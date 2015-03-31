Edition:
United Kingdom

F D C Ltd (FDC.NS)

FDC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

178.05INR
10:45am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.85 (-3.18%)
Prev Close
Rs183.90
Open
Rs183.25
Day's High
Rs186.60
Day's Low
Rs177.85
Volume
99,633
Avg. Vol
65,989
52-wk High
Rs244.00
52-wk Low
Rs163.25

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Mohan Chandavarkar

2004 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Varsharani Katre

2014 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Nandan Chandavarkar

Joint Managing Director, Executive Director

Ameya Chandavarkar

2009 Executive Director

Ashok Chandavarkar

1987 Executive Director

Nomita Chandavarkar

2015 Whole-Time Director

Uday Gurkar

2016 Additional Independent Non-Executive Director

Swati Mayekar

2014 Additional Non-Executive Independent Director

Rahim Muljiani

2000 Independent Non-Executive Director

Satish Ugrankar

1977 Independent Non-Executive Director

Vinod Yennemadi

2012 Independent Non-Executive Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Mohan Chandavarkar

Mr. Mohan Anand Chandavarkar is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the Company.

Varsharani Katre

Nandan Chandavarkar

Ameya Chandavarkar

Mr. Ameya Ashok Chandavarkar is Executive Director of the Company. He previously served as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a Graduate in Information Systems and Marketing Management from Florida Southern College, Lakeland, U.S.A. He has also obtained his Master of Business Administration from INSEAD, France and Singapore. During his tenure as a whole time director, he actively participated in the International Business, Information Technology, Human Resource Development and other business affairs of the company.

Ashok Chandavarkar

Mr. Ashok Anand Chandavarkar is Executive Director of the Company. He is a bachelor of engineering and is actively involved in the day-to-day operations of the Company. He is also a director in Soven Trading and Investment Company Private Limited.

Nomita Chandavarkar

Ms. Nomita Ramdas Chandavarkar is Whole-Time Director of the Company.

Uday Gurkar

Swati Mayekar

Rahim Muljiani

Dr. Rahim H. Muljiani is Independent Non-Executive Director of F D C Ltd. He is a reputed and one of the senior most Ophthalmologists in India. He is actively associated with the Company and provides advice and guidance to the Company on its varied range of Ophthalmic Products. Dr. Muljiani is the member of the Company's Audit Committee and Investor Grievance Committee. He is not holding directorship in any other Company nor is he related to any director of the Company.

Satish Ugrankar

Dr. Satish S. Ugrankar is Independent Non-Executive Director of F D C Ltd. He is a consulting Orthopedic Surgeon. Dr. Ugrankar is not holding directorship in any other Company. He is not related to any director of the Company.

Vinod Yennemadi

Mr. Vinod G. Yennemadi is Independent Non-Executive Director of F D C Ltd. Mr. Yennemadi is a Fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and also an Associate Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants in India. Over the two decades of corporate finance experience, he has held several important positions, including finance directorships in various companies, before joining the private sector bank at the start-up level, namely HDFC Bank Limited. Taking the role of Country Head, Finance, Taxation, Administration and Secretarial, he was also responsible for setting up the bank’s financial subsidiaries. Presently, he is on the board of one of the co-operative bank namely The Shamrao Vithal Co-operative Bank Limited and is actively involved as a member of its various board committees.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Mohan Chandavarkar

17,290,300

Varsharani Katre

--

Nandan Chandavarkar

14,546,400

Ameya Chandavarkar

9,266,060

Ashok Chandavarkar

11,912,800

Nomita Chandavarkar

4,206,570

Uday Gurkar

--

Swati Mayekar

--

Rahim Muljiani

--

Satish Ugrankar

--

Vinod Yennemadi

--
As Of  31 Mar 2015

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading