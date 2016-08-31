easyJet plc (EZJ.L)

Name Description

John Barton Mr. John Barton serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of EasyJet PLC., since May 1, 2013. John has also served as Non-Executive Chairman, Next plc. Senior Independent Director of SSP Group plc and Luceco plc. Non-Executive Director of Matheson & Co Ltd. John has also served as Chairman of Catlin Group Limited (2012-2015), Cable and Wireless Worldwide plc (2010-2012), Brit Holdings plc (2007-2009) and Wellington Underwriting plc (2003-2006). John was previously Senior Independent Director of WH Smith plc (2006-2011) and Hammerson plc (1998-2007). He was also the Chief Executive of insurance broker JIB Group plc (1984-1997). After JIB’s merger with Lloyd Thomson he became Chairman of the combined group, Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (1997-2001).

Dame Carolyn McCall Ms. Dame Carolyn J. McCall is no longer Chief Executive, Executive Director of Easyjet Plc., effective end of the year. She is Non-Executive Director, Burberry Group plc and member of the Audit and Nominations Committees. Director of French Chamber of Commerce. Prior to joining easyJet, Carolyn was Chief Executive of Guardian Media Group plc (2000-2010). She was also Non-Executive Director of Lloyds TSB Limited (2008-2009), Tesco plc (2005-2008) and New Look plc (1999-2005). Carolyn was Chair of Opportunity Now (2005-2009) and former President of Women in Advertising and Communications London (WACL) (2002-2003).

Charles Gurassa Mr. Charles M. Gurassa is Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Senior Independent Director of Easyjet Plc. He serves as Non-Executive Chairman, Channel 4. Non-Executive Chairman, Genesis Housing Association. Senior Independent Director, Merlin Entertainments plc. Trustee, English Heritage. Trustee, Migration Museum. Charles’ career has been primarily in the travel, tourism and leisure industries in a number of senior positions including Chief Executive of Thomson Travel Group plc (1999-2003), Executive Chairman of TUI Northern Europe Limited (1999-2003) and Director of Passenger and Cargo at British Airways plc (1995-1999). Charles retired from full time work in June 2003 to pursue a portfolio career. He was previously Non-Executive Chairman of LOVEFiLM International Limited (2006-2011), Phones4U Limited (2007-2011), Virgin Mobile plc (2004-2006), Alamo/ National Rent a Car (2004-2006), 7Days Ltd (2003-2010) and Non-Executive Director at Whitbread plc (2000-2009) and MACH (2007-2013).

Andrew Findlay Mr. Andrew Findlay is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company., since October 2, 2015. Andrew was previously Chief Financial Officer at Halfords plc (2011-2015). Prior to this, Andrew was Director of Finance, Tax and Treasury at Marks and Spencer Group plc (2009-2011). He has also held senior finance roles at the London Stock Exchange and at Cable and Wireless both in the UK and US.

Christine Browne Dr. Christine Browne, OBE, is Chief Operating Officer of the Company, since 1 October 2016. She is Non-Executive Director of Bovis Homes plc and member of the Nominations, Remuneration and Audit Committees. Chris was appointed to the Board of easyJet on 1 January 2016 as a Non-Executive Director, before stepping down on 30 September 2016 to join the Executive Management Team as Chief Operating Officer. Chris has previously held several senior leadership positions within aviation including Chief Operating Officer, Aviation, of TUI Travel plc (2014-2015), Managing Director, Thomson Airways (2007- 2014) and Managing Director, First Choice Airways (2002-2007). She also has commercial and general management experience in a consumer facing industry with previous roles at Carlson Worldwide and Iberia Airways.

Chris Brocklesby Mr. Chris Brocklesby is Chief Information Officer of the Company. Before joining easyJet, Chris was CIO at Tesco Bank and was a member of the Executive Committee with responsibility for IT, Change Management, Supplier Management and Procurement (2007-2015). Chris also spent 18 years at Accenture in their Financial Services and Technology practices. He became a Partner in 2000 and led the UK Financial Services Systems Integration practice as well as leading work at clients such as AXA Life, Zurich Financial Services, Standard Life and Prudential.

Kyla Mullins Ms. Kyla Mullins is Company Secretary and Group General Counsel of the Company. Kyla is a qualified solicitor, having spent four years with Clifford Chance (1989-1993) before moving in-house. Over the past 20 years she has held senior legal positions in the media, entertainment and strategic outsourcing sectors. Before joining easyJet Kyla was General Counsel and Company Secretary at Mitie Group plc (2014-2015), Global General Counsel of EMI Music (2009-2012), and Group Legal Director at ITV plc and Granada Media (2000-2007).

Peter Duffy Mr. Peter Duffy is Chief Commercial Officer of Easyjet PLC. Before joining easyJet, he was Marketing Director for Audi in the UK (2007-2011). Prior to that, Peter was Marketing Services Director at Barclays (2005-2007).

Catherine Lynn Ms. Catherine (Cath) Lynn is Group Director of Strategy and Network of EasyJet PLC. She joined easyJet in 2002 following the merger with Go and has carried out a number of senior roles at easyJet including Head of Ground Operations, Head of Airport Development and Procurement, Head of Network Development, Network and Planning Director, Customer and Revenue Director and Group Commercial Director. Prior to easyJet Cath spent 12 years in retail for J Sainsbury before joining Go (1998-2002) where she was part of the management buy-out team and headed up cabin services, ground operations and customer service.

Paul Moore Mr. Paul Moore is Communications Director of Easyjet PLC. Before joining easyJet, Paul was Group Public Affairs and Communications Director for FirstGroup (2006-2010). Prior to that Paul worked for Virgin Atlantic Airways for 10 years as its Director of Corporate Affairs (1997-2006).

Jacky Simmonds Ms. Jacky Simmonds is Group People Director of the Company. She is Non-Executive Director, Wolseley plc, and Chair of the Remuneration Committee and member of the Audit and Nominations Committee. Previous relevant experience Before joining easyJet, Jacky was Group Human Resources Director at TUI (2010-2015) and previously held a number of senior positions within the Group, including Human Resources Director for TUI UK & Ireland and First Choice plc before the merger with TUI (2007-2010). Before joining easyJet, Jacky was Group Human Resources Director at TUI (2010-2015) and previously held a number of senior positions within the Group, including Human Resources Director for TUI UK & Ireland and First Choice plc before the merger with TUI (2007-2010).

Adele Anderson Ms. Adele Anderson serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of EasyJet PLC. She is Non-Executive Director, Intu Properties plc and Chair of Audit Committee and member of Remuneration Committee. Non- Executive Director, Spire Healthcare Group plc and Chair of Audit and Risk Committee and member of Remuneration Committee. Member of Board of Trustees, Save the Children UK, and member of Audit Committee. Member of Audit Committee, Wellcome Trust. Until July 2011, Adèle was a Partner in KPMG and held roles including Chief Financial Officer of KPMG UK, Chief Executive Officer of KPMG’s captive insurer and Chief Financial Officer of KPMG Europe.

Andreas Bierwirth Dr. Andreas Bierwirth is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed to the Board of easyJet on 22 July 2014. Andreas is currently Chief Executive Officer, T-Mobile Austria GmbH. Member of the Supervisory Board of Lindner Hotels AG, Casinos Austria AG (on behalf of the Austrian Government) and the German-Austrian Chamber of Commerce, Austria's Association of Industry. Andreas previously served as a Member of the Board at Austrian Airlines AG (2008-2012), including as Chief Commercial Officer for the whole period. He also served as Vice President Marketing of Deutsche Lufthansa AG in Frankfurt (2006-2008). Prior to this, Andreas was first Deputy Managing Director and later Managing Director at Germanwings (2002-2006).

Andy Martin Mr. Andy Martin is an Independent Non-Executive Director of EasyJet PLC., since 1 September 2011. He is Non-Executive Director of Intertek Group plc and member of the Audit Committee. From 2012 to 2015, Andy was the Group Chief Operating Officer for Europe and Japan for Compass Group plc and prior to that served as their Group Finance Director from 2004 to 2012. Before he joined the Compass Group, he was Group Finance Director at First Choice Holidays plc (now TUI Group) which had an airline as part of a wider tour operator business. Andy has also held senior financial positions with Granada Group plc (1996-2001), Forte plc (1994-1996) and Arthur Andersen (now part of Deloitte) (1985-1994) including Partner (1992-1994).