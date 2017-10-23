EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA (EZTC3.SA)

Name Description

Ernesto Zarzur Mr. Ernesto Zarzur has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA since March 3, 2007. He was also one of the founding partners of EZ TEC Engenharia and has held the position of Chief Executive Officer of EZ TEC Engenharia for 28 years. He worked at Construtora Zarzur & Kogan at the beginning of his career, after which he was Partner in Ferreira Dantas Imobiliaria, and has been Entrepreneur in the Real Estate Development industry for 45 years.

Marcelo Ernesto Zarzur Mr. Marcelo Ernesto Zarzur has served as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Technology Officer, and a Member of the Executive Board of EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA since May 6, 2013. Prior to this, he was Chief Technology Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of the Company as from March 3, 2007. He joined EZ TEC Engenharia in 1989, working in the Engineering area before reaching the position of Executive Officer of that company. He graduated in Civil Engineering from the Universidade de Sao Paulo.

Flavio Ernesto Zarzur Mr. Flavio Ernesto Zarzur has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, a Member of the Executive Board, and a Member of the Board of Directors of EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA since April 26, 2013. Prior to this, he was Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board of EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA since April 24, 2011. Before that, he acted as Chief Executive Officer of the Company since March 3, 2007. He was also one of the founding partners of EZ TEC Engenharia and has been Executive Officer of EZ TEC Engenharia for 28 years. He graduated in Civil Engineering from Fundacao Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP).

Silvio Ernesto Zarzur Mr. Silvio Ernesto Zarzur has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Development Officer, a Member of the Executive Board, and a Member of the Board of Directors of EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA since May 6, 2013. Prior to this, he was Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board of EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA as from April 24, 2011. Before that, he served as Member of the Executive Board and Chief Operating Officer of the Company since March 3, 2007. He was also appointed as Executive Vice President of the Company on April 17, 2009. He was one of the founding partners of EZ TEC Tecnica Engenharia e Construcao Ltda and has been its Executive Officer for 28 years. He graduated in Civil Engineering from the Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie.

Samir Zakkhour El Tayar Mr. Samir Zakkhour El Tayar has served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA since March 3, 2007. He holds a degree in Accounting and Business from the Beirut University in Beirut, Lebanon, and his professional experience is based on 13 years in Trading and 33 years in the Real Estate Development market.

Antonio Emilio Clemente Fugazza Mr. Antonio Emilio Clemente Fugazza has served as Member of the Executive Board, Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer of EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA since May 9, 2008. He joined the Company in December 2007 as Member of the Executive Board and Planning Officer, a post he retained until June 2008. Previously, he was founding Partner of Grupo Anlisy’s Consultoria e Planejamento, which specializes in Civil Engineering, serving as the group’s Chief Executive Officer. He holds a Bachelors degree in Civil Engineering, with a specialization in Building Systems. He also was Professor at Sao Carlos Federal University.

Silvio Hidemi Iamamura Mr. Silvio Hidemi Iamamura has served as Real Estate Operations Officer, Member of the Executive Board of EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA since April 29, 2011. He has worked in the Company since June 27, 2007. Mr. Iamamura has a degree in Architecture from Universidade Guarulhos and worked in Quota Empreendimentos Imobiliarios for nine years.

Mauro Alberto Mr. Mauro Alberto has served as Member of the Executive Board and Chief Administrative Officer of EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA since March 3, 2007. He joined EZ TEC Engenharia in 1986, working in the Administrative and Financial area before reaching the position of Executive Officer of that company. He received a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Fundacao Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP) in 1980.

Roberto Mounir Maalouli Mr. Roberto Mounir Maalouli hsa served as Legal Officer and a Member of the Executive Board EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA since May 6, 2013. Mr. Maalouli joined EZTEC in 2003 and has been the Company´s Legal Manager from 2009 to 2013. Mr. Maalouli graduated in Law from Faculdades Metropolitanas Unidas (FMU) in 2005 and concluded his Doctorate in Philosophy i Business Law from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 2009.

Marcos Ernesto Zarzur Mr. Marcos Ernesto Zarzur has served as Member of the Executive Board and Chief Commercial Officer of EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA since March 3, 2007. He began his professional activities with EZ TEC Engenharia in 1986, working in the Sales area before reaching the position of Executive Officer of that company.

Joao Paulo Flaifel Mr. Joao Paulo Flaifel has served as Member of the Executive Board and New Business Officer of EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA since June 8, 2009. He joined the Company in 2008, working in the Real Estate Development and New Business areas before taking up his current role.

Carlos Eduardo Monteiro Mr. Carlos Eduardo Monteiro has served as Member of the Executive Board and Planning Officer of EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA since June 6, 2008. From 1996 to 2008, he was Supervisor Engineer within the Company. From 1994 to 1996, he worked as Civil Engineer in Nelson Faria Projetos e Obras and, from 1991 to 1994, in Cepolina Engenheiros e Consultores. He has a degree in Civil Engineering from Faculdade de Engenharia of Escola de Engenharia Maua.

Gustavo Diniz Junqueira Mr. Gustavo Diniz Junqueira has served as Member of the Board of Directors of EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA since May 30, 2008. He also served as Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer of the Company from March 3, 2007 to May 9, 2008. He is currently Executive Vice President and responsible for Investment Banking and Capital Markets in Banco Pine. Before that, between June 2001 and February 2007, he was Chief Finance Officer of Gradiente Eletronica, a publicly-held company listed on BOVESPA, and between January 1998 and April 2001, he was Director of Mergers and Acquisitions of Enron Corp. in the United States. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP) and he holds a Masters degree in Business Administration, with a specialization in Corporate Finance, from the Thunderbird School of Global Management in the United States.

Massimo Bauducco Mr. Massimo Bauducco has served as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA since May 16, 2007. His professional experience began in 1979 at Philips do Brazil and, in 1980, with his work at Bauducco. He is currently Director Superintendent of Pandurata Alimentos Ltda and is Member of the Executive Board of the Brazilian Food Industry Association (Associacao Brasileira da Industria de Alimentos), or ABIA. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP) with a specialization in Marketing and Finance.

Mario Guy de Faria Mariz Mr. Mario Guy de Faria Mariz has served as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA since May 16, 2007. His professional experience includes Philco Radio Televisao Ltda, Arno SA Eletrodomesticos, Tim Maxitel Gradiente and FlexTronics, and the management of Springer Carrier. He has been Chief Executive Officer of SATA. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from the Industrial Engineering Department of Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo, a degree in Business Administration from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie, and a graduate degree in Financial Management from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV). He broadened his knowledge of Electrical Engineering at the Capital Radio Engineering Institute and of Business Administration through courses at the Harvard Business School.