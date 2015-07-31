Volution Group PLC (FAN.L)
204.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Peter Hill
|64
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman
|
Ronnie George
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Ian Dew
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Michael Anscombe
|49
|2014
|Company Secretary
|
Adrian Barden
|63
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Paul Hollingworth
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Anthony Reading
|Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Claire Tiney
|55
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Peter Hill
|Mr. Peter J. Hill, CBE serves as the Non-Executive Chairman of the company. Peter joined the Board on listing as Non-Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Nomination Committee. Peter has extensive experience of this role, having acted as non-executive chairman of Alent plc since September 2012. He has previously acted as non-executive director on the boards of Cookson Group plc, Meggitt PLC and Oxford Instruments plc, and was a non-executive board member of UK Trade and Investment. He also has substantial experience in executive roles, having been chief executive of Laird PLC from 2002 until late 2011, an executive director of Costain Group plc and a senior manager at BTR plc (subsequently Invensys plc). Peter has been non-executive chairman of Alent plc since September 2012. In addition, he acts as a non-executive director of Essentra plc and of the Royal Air Force.
|
Ronnie George
|Mr. Ronnie George serves as the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company. Ronnie joined in 2008 as Managing Director of Vent-Axia Division (now the Ventilation Group) and a director of our then holding company, Volution Holdings Limited, and was appointed our CEO and a director of our then holding company, Windmill Topco, in February 2012. Ronnie has over 25 years’ experience in industry and, prior to joining us, served as the managing director of Draka UK, a £200 million turnover business with c.450 employees focusing on electric cable production for construction, where he had full financial and operational responsibility for the UK business. Latterly, he also served as the president of Draka’s global marine, oil and gas division, reporting directly to the Draka CEO.
|
Ian Dew
|Mr. Ian Dew is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the company. Ian joined in 2012 in Consultant Services before being appointed Business Improvement Director and subsequently our CFO in January 2014, becoming a director of our then holding company, Windmill Topco, in April 2014. Ian has over 25 years’ experience in industry and, prior to joining us, held the position of group finance director (industry and speciality group) at Draka Holding N.V., where he had previously been divisional financial controller in the company’s marine, oil and gas division. He has also served as finance director of Draka UK and Transplastix Limited.
|
Michael Anscombe
|Mr. Michael Anscombe is Company Secretary of the Company. effective August 11, 2014. He was previously interim company secretary at Air Partner, a listed aviation company. He has also held similar roles at Edwards Group and Spirent Communications.
|
Adrian Barden
|Mr. Adrian Barden is no longer as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 13 December 2017. Adrian joined in 2012 as an independent Non-Executive Director of our then holding company, Windmill Topco. Adrian was previously chairman of the Construction Products Association and chief business development officer of Wolseley plc as well as a board member of Sanitec Corporation.
|
Paul Hollingworth
|Mr. Paul R. Hollingworth serves as the Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. Paul joined the Board on listing as an independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee. Paul previously headed the finance function and served on the boards at a number of UK listed public companies, including Thomas Cook Group plc, Mondi Group, BPB plc, De La Rue plc and Ransomes plc.
|
Anthony Reading
|Mr. Anthony J. Reading, (Tony) MBE., serves as the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. Tony joined the Board on listing as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee. Tony has extensive board experience, having been a non-executive director of Taylor Wimpey plc, Laird PLC, e2v technologies plc, Spectris plc and George Wimpey plc. He was previously an executive director of Tomkins plc and chairman and chief executive of Tomkins Corp. USA.
|
Claire Tiney
|Ms. Claire Tiney is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Claire is a highly experienced Director with over 20 years' experience of Board level roles encompassing Executive and Non-executive positions in blue-chip retailing and property development companies and in the services sector, across the UK and Continental Europe. Her key strengths are in implementing business strategy, with a particular focus on strategic and business development, marketing and change management. Claire has spent 15 years as an Executive Director in a number of retail businesses including Mothercare plc and WH Smith plc. Most recently she was HR Director at McArthurGlen Limited, the developer and owner of designer outlet villages throughout Europe. She is the Senior Independent Non-executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee of Topps Tiles Plc and a Non-executive Director of the privately owned Grey4Gold Limited. Claire will also be appointed as a Non-executive Director of Hollywood Bowl Group plc upon their IPO, and was previously a Non-executive Director of the support and services group Family Mosaic Limited.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Peter Hill
|135,000
|
Ronnie George
|643,000
|
Ian Dew
|463,000
|
Michael Anscombe
|--
|
Adrian Barden
|50,000
|
Paul Hollingworth
|--
|
Anthony Reading
|--
|
Claire Tiney
|--
As Of 31 Jul 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Peter Hill
|0
|0
|
Ronnie George
|0
|0
|
Ian Dew
|0
|0
|
Michael Anscombe
|0
|0
|
Adrian Barden
|0
|0
|
Paul Hollingworth
|0
|0
|
Anthony Reading
|0
|0
|
Claire Tiney
|0
|0