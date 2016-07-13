Fenner PLC (FENR.L)

Name Description

Vanda Murray Ms. Vanda Murray, OBE is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Fenner PLC. Appointed to the Board in January 2012. She is also a non-executive director of Bunzl Public Limited Company, Exova Group plc and Manchester Airports Holdings Ltd. Vanda was formerly Chief Executive Officer of Blick plc.

Mark Abrahams Mr. Mark S. Abrahams is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Fenner plc. Mark became Group Finance Director in October 1990, Chief Executive Officer in May 1994 and Non-Executive Chairman in March 2011. Mark stepped back into the role of Chief Executive Officer on 8 June 2016. He is also non-executive Chairman of Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC. Mark was formerly non-executive Chairman of the Darby Group plc and Vice Chairman of The Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. He is also a member of the Economics Advisory Committee of the CBI.

John Pratt Mr. John Pratt is Group Finance Director, Executive Director of Fenner Plc . John has held a number of senior positions within the Group including Group Financial Controller and, prior to being appointed Group Finance Director, was a Divisional Managing Director of ECS with responsibility for activities in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Asia. He is a Chartered Accountant.

Debra Bradbury Ms. Debra Bradbury is Company Secretary of Fenner Plc. Debra joined the Company in April 2001 as Assistant Company Secretary and was appointed Group Company Secretary in July 2002.

Geraint Anderson Mr. Geraint Anderson is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Geraint is a non-executive director of Volex plc and currently also acting as its interim Chief Executive Officer (the interim position is anticipated to have come to an end before he takes up the non-executive director position with Fenner). Geraint is also a non-executive director of Premier Farnell plc having been appointed on 9 November 2015. Prior to becoming a non-executive director, Geraint had extensive executive experience in various international roles; he was the Group Chief Executive of TT Electronics plc from August 2008 to July 2014 and before that he was the Vice President and General Manager of the Worldwide Service Provider Organisation for Linksys, a division of Cisco Systems, Inc. Geraint has been a non-executive director at Volex plc since November 2013 and had been its Senior Independent Director and member of the committees of the Board before stepping into the interim Chief Executive Officer role.

Michael Ducey Mr. Michael E. Ducey is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a non-executive director of HaloSource, Inc., Ciner Resources Corporation and Apollo Global management LLC. He was formerly non-executive director of Verso Paper Holdings, Inc., TPC Group, Inc and Smurfit-Stone Container Corp.