director since November 28, 2006. He is CEO of Eyabantu Capital Consortium. Between 1989 and 1994 he was a stoper/developer and shift boss at Vaal Reefs Gold Mining Company. From 1995 to 2002 he progressed to mine manager at Impala Platinum Limited, and served as CEO of Alexkor Limited from 2002 to 2005. From 2006 to 2012, he was an independent non-executive director of the South African National Oil and Gas Company (PetroSA) and served on its business performance monitoring committee. He also serves on the board, audit, remuneration, nominations and investment committees of Sentula Mining Limited.

Salukazi Dakile-Hlongwane Ms. Salukazi (Salu) Dakile-Hlongwane is Non-Executive Independent Director of Exxaro Resources Ltd. She is a Director since February 21, 2012. She holds BA (economics and statistics), MA (development economics). Salukazi is chairman of Nozala Investments, which she co-founded in 1996. She has extensive experience in development finance, structured and specialised finance. She is a non-executive director of Nozala investee companies including Basadi Ba Kopane Proprietary Limited, Woodlands Dairy Proprietary Limited and Tsebo Outsourcing Group Proprietary Limited. She is also a non-executive director of MultiChoice South Africa Holdings Limited and a trustee of Nozala Trust, Chancellor House Trust and the National Movement of Rural Women.

Constantinus Fauconnier Dr. Constantinus Johannes (Con) Fauconnier is Non-Executive Independent Director of Exxaro Resources Ltd., with effective 1 November 2013. He holds BSc (eng)(mining), BSc (hons) (eng), MSc (eng), DEng (Pretoria), MBA (Oregon), DSc (honoris causa) (Free State), strategic leadership programme (Oxford), senior executive finance programme (Oxford), registered international professional engineer. For 32 years, Con worked for various mining companies, lastly as managing director of Iscor Mining. In 2001, he was appointed chief executive of Kumba Resources Limited and, in 2006, as CEO of Exxaro Resources Limited. He served on the executive council of the Chamber of Mines of South Africa and was president from 2003 to 2005. He is a fellow of the South African Institute of Mining & Metallurgy, Institute of Directors of Southern Africa and South African Academy of Engineering. Con has been an honorary professor in the department of mining engineering at the University of Pretoria and a fellow at the Gordon Institute of Business Science since 2007. He was an independent non-executive director at Xstrata plc from 2010 to 2013.

Monhla Hlahla Ms. Monhla (MW)Wilma Hlahl is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Hlahla holds a MA (urban planning) (UCLA School of Architecture and Planning), advanced management programme (Insead), certificate in accounting and finance (Wits Business School). Monhla spent the larger part of her career in the infrastructure sector starting in 1994 at the Development Bank of Southern Africa. The DBSA subsequently seconded her to the Municipal Infrastructure Investment Unit and was appointed to serve as a non-executive Chairperson of Johannesburg Water utility, followed by an appointment as the Managing Director of Airports Company South Africa in November 2001. She previously served as chairman of the Industrial Development Corporation and currently she is chairman of Royal Bafokeng Holdings Limited and a non-executive director of Liberty Holdings and Stanlib Limited.

Saleh Mayet Mr. Saleh (S) Mayet is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr Mayet holds BCom, BCompt (hons), CA(SA), advanced management programme (GIBS). Saleh is a financial professional with over 30 years’ experience in the Anglo American group in South Africa and the United Kingdom. He has been head of finance for Anglo American South Africa Limited since 2008. He has extensive experience on a wide range of corporate activities and currently serves on the boards of Anglo American South Africa and its strategic subsidiaries and trusts, as well as various senior management committees tasked with strategy, driving value initiatives and engaging with key stakeholders. Saleh is also a non-executive director of Distribution and Warehouse Network Limited where he chairs the audit and risk committees and serves on the remuneration and nominations committees.

Ras Myburgh Mr. Ras Myburgh is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., effective 1 September 2016. Between 1982 and 1996, Ras held operational and executive positions in operating, maintenance, engineering and power-station management at Eskom. In 1997, he joined Iscor Mining to lead its cost-improvement, business re-engineering, and transformation and empowerment projects. He was appointed managing director of Kumba Resources’ coal business in 2000 and, from 2003, headed the unit managing Kumba’s empowerment and mineral rights conversion, as well as project managing its empowerment transaction and unbundling into Exxaro and Kumba Iron Ore. He became the first CEO of Kumba Iron Ore in 2006. After the 2008 electricity crisis, he was seconded to Eskom to develop and implement a long-term coal supply strategy. In 2011, he co-founded Hindsight Financial and Commercial Solutions, a boutique corporate professional advisory firm providing investment banking, business development, specialist commercial solutions, and strategy and business improvement services to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. He is a member of the Institute of Directors of Southern Africa, an independent non-executive director of The Heartlines Centre NPC and serves on the international advisory board of Unashamedly Ethical NPO.

Vuyisa Nkonyeni Mr. Vuyisa (V) Nkonyeni, BSc (inf proc), BSc (hons), postgraduate diploma in accounting, CA(SA), is Non-Executive Independent Director of Exxaro Resources Ltd., with effect from 3 June 2014. He holds BSc (inf proc), BSc (hons), postgraduate diploma in accounting, CA(SA). Vuyisa has over 15 years’ experience in investment banking and private equity. He served his training contract as a chartered accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers and then joined Deutsche Bank in 1997, where he gained investment banking experience primarily in corporate and project finance advisory work over four years. He serves on the boards of Emira Property Fund and Idwala Industrial Holdings Proprietary Limited. He has served as finance director of Worldwide African Investment Holdings Proprietary Limited and director at Actis llp in their black economic empowerment funding unit. He was appointed chief executive officer of Kagiso Tiso Holdings in January 2012.

Peet Snyders Mr. Peet Snyders is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Peet holds the following qualifications, BEng (Mining), Diploma in Marketing Management and an MCom in Business Management, Mine Manager’s Certificate of Competence and he is also a registered professional engineer. He has 30 years’ of experience in the mining industry, including employment at Sasol Coal, Amcoal, Iscor Mining, Kumba Coal, Anglo Platinum, Riversdale Holdings, Continental Coal, Keaton Energy, Sable Mining Africa, Mmakau Mining and most recently Submex Investment. He also has over 10 years of board experience within the industry.