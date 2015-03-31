F D C Ltd (FDC.NS)

Name Description

Mohan Chandavarkar Mr. Mohan Anand Chandavarkar is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the Company.

Ameya Chandavarkar Mr. Ameya Ashok Chandavarkar is Executive Director of the Company. He previously served as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a Graduate in Information Systems and Marketing Management from Florida Southern College, Lakeland, U.S.A. He has also obtained his Master of Business Administration from INSEAD, France and Singapore. During his tenure as a whole time director, he actively participated in the International Business, Information Technology, Human Resource Development and other business affairs of the company.

Ashok Chandavarkar Mr. Ashok Anand Chandavarkar is Executive Director of the Company. He is a bachelor of engineering and is actively involved in the day-to-day operations of the Company. He is also a director in Soven Trading and Investment Company Private Limited.

Nomita Chandavarkar Ms. Nomita Ramdas Chandavarkar is Whole-Time Director of the Company.

Rahim Muljiani Dr. Rahim H. Muljiani is Independent Non-Executive Director of F D C Ltd. He is a reputed and one of the senior most Ophthalmologists in India. He is actively associated with the Company and provides advice and guidance to the Company on its varied range of Ophthalmic Products. Dr. Muljiani is the member of the Company's Audit Committee and Investor Grievance Committee. He is not holding directorship in any other Company nor is he related to any director of the Company.

Satish Ugrankar Dr. Satish S. Ugrankar is Independent Non-Executive Director of F D C Ltd. He is a consulting Orthopedic Surgeon. Dr. Ugrankar is not holding directorship in any other Company. He is not related to any director of the Company.