Frontera Energy Corp (FEC.TO)

Name Description

Gabriel De Alba Mr. Gabriel De Alba serves as Chairman of the Board of the Company. Gabriel de Albais a Managing Director and Partner of The Catalyst Capital Group Inc. Mr. de Alba's responsibilities at Catalyst have included acting as a director or senior officer of various Catalyst portfolio companies, including, Geneba Properties, Advantage Rent-A-Car, Gateway Casinos & Entertainment, Therapure Biopharma, World Color Press, Cable Satisfaction International/Cabovisão and Sonar Entertainment. Catalyst and funds managed by it have, since 2002, been involved in numerous distressed and/or under-valued situations including (in addition to the portfolio companies previously referred to) AT&T Canada, Call-Net Inc., Stelco, IMAX Corporation, Calpine Power Income Fund, Countryside Power Income Fund, Canwest, SFX Entertainment, The Fresh Market and YRC Worldwide. Prior to joining Catalyst at its inception in 2002, Mr. de Alba worked at AT&T Latin America. Mr. de Alba was a founding member of the Bank of America International Merchant Banking Group and, prior to that, worked in Bankers Trust's New York Merchant Banking Group. Mr. de Alba is fluent in five languages and holds a double B.S. in Finance and Economics from the NYU Stern School of Business, an MBA from Columbia University and has completed graduate courses in Mathematics, Information Technology and Computer Sciences at Harvard University.

Jim Latimer Mr. Jim Latimer serves as Interim President, Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective November 30, 2016. With McKinsey & Co., Mr. Latimer was involved in strategy development and operations improvement for technology-based businesses and for the energy, distribution, and professional service industries. As an independent consultant, he has helped develop strategies and taken an active management role in start-up and established companies in a variety of industries. While co-head of the Dallas Office of Prudential Capital, Mr. Latimer guided an organization that originated and managed over$1.2 billionof private placement investments annually, about$600 millionin the oil and gas industry and the remainder in a diverse group of industries. Assets directly managed exceeded$3 billionwith excellent risk-adjusted returns. Early in his career, Mr. Latimer earned his CPA with Coopers & Lybrand and served as a US Army Signal Corps officer, during which time he served in various capacities including in the Pentagon as Executive Officer to the Assistant Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) while working extensively on procurement and weapons system issues. Mr. Latimer received his B.A. degree in economics from Yale University and his M.B.A. degree (with Distinction) in finance and marketing from Harvard Business School. He has received the Chartered Financial Analyst and Certified Public Accountant designations.

Barry Larson Mr. Barry Larson has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, with effect from February 20th 2017. Mr. Larson has over 40 years of oil and gas industry experience, 21 of which have been with operations at the international level. Early in his career he worked fourteen years for Winter will Canada as a Drilling and Production Superintendent. From 1994 until 1998 he was stationed in Argentinawith Chauvco Resources International, where he received extensive operating experience first as a Drilling Manager, as Manager of Operations, and later as Vice President of Operations. From August 1999 to May 2004, Mr. Larson was co-founder and Vice President of Aventura Energy Inc., a company with operations in Argentina as well as in Trinidad & Tobago. Afterwards, he joined Petro Andina Resources Inc., which had Colombian operations, where he served from 2005 to 2009 as Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer. After the takeover by Colombia's Parex Resources Inc., he held the same position for the company during seven years until retiring in 2016. Mr. Larson holds a Diploma in Hydrocarbon Engineering Technology from the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology and is currently a member of the board of directors for Madalena Energy Inc. (TSXV - MDN).

Luis Rojas Mr. Luis Andres Rojas serves as Chief Operating Officer of Pacific Exploration and Production Corporation since May 29, 2014. Prior thereto, Senior Vice President - Production of the Company from January 2008 to May 2014. He was Chief Operating Officer of the Company from May 2007 to January 2008. Senior Consultant of Consultores Energicos Venezolanos from June 2004 to May 2007. President of PDVSA Intevep from September 2002 to January 2003.

Peter Volk Mr. Peter Joseph Volk serves as Executive Vice President, General Counsel - Communications, North America of Pacific Exploration and Production Corporation. He was General Counsel of the Company since January 23, 2008 and Secretary of the Company from January 2008 to May 2012. Previously General Counsel and Secretary of Pacific Stratus from October 26, 2004 to January 23, 2008. General Counsel and Secretary of Bolivar Gold Corp., a gold producer, from July 1997 to February 2006. He holds Bachelor of Arts degree from Creighton University, Masters of Business Administration degree and LLB degree, both from York University.

Jairo Lugo Dr. Jairo Lugo serves as Corporate Vice President - Exploration of Pacific Exploration and Production Corporation. He was Executive Vice President, Exploration of Pacific Stratus from October, 2004 to January, 2008. Director of Exploration of Arauca Energy Group from April, 2003 to October, 2004. Exploration coordinator for PDVSA 2000-2002, G&G Manager for PDVSA-CVP 1998-2000, and various exploration geologist positions from 1990-1998 for PDVSA.

Luis Pacheco Dr. Luis Pacheco serves as Corporate Vice President - Strategy and IT of Pacific Exploration and Production Corporation since 2008. Dr. Pacheco has over 27 years of experience in the energy industry, including 17 years in the Venezuelan oil industry. While in PDVSA, he held a number of senior positions including Managing Director of BITOR and Executive Director for Corporate Planning. He holds a Ph.D. degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Imperial College, University of London (1981). Prior to joining the company he was special advisor on strategy and energy to the Presidency of CANTV (2005-2007). For a number of years Dr. Pacheco lectured at Universidad Simon Bolivar and he is presently Visiting Lecturer at the Instituto de Estudios Superiores de Administracion (IESA) and UNIANDES. He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Mechanical Engineering from Imperial College, University of London in 1981.

Luis Alarcon Mr. Luis F. Alarcon serves as Director of the Company. He was appointed as Executive Director, representing Colombia and Peruat the IADB just before returning to Colombia to serve as Chief Executive Officer of Flota Mercante Gran Colombiana (Colombian Merchant Fleet), a position he held during seven years. Between 1997 and 2000 he served as Director and General Manager for Petro Colombia S.A. and in 2001 he joined Asofondos deColombia(Colombian Association of Pension Funds) as President of the association until 2007. For the next 8 years, Mr. Alarcon served as Chief Executive Officer of Interconexión Eléctrica S.A. E.S.P., a Colombian listed infrastructure company operating throughout Latin America and focused on electric power transmission, road concessions, telecommunications transmission and management of real-time systems. Mr. Alarcon is a Civil Engineer with a degree from Universidad de Los Andes (1975) and obtained a Masters in Civil Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology(1979). In 1995 he attended the Advanced Management Program at Oxford University. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors ofGrupo Sura and Almacenes Exito, two of the largest holding companies in Colombia, and is a member of the Board of Riopaila-Castilla, one of the main sugar and bioenergy companies in the country. He is also a member of the Board of Trustees of Universidad de los Andes.

W. Ellis Armstrong Dr. W. Ellis Armstrong serves as Director of the Company. Ellis Armstrongis a chartered engineer with over 35 years international oil and gas industry with BP inColombia,Argentina,Venezuela,Trinidad,Alaskaand the North Sea. He held senior strategy, commercial, technical and operational roles with BP and was also the Chief Financial Officer for the group's global exploration and production business. Dr. Armstrong is an independent director of Lamprell plc, Interoil Plc and Lloyds Register Group, a leading international risk assurance firm. Dr. Armstrong has a BSc and PhD in Civil Engineering from Imperial College, and a Master's degree in Business Administration from Stanford Business School.

Raymond Bromark Mr. Raymond Bromark serves as Director of the Company. Raymond Bromarkis a certified public accountant and retired partner of PwC where he served for almost 40 years. Mr. Bromark joined PwC's staff inChicagoin 1967 and was later transferred to the National Office (New York) in 1977. Afterwards, he was appointed to the Boston Office (1983) and in 1990 he was selected as Deputy Vice Chairman of Auditing and Business Advisory Services (ABS) for the firm.From 1994 through 2000, he was the Global Engagement Partner responsible for reporting onE.I. DuPont de Nemoursand Company's financial statements. During the five years prior to his retirement in 2006, he led the PricewaterhouseCoopers Professional, Technical, Risk and Quality Group. Mr. Bromark was a member of the board of World Color Press (commercial and industrial printing) from 2009 to 2010 when the company merged into another company. He currently serves as Director and Chair of the Audit Committee for YRC Worldwide Inc. (a transportation service provider), Tesoro Logistics GP LLC (an operator, developer and acquirer of crude oil, refined products and natural gas logistics assets), and CA Inc. (a leading provider of information technology management software and solutions). Mr. Bromark earned a BSc degree in Business Management from Quincy University and is a Member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is also a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors' (NACD) Audit Committee Chair Advisory Group.

Russell Ford Mr. Russell Ford serves as Director of the Company. Russell Fordis a senior executive with more than 35 years of experience within the global oil and gas industry. He started his career at Shell's E&P business in 1981 as a production engineer working in upstream. Afterwards, he served in a series of technical, operational and leadership roles across a number of onshore and deep-water assets, in upstream research, and as head of M&A forNorth America. More recently, he led Royal Dutch Shell Group's global supply chain activities as Executive Vice President of Contracting and Procurement (2013-2015). Prior to that he was Executive Vice President Onshore (2009-2012) with responsibility for drilling, development, and producing operations for the North American onshore unconventional/shale portfolio. This followed assignments as a Vice President over upstream onshore and offshore development in the Western Hemisphere (2005-2009), Private Assistant to Shell's Chief Executive (2004-2005), and Head of EP Strategy and Portfolio (2003-2004). Mr. Ford has a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan and an MBA from California State University. He served as Chairman of the Board of Aera Energy from 2012 until 2015, and is currently a member of the University of Michigan's Energy Institute External Advisory Board. Since retiring from Shell in June 2015, he has advised companies and financial institutions on project-specific matters.