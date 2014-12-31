Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (FC.TO)

Name Description

Stanley Goldfarb Mr. Stanley Goldfarb is an Independent Chairman of the Board of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp since 1999. He is Chief Executive Officer of Goldfarb Management Services Limited (a private investment management company). Mr. Goldfarb is also President, Treasurer and a director of Consolidated HCI Holdings Inc. (a publicly traded real estate investment and development company), a Chairman of Firm Capital Property Trust (a publicly traded REIT) a director of The Goldfarb Corporation and was a founding partner of Goldfarb, Shulman, Patel and Co., Chartered Accountants (a chartered accountant firm that is now part of Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP), where he practiced from 1959 to January 1999. Mr. Goldfarb has been a chartered accountant since 1957.

Eli Dadouch Mr. Eli Dadouch is a President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp since 1999. He has been President of Firm Capital Corporation, the Corporation Manager, and Firm Capital Properties Inc. (a property management company); President and a director of Firm Capital Mortgage Investors Corp. (a mortgage investment company), Vice Chair & Co-Chief Investment Officer of Firm Capital Property Trust ( a publicly traded REIT) .

Jonathan Mair Mr. Jonathan Mair, CPA is Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Director of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp since 2003. He has been the Vice-President, Mortgage Banking, of the Mortgage Banker since 1997. Prior to that, Mr. Mair was a Vice-President of KPMG Inc. (a financial advisory services firm) specializing in the management and debt restructuring of mortgage lending institutions and mortgage portfolios from 1993 to 1997. Mr. Mair has been a chartered accountant since 1991.

Sandy Poklar Mr. Sandy Poklar is an Chief Operating Officer of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation since May 2013. He is currently a Trustee for True North Commercial REIT (a publicly traded REIT) and was a Director of Genesis Land Development Corporation (a publicly traded real estate company). Prior to joining Firm Capital, Sandy was employed at Macquarie Capital and TD Securities where he was a Vice President and an Associate in their Real Estate Investment Banking Groups, respectively. Sandy is a chartered accountant and has his ICD.D designation.

Joseph Fried Mr. Joseph Fried is General Counsel, Secretary of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp since 1999. He has been the head of the commercial real estate department at the law firm Meyer, Wassenaar & Banach since 1993. Prior to that, Mr. Fried was a partner with the law firm Bratty & Partners from 1986 to 1993. Mr. Fried has been a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada since 1976 and has substantial experience in mortgage lending and enforcement work acting for both institutional and private investors. From 1981 to early 1990, Mr. Fried was a director of The Municipal Savings & Loan Corporation (a loan and trust company) and Municipal Financial Corporation (the holding body corporate of The Municipal Savings & Loan Corporation and The Municipal Trust Company), and he sat on the audit committee and was Chairman of the investment committee of Municipal Financial Corporation from 1986 to early 1990. For the past fifteen years, Mr. Fried has co-ordinated and advised the Mortgage Banker on mortgage security work, enforcement work and investor matters.

Edward Gilbert Mr. Edward Gilbert, CPA is a Director of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp since 1999. He has resigned from the position of Chief Operating Officer of the Company with effect from 8 May 2013. He has been the Director, Mortgage Banking, of the Mortgage Banker since 1995. Mr. Gilbert has been the Chief Operating Officer and a director of FCMIC since 1995. Mr. Gilbert is a Trustee of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (a real estate investment trust); Chief Operating Officer and a director of Firm Capital Mortgage Investors Corp. (a mortgage investment company) .

Geoffrey Bledin Mr. Geoffrey Bledin is an Independent Director of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp since 2008. He was the past President and Chief Executive Officer of The Equitable Trust Company from 1990 to 2007 (a deposit taking institution that specializes in residential and commercial real estate lending). Prior to 1990 Mr. Bledin was a partner at Price Waterhouse. Mr. Bledin is also a Trustee of Firm Capital Property Trust (a publicly traded REIT)

Morris Fischtein Mr. Morris Fischtein is an Independent Director of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp since 2000. He has been the President of High City Holdings Limited (a construction, development and property management company) since 1970 and the President of Beacon Mortgage Corporation (a mortgage investment corporation) since 1995. From 1977 to 1993, Mr. Fischtein was President of Security Trust (an Ontario registered trust company engaged in mortgage lending).

Anthony Heller Mr. Anthony Heller is an Independent Director of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp since 1999. He has been the President of Plazacorp Investments Limited (a residential and commercial real estate development firm), which is currently building over 500 residential condominium units in the City of Toronto and which has developed numerous commercial plazas in Ontario, since 1977. Mr. Heller is a director of FCMIC.

Francis Newbould Mr. Francis (Frank) J.C. Newbould is Independent Director of the company. Prior to his appointment, Justice Newbould was a partner and a lead counsel at Borden Ladner Gervais in Toronto, with a wide-ranging litigation counsel practice involving corporate and commercial disputes, banking and insolvency matters, class actions, insurance and re-insurance disputes, real estate and estate matters. He was called to the bar in 1969. Justice Newbould is a judicial fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers. Prior to his appointment to the bench, he was a director of Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and of Cuddy International. Justice Newbould was appointed Queen's Counsel in 1981. He was also a Chartered Arbitrator of the ADR Institute; a member arbitrator of the Canadian Roster of the ICC International Court of Arbitration, a past Director of the Advocate's Society and past President of the Lawyers' Club of Toronto.

Joe Oliver Mr. Joe Oliver is Independent Director of the company. He is the former minister of finance, minister of natural resources and member of parliament for Eglinton-Lawrence. Prior to his career in government, Mr. Oliver was a senior investment banker with Merrill Lynch, Nesbitt Thomson and First Marathon. He also served as the executive director of the Ontario Securities Commission and later as president and chief executive officer of the Investment Dealers Association of Canada. Mr. Oliver graduated with a BA and a BCL from McGill University and an MBA from the Harvard Graduate School of Business.

Keith Ray Mr. Keith L. Ray is an Independent Director of the Company since 2014. Since 2007, Keith has been the Chief Executive Officer of Realvest Management, a privately owned company that manages investments for its own account, primarily related to real estate. Mr. Ray has a breadth of experience with various real estate companies, including both private companies and public REITs. For 27 years until his retirement in 2007, Mr. Ray was a partner at KPMG LLP and a predecessor firm where he served as audit partner and relationship partner for a wide variety of public and private companies, mostly in the real estate industry. Currently, he sits on the board of directors of two other reporting issuers, Delavaco Residential Properties Corp. and Cliffside Capital Ltd. Mr. Ray’s community involvement includes sitting on the board of UJA Federation of Greater Toronto where he is currently the Treasurer and Chair of the Budget and Finance Committee and former Chair of the Audit Committee. In addition Mr. Ray sits on the Audit Committee of Sinai Health System (formerly Mount Sinai Hospital).